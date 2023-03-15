EMPLOYMENT (15-03-2023)

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
Ph. 7889812215
teachers required
S. No. Post Vacancy
1. TGT (Sst & Hindi) 02 each
2. prt (all subjects) 05
3. nursery trained 05
trs
interested candidates may apply with their full biodata W.E.F. 15TH OF MARCH TO 18TH OF MARCH 23 B/W 9:00 AM TO 1 PM IN SCHOOL OFFICE.
Urgently Required Male/Female
EXPERIENCED, FRESHER OR D PHARMACISTS REQUIRED AT MEDICINE SHOP GADIGARH AND Miran Sahib JAMMU.
Salary depend upon experience and interview
TIMING: 12 HOURS WORKING
Salary: 8000 to 11000 per month
Contact details 9796003600,9796657031
CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY JAMMU/AMRITSAR
Requirement
1. Sales Manager(Min 5 Years experience)
2. Marketing Executive
3. Academic Counselor
4.Telecaller
Attractive Salary and incentives
For more info please call: 8715823064
STAFF REQUIRED
Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur
Female experienced Teachers for
kindergarden
Yoga Teacher
PT Teacher
Send Resume at this number
9906138418
(short listed candidate will be informed)
E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com
Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED Telecaller FEMALE/ MALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE (having basic knowledge of computer) Candidates Having knowledge of Tally/Busy can also apply.
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE
231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
Call 9999051719, 9419190432
Vacancy
1 Male and 1 Female for General Store near Shastri Nagar.
Responsibilities
Male: Inventory management, Billing and Delivering local (atleast 2 wheeler Licence holder): Accommodation available.
Female: Managing the store, Documentation and cosmetics sales.
Skills
WORK ETHICS.
Basic Computer Knowledge
Soft Spoken. Good communication Skills
3 Month probation period.
Email Resume at jobconsultancyjammu@gmail.com
Job Vacancy
Job Available at New Dubey Tour & Travels Shop No 38 Trikuta Complex BC Road Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir both Male and Female can apply for job.
For Further details contact
Mr Rakesh Kumar Dubey
Mobile NO 9419121904, 6005916905
E.Mail:- rakesh.dubey14@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Senior Accountant (25K-30K)
Assistant Accountant (15K-20K)
Field Salesman (10K-15K)
Aracot construction
J&K Biggest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom
Address : NH44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Contact: 8716036714, 9103309681
JSM it and Advert solutions PVT ltd Urgent requirements
1 Packaging and dispatching supervisor, Accountant male/ female, Office Admin, Ac Refrigeration.
2 BSC male/female exp/ fresher,diploma degree electrical fresher/ exp.
Call: 9055055628
Address: Greater Kailash Fawara Chowk near Petrol Pump
Staff Required
Interview 15-3-2023 to 17-3-2023
1. Office coordinator. office assistant. store manager.
2. telly caller. Receptionist. counsellor.
3. computer operator. accountant. m/f.
4.salesman.floor. executive.driver.
5.securty guard. helper. packing boys. hotels & restaurants staff. 50 boys.
8th 10th 12th & graduate can also apply
Call 6006796637
CBSE affiliated school
Location – In between Pathankot and Jammu
Required Principal
For session 2023-24
Eligibility, minimum 2 years experience as coordinator or Vice Principal
Salary Negotiable
WhatsApp your resume
8082041462
Marketing
Required Marketing executive for marketing of Disposal items and Carry Bags at Gangyal Industrial Area. Salary : Negotiable
Contact :- Mob.9419188398
Required
Required one computer operator residing near about Jammu City having good command in English and should be owning a two wheeler and also capable of driving a car and he should contact -9419763965, 9149706411
Required
Female office Incharge
cum Telecaller at kent distributor office near Police Post Gole Pulley Talab Tillo, Jammu
Mob.: 9419860395
Required
A Female Receptionist/ Counsellor minimum qualification
Graduation with computer Knowledge having experience in Similar field
Contact Us: 9103305662, 7780848931, 7889960501
Required
Business counsellors (Male/Female) having knowledge of Liasioning with educational Institutions.
Min Qualification: Graduation, having good communication skills and computer knowledge.
You may contact us on: 9103305662, 7780848931, 7889960501
TEACHERS
REQUIRED
contact
bal bharti public
high school
channi himmat jammu
9419192748
URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR CAMBODIA
Job in Call Centre-200 Males
Salary Starts (800+USD)
(Food Accommodation Company Provided)
Payment After Visa
Contact No.
7006995525, 9103309771
REQUIRED
Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/Loan Against Property at Jammu.
Fixed salary with lucrative incentives (Two Wheeler Must).
Graduates/Undergraduate walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor, K.C. Plaza Complex,
Residency Road, Jammu.
Ph. 9419197314, 9419153727
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Labour in Gangyal
12 hour’s Salary – 11000/-
Contact:- 7889522044, 9107249103
KATRA HOTELIERS
May kindly note that if any well reputed and established Hotel in Katra, requires the services of an educated, mature, honest, disciplined and experienced General Manager, who has already worked in Jammu and Katra for plus 10 years, in the same capacity, till recently, then please feel free to contact me at: 9103445524.
Jai Mata Di.
REQUIRED STAFF
1.MEDICAL OFFICER-03
(MBBS/BAMS)
2. COMPUTER OPERATOR-O2
(HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)
PLEASE SEND RESUME TO
Email id:- hrrecruit418@gmail.com
Contact:-7889909301/9419149962
REQUIRED STAFF
FOR GARMENT
SHOWROOM
Sale Girls – 5
Sale Boys-5
Salary (6000 to 7000)
Telecaller- (1)
Salary (6000 to 7000)
Store Incharge (2)
(Girl/Boy)
Salary (7000 to 9000)
Contact No. 7780815702
Self Car Driving Expert, trainer. Tour planner, For Driver query all over India, Call me 7006647137 Surjeet