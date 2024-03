EMPLOYMENT (15-03-2024)

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

LAXMIPURAM CHINORE, BANTALAB

STAFF REQUIRED

1. PGT’S WITH B.ED CLASS (11TH / 12TH)

SUB. ENG./EDU./P.SCI/SOC./PHE/BIO/PHY./MATHS

5 POSTS

2. PGT’S WITH B.ED CLASS (8TH – 10TH)

SUB.: ENG./SCIENCE/MATHS 3 POSTS

3. TGT’S WITH B.ED CLASS (1ST – 7TH)

SUB.: ALL2 POSTS

CANDIDATES WITH MIN 2 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE CAN WHATSAPP THEIR CV’S ON 9541243361

REQUIRED

NEET CHEMISTRY TEACHER REQUIRED FOR OFFLINE/ONLINE LESSONS IN VIJAYPUR.

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE 3 YRS (ONLY IN NEET).

CANDIDATES WHO HAVE QUALIFIED NEET WILL BE PREFERRED.

TO APPLY PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME ALONG WITH A DETAILED COVER LETTER TO

SUSHILKUMAR638@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED TEACHERS

1. HINDI (M/F) 02

2. MATHS (M/F) 03

3. SCIENCE (M/F) 02

4. SOCIAL SCI. (M/F) 02

5. OFFICE COORDINATOR (F) 02

BENCHMARK CLASSES

146/3 TRIKUTA NAGAR

7006465983, 9419211059

REQUIRED

STAFF

* FEMALE RECEPTIONIST CUM TYPIST

* HOME TUTOR ALSO REQUIRED (M/F)

2ND FLOOR, S. S. PLAZA,

OPP. IDBI BANK, JANIPUR

9858759377, 7889712507

REQUIRED

COOK 2

CHEF 1

FOR COMMERCIAL KITCHEN

WALK-IN FOR INTERVIEW

CONTACT 9596454444

JOB REQUIREMENT

ELECTRICIAN/NETWORK/

CCTV TECHNICIAN

IT PRODUCT SALES EXEC/MANAGER

(MUST HAVE EXP. DEALING

WITH GOVT. DEPTT)

7006432163

JKTECHNOCRATS@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT

EDUCATION QUAL: GRADUATE (MUST HAVE COMPUTER/ ACCOUNTING/ GEM PORTAL KNOWLEDGE)

FOR M/S STAPLES INDIA

CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

SALARY: 11000/- (NEGOTIABLE)

CONTACT: 9906023111/9906389870

REQUIRED

FEMALE HOUSEMAID NEEDED FOR HOUSEKEEPING AND COOKING IN R S PURA (PREFERABLY LIVING IN R S PURA / MIRAN SAHIB AREA)

CALL: 8082163458

REQUIRED

CANDIDATES FOR GLOBAL CLIENTS

-EXCELLENT ENGLISH FLUENCY REQUIRED

-NIGHT SHIFT WORK

-SALARY: 20000 TO 30000 PER MONTH + INCENTIVES

-OFFICE LOCATION: JAMMU

SEND RESUME AT CAREERS@KLUVOR.CO

REQUIRED

REQUIRED MALE/HELPER/SERVANT WHO CAN COOK, WASH AND DO OTHER HOUSE HOLD ACTIVITIES AND ALSO REQUIRED NURSING MALE CARE TAKER FOR MIDDLE AGED MAN AT GANDHI NAGAR.

KNOWLEDGE OF TWO WHEELER IS MUST

M. NO 7006591450

REQUIRED

1) PROJECT MANAGER(CIVIL)MINIMUM 10 YRS EXPERIENCE IN PROJECTS FOR CENTRAL GOVT AT LADAKH.

2) SITE ENGINEER (CIVIL ) MINIMUM 5-7 YRS WORK EXPERIENCE IN PROJECTS FOR CENTRAL GOVT AT LADAKH

CONTACT: 8715933333

ADMIN@PARDEEPELECTRICALS.COM

REQUIRED URGENT

1, 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK,

ON RENT BASIS IN AREA, TRIKUTA NAGAR, GANDHI NAGAR, CHANNI, SAINIK COLONY ETC, FOR NON LOCAL

CONT: 6006282651

TEACHERS/ STAFF REQUIRED

LORD SHIVA HIGH SCHOOL

GHO-MANHASAN, JAMMU

REQUIRES P.G / B.ED TEACHERS FOR ENG, SC., MATHS, S.ST, HINDI. NTT, COMPUTERS AND PET. COMPUTER KNOWING SCHOOL CLERK AND DRIVERS. SALARY NEGOTIABLE. APPLY ONLINE WITH FULL BIO DATA BY OR BEFORE 16.03.24.

E-MAIL: AADITYA.MAGOTRA@GMAIL.COM

WHATSAPP: 9796441111

JOB

FOR SALES PERSON

SALARY-RS 10,000 + COMMISSION + TRANSPORT

SHOULD HAVE TWO WHEELER

FIELD JOB

CONTACT – 9055451499