EMPLOYMENT (15-10-2023)

Requires

A reputed company of Jammu requires :

1) Salesman – 2

Min Exp. 5 years working in wholesale/retail cloth store.

Contact for High Salary & Bright Future

9419185292, 9906087001

JOB

OPPORTUNITY

Visvero, a USA based IT company is hiring for Regional Manager, Business Development Managers (2-5) years of experience, Market Research Associates (1-2) years of experience and Technical Recruiters/ Sr. Recruiters 1+ year of experience.

Candidate should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, IT or Commerce. (MBA preferred for Sales and Business Development roles)

Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills in English language.

Office Timings 5:30 PM – 1:30 AM IST (Sales) 6:30 PM-3:30 am Recruiting. Excellent salary with incentives.

Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643

REQUIRED STAFF

Accountant 1 (Minimum 05 years’ experience qualification M.Com)

Good written communication/ Busy knowing/ handling independent all account work.

Office Executive 01 (M/F) Computer knowing/ good communication skills.

Minimum 05 years’ experience (Graduation)

Contact: Vision Security and allied opp Union Bank of India

Kunjwani By Pass Jammu

Ph: 9086074990, 9419150455

Email: arungm@visionsecurityallied.com

REQUIRED

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ Loan Against Property at Jammu.

Fixed Salary with lucrative incentives (Two Wheeler must)

Graduates / Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex

Residency Road, Jammu

Ph: 9419197314, 9419153727

REQUIRED CHEF

Mexican cuisine chef required in Gandhi Nagar.

Salary No Bar.

CONTACT:

9906461234

Career opportunity

Looking for young & bright candidates preferably from Accounting/ Commerce/ Economics background who are ready to launch their career in Financial Services Industry

Contact: 7051185990

Urgently Required

1. Nursery Teacher

2.Peon/Helper (Female)

Note:- (local preferred)

Contact immediately

Only during working hour

9am to 1pm

Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770.

Principal

Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu.

Urgent Staff Required

* PGT Chemistry

* PGT Maths

* Transport Manager

* Senior wing Coordinator

* Key Activity Coordinator

* Maid

Apply at jkmontessorie50@gmail.com

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

Ph. 0191-2554433, 8082029433

Urgent Staff Required

HR Manager – Male or Female

Office Manager – Male or Female

Salon – Manager – Female

New Plot Branch, Canal Road Branch

Channi Himmat Branch

Handsome Salary

Contact No.: 6006501901

Force Motors Ltd Dealership Required

SALES EXECUTIVE

(FOR DISTT WISE-10 NOS)

AT : JAMMU AUTOMOBILES

FROM 16.01.2023 TO 22.01.2023

ADDRESS : SHANTI NAGAR OPP. PARIMAHAL KUNJWANI

JAMMU MAIL. ID:-

REPUBLIC_MOTORS@YAHOO.COM

MOB :- 9419133328 AND 8803521665

REQUIRED

Need Experienced Cashier’s in Punjabi Brother’s Gandhi Nagar & Channi Himmat Jammu.

Candidate should have the experience of operating billing Software in PC.

Experience Required : Minimum 3 years.

Salary : Rs 10,000 to Rs 14000

Interested candidates can DM or call on this

7006176299, 8899879988

Kartik Ghai Krishna Sharma

Minimum Contract : 1 year

Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre

Required Graduate Office Assistant with basic Computer Knowledge

Send ur resume at

animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com

Or whatsapp on 9419681111

Hiring Now !!

WORK FROM HOME

A leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of Sales Executives for an Inbound and Outbound process. Excellent English Communication skills required. Non-English speaking please don’t waste time.

Salary 25,000 to 35,000 plus Daily and Monthly Incentives.

Minimum Qualification: Higher secondary and excellent communication skills are a must.

Contact: 7006477739

Job Vacancy

Labour –

Upto Rs 10000 Salary- 1 person

Helper-

1 person

Garments Salesman- 1 person

Handsome Salary for all vacancies

ALPHA COLLECTION Janipur

Ph. 7006325709

Cook Required

Looking for Cook specialising in Chinese Dishes for Restaurant (The Food Planet) located at Belicharana Main Road Jammu, Near Car Bazar.

Contact No. – 7006213670

Salary Negotiable

Food + Accommodation from Restaurant.

Required

Field Boy

Minimum Qual. 10th

Computer Operator

Minimum Qual. 12th

Contact : 6005400611, 9541652188, 9469128011

Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

VACANCY

Computer Operator – Female

Sales Executives – Male

Contact

Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu

7889472475, 9596828549

sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com

Staff Required

Require 2 No. of Female for Tour and Travel Company

Contact: 9596515768

Address: F-16 Trikuta Shopping Complex B.C. Road, Jammu