EMPLOYMENT (14-09-2024)

REQUIRED

COMPUTER

OPERATOR 2 NO.(M/F)

FOR MEDICAL SHOP BAKSHI NAGAR

QUALIFICATION:-MINIMUM

GRADUATION

EMAIL:-

SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1.ACCOUNTANT

2.SALES PERSON

APPLYING CANDIDATE SHOULD BE WELL VERSED IN ACCOUNTING AND SALES.

THE ELIGIBLE AND DESIROUS CANDIDATES CAN

CONTACT: 9055516168, 9086082834.

SHREE VAISHNAVI FOODS ..

WANTED

MALE OFFICE MANAGER

CONTACT: 4 PM – 5 PM

MOBILE NO: 9086929594

MALAYSIA WORK PERMIT

1. CHEF – SALARY (50-70K)

2. COOK – (40-50K)

3. TANDOORI COOK – (50K TO 60K)

4. WAITER – (35K – 45K)

5. KITCHEN HELPER – (35K – 45K)

6. HALWAI – (50K – 60K)

3 YRS. CONTRACT + FREE FOOD

AND ROOM.

CONTACT: 8825005903

WORK FROM HOME

AN OPPORTUNITY IS BECOMING YOUR OWN BOSS.

PART /FULL TIME WORK

* HOUSEWIVES * EMPLOYEES

* RETIRED PERSONS * STUDENTS

INTERESTED PEOPLE CAN

CONTACT: 9530579680, 9914789121

STAFF REQUIRED

1. SALE PERSONAL (MALE) WELL EDUCATED, EXCELLENT IN VOCAL, HAVING OWN VEHICLE, (EXPERIENCE GIVEN PREFERENCE.)

2. OFFICE STAFF (MALE AND FEMALE) KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER, GEM GIVEN PREFERENCE.

2. STORE CUM OFFICE PERSONAL (EXPERIENCE IN OFFICE CUM STORE WORK)

INTERVIEW FROM 2 P.M TO 5 P.M

(SATURDAY 14/09/2024)

CONTACT AT:

JAY ESS SCIENTIFIC AGENCIES

846 A KRISHNA NAGAR, OPPOSITE COMMERCE COLLEGE, CANAL ROAD JAMMU, M- 8491911555

BALDEV INFOTECH SYSTEMS, KALUCHAK, JAMMU

REQUIRED

A) SAFAI -KARAMCHARI

B) PEON (FEMALE)

CONTACT : 9055273381

NOTE : CANDIDATES RESIDING NEARBY GANGYAL, BARI-BRAHMANA WILL BE PREFERRED.

*URGENT REQUIRED*

DELIVERY BOYS FOR J&K

SALARY 15000-22000

EPF+ ESIC+FUEL EXTRA

QUALIFICATION 10TH

MUST HAVE OWN BIKE, SMART PHONE, AADHAR , PAN.

*FOR MORE DETAILS*

CONTACT : 7889940368, 6005384891, 9622411984

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST 3 NO.

FOR PHARMACY CHAIN

HAVING MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

EMAIL:-

CONTACT :- 9419861215, 6005400611