EMPLOYMENT (14-11-2022)

STAFF REQUIRED

GRAND KHANA KHAZANA

LOWER ROOP NAGAR MAIN ROAD MUTHI CAMP

RESTAURANT MANAGER

CASHIER, CAPTAIN, STEWARD

INDIAN COOK

CHINESE COOK

SOUTH INDIAN COOK

DISH WASHER, HOUSE MEN

CONTACT: 8899496083

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

AT FMCG GODOWN NEW RING ROAD

SARORE

CHECKER – 6 NO.

(HAVING WORK EXPERIENCE IN HANDLING FMCG PRODUCT LOADING, UNLOADING & INVENTORY)

COMPUTER OPERATOR – 2

(HAVING EXPERIENCES FMCG LOGISTICS, REVERSE LOGISTICS AND SAP KNOWING GIVING PREFERENCE)

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

SEND YOUR LATEST RESUME ON BELOW MENTION MAIL ID: SANCHETNA2008@YAHOO.CO.IN

MRAJAT94.RM@GMAIL.COM

VACCANCY

1. SHOWROOM SALES EXECUTIVE (M/F): CANDIDATES WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL & EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOBILE/MACHINERIES/ ELECTRONICS SALES. QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION & BASIC COMPUTER.

2. ASST. SERVICE INCHARGE(M) : CANDIDATE FROM AUTOMOBILE/MACHINERY BACKGROUND WILL BE PREFERRED. QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION

ALL POSITIONS ARE REQUIRED AT JEWEL VICINITY, JAMMU.

SEND YOUR RESUME WITH RECENT PHOTOGRAPH AT: POWERTECHJMU1@GMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) COMPUTER OPERATOR – COMPUTER KNOWING, BILLING OPERATOR – M/F EXP.

2) DATA ENTRY OPERATOR – TELECALLER, RECEPTIONIST.

3) SALESMAN MEDICAL SHOP – 5 POSTS FLOOR EXEUTIVE.

4) TRAVEL AGENCY – EXP. M/F STAFF, OFFICE WORK, INCHARGE.

5) BUSY BILLING OPERATOR, DRIVER, SALES AND MARKTING EXECUTIVE

INTERVIEW CALL : 6006796637

MONDAY TO TUESDAY

IMMEDIATELY STAFF

JOB JOB JOB

A GOVT REGISTERED COMPANY IS LOOKING FOR YOUNG AND ENERGETIC STAFF. FRESHERS AND EXPERIENCED FOR DIFFERENT POSTS IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR.

QUALIFICATION : 10TH, 12TH AND ABOVE

POSTS : 32 BOYS AND GIRLS, ASST.MANAGER

FRONT OFFICE STAFF BDM AND ASM

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824-A LAST MORH GANDHI NAGAR

JAMMU OPPOSITE VIP BAGS SHOWROOM

CONTACT NO.

9906029039, 9796256081

FREE ACCOMODATION

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT LTD URGENT REQUIREMENT.

SUPERVISIOR, DIGITAL MARKETING, GEM PORTAL, HR EXECUTIVE, ACCOUNTANT, COMPUTER OPERATORS, MARAKATING EXECUTIVE, HOUSING KEEPING SUPERVISIOR, OFFICE ADMIN.

CALL 9055055628

ADDRESS GREATER KHALASH FAWARA CHOWK NEAR PETROL PUMP

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

SALARY: RS 20,000

INCENTIVES & TA

MBA WITH GOOD

COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

WHATSAPP CV: 9906006644

REQUIRED

PATIENT CARE/ELDERLY CARE

ATTENDANTS FOR HOME CARE

MALES/FEMALES

DAY/NIGHT/24X7 SHIFTS

BEST PACKAGE IN THE CITY

CONTACT OR VISIT FOR DETAILS

10 AM TO 1 PM

8715866444

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE

5, RED CROSS BHAWAN

KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU

SHIV PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

SARI RAKWALAN GHOU MANHASAN ROAD JAMMU

MOBILE – 9419108539, 9797410087, 9682335217

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MSC CHEMISTRY – 2 POSTS

2. B.SC B. ED = 5 POSTS

3. NTT TEACHER= 2 POSTS

4. COMPUTER TEACHER = 2 POSTS

5. M. COM = 2 POSTS

PAY NEGOTIABLE

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST (3 NO. M/F)

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 NO. FEMALE)

FOR MEDICAL SHOP

ONLY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES

WILL BE PREFERRED

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT: 6005417210, 9541652188,

0191-4070090

EMAIL:- SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

URGENT REQUIRED

FEMALE TELECALLER

FIXED SALARY PLUS INCENTIVE

(SITTING JOB)

MYRAA HOSPITALITY GROUP

BEHIND V. MART JANIPUR

9906041292

REQUIRED

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MR)

& RUNNER BOY

(FOR MEDICINES)

MUST HAVE MINIMUM ONE YEAR MARKETING EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT: 6005417210, 9541652188, 0191-4070090

EMAIL: SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) STORE MANAGER – EXP.

2) SALES EXECUTIVE – FRESHER/EXP.

3) FLOOR MANAGER –EXP.

4) ACCOUNT MANAGER – EXP.

5) SALES MANAGER – EXP.

6) RECEPTIONIST/ TELECALLER – FRESHER/EXP

7) B. TECH/M. TECH (JOBS)

8) SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – EXP.

9) SUPPORT ENGINEER/BDM

10) BANKING JOBS – FRESHER/EXP.

CONTACT: 669 SECTOR -C, SAINIK COLONY,

NEAR SIGNATURE TOWERS CHOWDHI ROAD JAMMU

MOBILE NO:- 9796733175, 9682601135

EMAIL ID:-BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

WANTED FOR GUEST HOUSE

RECEPTIONIST CUM CARETAKER AT JAMMU

CALL – 8492911156

MALE ONLY

AGE 20 TO 30 YEARS