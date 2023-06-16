EMPLOYMENT (16-06-2023)

NAVODAYA VIDYALAYA SAMITI

Ministry of Education

(Department of School Education & Literacy)

(Govt of India)

(Regional Office)

Bay No.26-27, Sector 31-A, Chandigarh-160030

Notice For Empanelment/ Engagement Of Services Of Teachers/ FCSA and Female Staff Nurse On Contract Basis For the Session 2023-24

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (residential co-educational school system under Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, Govt. of India), invites applications from the eligible candidates for empanelment and engagement of services of teachers (PGTs/TGTs/Misc. Categories of teachers), FCSA and Female Staff Nurse, purely on contract basis for the academic session 2023-24 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas of Punjab, HP, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T.), Ladakh (U.T.) and Chandigarh (U.T.).

Applications are invited through online mode only (Through Google Form, no other mode will be entertained), whose link is placed on the website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Regional Office, Chandigarh i.e. https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/ro/Chandigarh/en/home/index.html. JNVs being residential in nature, it is mandatory for the Teachers, FCSA and Female Staff Nurse to reside inside the Vidyalaya campus, to attend residential school duties besides their routine duties. Boarding and Lodging would be provided as per the availability in the JNV and as per NVS norms.

The detailed guidelines for the engagement of services of Teachers, FCSA and Female Staff Nurse on contract basis for various posts for the session 2023-24 as applicable are available on RO website as stated above. Only the shortlisted candidates (as per criteria fixed by the Samiti) will be informed for personal interaction on their registered E-mail address. Personal Interaction will be held at the designated centres which will be communicated to the candidates on their registered email id by the concerned venue Principal. Candidates are requested to visit NVS RO Chandigarh Website regularly for any updates.

The schedule for inviting online application form is given below:

Inviting Online Application Form Starts From 16-06-2023

Closing Date For Submission Of Online Application Form 22-06-2023

Sd/-

Deputy Commissioner

