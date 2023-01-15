EMPLOYMENT (15-10-2023)

Requires
A reputed company of Jammu requires :
1) Salesman – 2
Min Exp. 5 years working in wholesale/retail cloth store.
Contact for High Salary & Bright Future
9419185292, 9906087001
JOB
OPPORTUNITY
Visvero, a USA based IT company is hiring for Regional Manager, Business Development Managers (2-5) years of experience, Market Research Associates (1-2) years of experience and Technical Recruiters/ Sr. Recruiters 1+ year of experience.
Candidate should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, IT or Commerce. (MBA preferred for Sales and Business Development roles)
Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills in English language.
Office Timings 5:30 PM – 1:30 AM IST (Sales) 6:30 PM-3:30 am Recruiting. Excellent salary with incentives.
Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643
REQUIRED STAFF
Accountant 1 (Minimum 05 years’ experience qualification M.Com)
Good written communication/ Busy knowing/ handling independent all account work.
Office Executive 01 (M/F) Computer knowing/ good communication skills.
Minimum 05 years’ experience (Graduation)
Contact: Vision Security and allied opp Union Bank of India
Kunjwani By Pass Jammu
Ph: 9086074990, 9419150455
Email: arungm@visionsecurityallied.com
REQUIRED
Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ Loan Against Property at Jammu.
Fixed Salary with lucrative incentives (Two Wheeler must)
Graduates / Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex
Residency Road, Jammu
Ph: 9419197314, 9419153727
REQUIRED CHEF
Mexican cuisine chef required in Gandhi Nagar.
Salary No Bar.
CONTACT:
9906461234
Career opportunity
Looking for young & bright candidates preferably from Accounting/ Commerce/ Economics background who are ready to launch their career in Financial Services Industry
Contact: 7051185990
Urgently Required
1. Nursery Teacher
2.Peon/Helper (Female)
Note:- (local preferred)
Contact immediately
Only during working hour
9am to 1pm
Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770.
Principal
Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu.
Urgent Staff Required
* PGT Chemistry
* PGT Maths
* Transport Manager
* Senior wing Coordinator
* Key Activity Coordinator
* Maid
Apply at jkmontessorie50@gmail.com
JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL
50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU
Ph. 0191-2554433, 8082029433
Urgent Staff Required
HR Manager – Male or Female
Office Manager – Male or Female
Salon – Manager – Female
New Plot Branch, Canal Road Branch
Channi Himmat Branch
Handsome Salary
Contact No.: 6006501901
Force Motors Ltd Dealership Required
SALES EXECUTIVE
(FOR DISTT WISE-10 NOS)
AT : JAMMU AUTOMOBILES
FROM 16.01.2023 TO 22.01.2023
ADDRESS : SHANTI NAGAR OPP. PARIMAHAL KUNJWANI
JAMMU MAIL. ID:-
REPUBLIC_MOTORS@YAHOO.COM
MOB :- 9419133328 AND 8803521665
REQUIRED
Need Experienced Cashier’s in Punjabi Brother’s Gandhi Nagar & Channi Himmat Jammu.
Candidate should have the experience of operating billing Software in PC.
Experience Required : Minimum 3 years.
Salary : Rs 10,000 to Rs 14000
Interested candidates can DM or call on this
7006176299, 8899879988
Kartik Ghai Krishna Sharma
Minimum Contract : 1 year
Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre
Required Graduate Office Assistant with basic Computer Knowledge
Send ur resume at
animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com
Or whatsapp on 9419681111
Hiring Now !!
WORK FROM HOME
A leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of Sales Executives for an Inbound and Outbound process. Excellent English Communication skills required. Non-English speaking please don’t waste time.
Salary 25,000 to 35,000 plus Daily and Monthly Incentives.
Minimum Qualification: Higher secondary and excellent communication skills are a must.
Contact: 7006477739
Job Vacancy
Labour –
Upto Rs 10000 Salary- 1 person
Helper-
1 person
Garments Salesman- 1 person
Handsome Salary for all vacancies
ALPHA COLLECTION Janipur
Ph. 7006325709
Cook Required
Looking for Cook specialising in Chinese Dishes for Restaurant (The Food Planet) located at Belicharana Main Road Jammu, Near Car Bazar.
Contact No. – 7006213670
Salary Negotiable
Food + Accommodation from Restaurant.
Required
Field Boy
Minimum Qual. 10th
Computer Operator
Minimum Qual. 12th
Contact : 6005400611, 9541652188, 9469128011
Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
VACANCY
Computer Operator – Female
Sales Executives – Male
Contact
Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu
7889472475, 9596828549
sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com
Staff Required
Require 2 No. of Female for Tour and Travel Company
Contact: 9596515768
Address: F-16 Trikuta Shopping Complex B.C. Road, Jammu