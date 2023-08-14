EMPLOYMENT (14-08-2023)

Urgent Requirement

Driver ..02

Office boy ( helper)..02

For used cars Automobile Showroom ….

salary Negotiable

Contact…9018803000

Call for interview

Address:

DNS CARS Sec A National Highway Sainik Colony Jammu

Job Vacancy

A Medical firm requires 54 Boys/Girls for office staff in J&K UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation & above

Income :- 10000 to 18500 (P/M)

(As per Co. rules)

Note : Freshers can also apply.

Interested candidates can visit our office at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu alongwith the Biodata

Contact :-

9682351305

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Reservation Manager (Experience)

2) Store Manager (Restaurant Bishnah)

4) Computer operator (Experience)

5) Account Manager (Knowledge of busy)

6)Team Members (Fresher)

7) Sales Manager (FMCG)

8) Co-ordinater/Receptionist ( fresher/experience)

9) Driver ( experience)

Contact

Brave Security and Placement Service

Address:-669 Sector-C Sainik Colony near

Signature Towers Chowadhi road Jammu

Mobile:-9797733175 , 9797721646

Email ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com

Required civil engineer’s Mechanical engineer’s

For conducting various tests in the laboratory in cement test, aggregates test, design mix, soil test & steel test etc and having knowledge of computer.

Er. KK. Saini. (MD)

M/S Ishan Calibration & Material Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd

Near Akhrote Factory Birpur complex, Bari Brahmana, Tehsil Bishnah, Distt Jammu

Contact: 9419196536 or 9682384208