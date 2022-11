EMPLOYMENT (15-11-2022)

JOB VACANCY

REQUIRED PROMOTERS FOR A REPUTED COMPANY

15 PROMOTERS FOR EACH DISTRICT

JAMMU, KATHUA, SAMBA, RAJOURI, POONCH, UDHAMPUR, DODA, KISHTWAR.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION : 12TH

CONTACT : 9070946946

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE 1

DRIVER 1

MECHANIC 1

FOR E SCOOTY, E RIKSHAW. ONLY EXPERIENCED PERSON MAY CONTACT. SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATE.

TRIVENI E.V. MOTORS, KUNJWANI, JAMMU. (M) 9419110440,

EMAIL: TRIVENIELECTRONICS72@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED TALLY OPERATOR HAVING COMPLETE KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTS AND BANK RECONCILIATION.

REQUIRED DRIVER EXPERTISE IN DRIVING WITH VALID DRIVING LICENSE

IN CHANNI HIMMAT NEAR HOTEL RITZ MANOR ,KINDLY CALL :-

60061-18511

JMC TOWER

URGENT REQUIRED STAFF:

1. OFFICE ASSISTANT FEMALE= (F) NO. 25, MINIMUM QUALIFICATION – GRADUATE AND EXPERIENCE OF MINIMUM 1 YR. OF OFFICE WORK + COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE MUST

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE NO. 55 (M/F), MINIMUM QUALIFICATION = 12TH AND ABOVE

3. COLLECTION BOY NO. 19 (M) MIN. 3 YEARS EXPERIENCE OF COLLECTION IN MARKET.

4. OFFICE BOY(PEON) NO. 3 (MALE ONLY)

CALL/WHATSAPP US: 84930-94333/97973-23565/ +91 191 355 9967

EMAIL: TOWERSJMC@GMAIL.COM

INTERVIEWS WILL BE CONDUCTED IN RADISSON BLU HOTEL NARWAL.

REQUIRED

REQUIRED HOUSEKEEPING STAFF IN

BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.

LOCATION – NARWAL

SALARY – 10000

FOR MORE DETAILS

7051837275

SALES EXECUTIVE

REQUIRED 2 PEOPLE FOR THE JOB OF A SALES EXECUTIVE FOR A UPVC WINDOWS COMPONY BASED IN SIDHRA OPPOSITE TAWI VIHAR COLONY,

RESPONSIBILITIES:- GOING TO THE FIELD AND GETTING SALES ORDERS .(INSENTIVE BASED)

CONTACT NO:- 7006060213 EMAIL :-

KAFEEMASOUDI@GMAIL.COM, CALL US NOW!!

WANTED

1. SALESMAN -2

MINIMUM EDUCATION:10+2

MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 YRS

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR DEALER NETWORK- 2

3. HELPERS- 2

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES SHALL BE PREFERRED.

SEND RESUME TO: DELHIBUILDERS@DBMC.IN

CONTACT: 9149982621

PART TIME/ FULL TIME

BECOME A FINANCIAL CONSULTANT OF THE MULTINATIONAL COMPANY AND EARN HANDSOME INCOME WITH REWARDS AND RECOGNITION. CAREER PATH IS ALSO AVAILABLE TO BECOME THE BRANCH HEAD. NO JOINING FEE.

QUALIFICATION – 12 TH PASSED ( MINIMUM)

RETD PERSON, BANKERS, HOUSEWIVES, CAS , TAX CONSULTANT, EX-SERVICEMEN ETC CAN APPLY.

CALL OR WHATSAPP – 9419222643

STAFF REQUIREMENT

GODOWN HELPER

SALARY – RS. 8,000

PHARMA DEPOT

TIMING – 10 AM TO 6 PM

AREA – CHANNI RAMA

CALL – 7889772774

ABIBPL REQUIRED

1) OPERATION FRONT EXT 7 – MALE/FEMALE 50 10 TO 12K (QUALIFICATION – GRADUATE + COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE MUST)

2) RM SALES – FAMALE ONLY 10 TO 12K

(QUALIFICATION – 12TH/GRADUATE)

3) MARKETING EXT. – MALE/FEMALE 10 TO 12K

(QUALIFICATION – 12TH)

4) COLLECTION EXT – MALE BIKE MUST S.L. 10K

(QUALIFICATION 12TH)

INTERVIEW ON OCT. 16TH, 17TH NOV.

TIMING : 11 AM TO 4 PM

92 B/A GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT : 7605089497, 7889614596

MUNI KAMAL PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

(OPP. PNB BANK GANGYAL)

STAFF REQUIRED

1) ENGLISH /HINDI / S.ST TR (TO TEACH 6TH TO 10TH CLASSES) -03

2) ENGLISH / HINDI / MATHS TR (TO TEACH 2ND TO 5TH CLASSES) – 02

3) NURSERY TRAINED TR. – 01

4. GENERAL LINE TR. – 01

5) SPORTS TR – 01

EXPERIENCED TEACHER SHALL BE PREFERRED SUBMIT YOUR RESUME WITHIN WEEKS TIME IN THE SCHOOL OFFICE

M.NO: 9149657614, 7006557965

PRINCIPAL

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE – 02 NO

ELECTRICIAN – 02 NO

FOR E RICKSHAW COMPANY

SALARY NO BAR FOR EXPERIENCE CANDIDATE

CONTACT:

NARWAL BYE PASS, NEAR TOYOTA SHOWROOM

9419791893

JOB ALERT

OPENING FOR CANDIDATES HAVING NECESSARY KNOWLEDGE IN E-PROCUREMENT, HANDLING GEM, PROFICIENT MS OFFICE, VERBAL & WRITTEN COMMUNICATION, ACCOUNTING (BUSY, TALLY)

CALL : 7006014495, 9419140496

TIMINGS : 9.30 AM TO 6.00 PM

SALARY AS PER SKILL & EXPERIENCE

STAFF REQUIRED

1. ENGLISH TR. – MA ENG.

2. MATH TR – M.SC. MATHS

3. NURSERY TR. – TRAINED AND EXPERIENCED

WITH GRADUATION.

4. COMPUTER TR. – BCA

5. GATEMAN – 1

6. PEON – 2

DR. AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL

BANTALAB JAMMU

INTERVIEW DATE: 15,16,17TH NOV. 2022

PH. NO. 7298107471, 8492012304

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A FEMALE OFFICE ASSISTANT FOR COMPUTER DATA ENTRY, LOCATION: SHASTRI NAGAR, SALARY 8000, MINIMUM QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION.

CALL: 9086031255

REQUIRED

AN ACCOUNTANT/ COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR SHOP AT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

CONTACT : 9419121655, 7051389253