EMPLOYMENT (15-03-2023)

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

Ph. 7889812215

teachers required

S. No. Post Vacancy

1. TGT (Sst & Hindi) 02 each

2. prt (all subjects) 05

3. nursery trained 05

trs

interested candidates may apply with their full biodata W.E.F. 15TH OF MARCH TO 18TH OF MARCH 23 B/W 9:00 AM TO 1 PM IN SCHOOL OFFICE.

Urgently Required Male/Female

EXPERIENCED, FRESHER OR D PHARMACISTS REQUIRED AT MEDICINE SHOP GADIGARH AND Miran Sahib JAMMU.

Salary depend upon experience and interview

TIMING: 12 HOURS WORKING

Salary: 8000 to 11000 per month

Contact details 9796003600,9796657031

CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY JAMMU/AMRITSAR

Requirement

1. Sales Manager(Min 5 Years experience)

2. Marketing Executive

3. Academic Counselor

4.Telecaller

Attractive Salary and incentives

For more info please call: 8715823064

STAFF REQUIRED

Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur

Female experienced Teachers for

kindergarden

Yoga Teacher

PT Teacher

Send Resume at this number

9906138418

(short listed candidate will be informed)

E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com

Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED Telecaller FEMALE/ MALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE (having basic knowledge of computer) Candidates Having knowledge of Tally/Busy can also apply.

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

Call 9999051719, 9419190432

Vacancy

1 Male and 1 Female for General Store near Shastri Nagar.

Responsibilities

Male: Inventory management, Billing and Delivering local (atleast 2 wheeler Licence holder): Accommodation available.

Female: Managing the store, Documentation and cosmetics sales.

Skills

WORK ETHICS.

Basic Computer Knowledge

Soft Spoken. Good communication Skills

3 Month probation period.

Email Resume at jobconsultancyjammu@gmail.com

Job Vacancy

Job Available at New Dubey Tour & Travels Shop No 38 Trikuta Complex BC Road Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir both Male and Female can apply for job.

For Further details contact

Mr Rakesh Kumar Dubey

Mobile NO 9419121904, 6005916905

E.Mail:- rakesh.dubey14@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Senior Accountant (25K-30K)

Assistant Accountant (15K-20K)

Field Salesman (10K-15K)

Aracot construction

J&K Biggest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom

Address : NH44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Contact: 8716036714, 9103309681

JSM it and Advert solutions PVT ltd Urgent requirements

1 Packaging and dispatching supervisor, Accountant male/ female, Office Admin, Ac Refrigeration.

2 BSC male/female exp/ fresher,diploma degree electrical fresher/ exp.

Call: 9055055628

Address: Greater Kailash Fawara Chowk near Petrol Pump

Staff Required

Interview 15-3-2023 to 17-3-2023

1. Office coordinator. office assistant. store manager.

2. telly caller. Receptionist. counsellor.

3. computer operator. accountant. m/f.

4.salesman.floor. executive.driver.

5.securty guard. helper. packing boys. hotels & restaurants staff. 50 boys.

8th 10th 12th & graduate can also apply

Call 6006796637

CBSE affiliated school

Location – In between Pathankot and Jammu

Required Principal

For session 2023-24

Eligibility, minimum 2 years experience as coordinator or Vice Principal

Salary Negotiable

WhatsApp your resume

8082041462

Marketing

Required Marketing executive for marketing of Disposal items and Carry Bags at Gangyal Industrial Area. Salary : Negotiable

Contact :- Mob.9419188398

Required

Required one computer operator residing near about Jammu City having good command in English and should be owning a two wheeler and also capable of driving a car and he should contact -9419763965, 9149706411

Required

Female office Incharge

cum Telecaller at kent distributor office near Police Post Gole Pulley Talab Tillo, Jammu

Mob.: 9419860395

Required

A Female Receptionist/ Counsellor minimum qualification

Graduation with computer Knowledge having experience in Similar field

Contact Us: 9103305662, 7780848931, 7889960501

Required

Business counsellors (Male/Female) having knowledge of Liasioning with educational Institutions.

Min Qualification: Graduation, having good communication skills and computer knowledge.

You may contact us on: 9103305662, 7780848931, 7889960501

TEACHERS

REQUIRED

contact

bal bharti public

high school

channi himmat jammu

9419192748

URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR CAMBODIA

Job in Call Centre-200 Males

Salary Starts (800+USD)

(Food Accommodation Company Provided)

Payment After Visa

Contact No.

7006995525, 9103309771

REQUIRED

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/Loan Against Property at Jammu.

Fixed salary with lucrative incentives (Two Wheeler Must).

Graduates/Undergraduate walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor, K.C. Plaza Complex,

Residency Road, Jammu.

Ph. 9419197314, 9419153727

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Labour in Gangyal

12 hour’s Salary – 11000/-

Contact:- 7889522044, 9107249103

KATRA HOTELIERS

May kindly note that if any well reputed and established Hotel in Katra, requires the services of an educated, mature, honest, disciplined and experienced General Manager, who has already worked in Jammu and Katra for plus 10 years, in the same capacity, till recently, then please feel free to contact me at: 9103445524.

Jai Mata Di.

REQUIRED STAFF

1.MEDICAL OFFICER-03

(MBBS/BAMS)

2. COMPUTER OPERATOR-O2

(HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)

PLEASE SEND RESUME TO

Email id:- hrrecruit418@gmail.com

Contact:-7889909301/9419149962

REQUIRED STAFF

FOR GARMENT

SHOWROOM

Sale Girls – 5

Sale Boys-5

Salary (6000 to 7000)

Telecaller- (1)

Salary (6000 to 7000)

Store Incharge (2)

(Girl/Boy)

Salary (7000 to 9000)

Contact No. 7780815702

Self Car Driving Expert, trainer. Tour planner, For Driver query all over India, Call me 7006647137 Surjeet