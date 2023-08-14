EMPLOYMENT (14-08-2023)

Urgent Requirement
Driver ..02
Office boy ( helper)..02
For used cars Automobile Showroom ….
salary Negotiable
Contact…9018803000
Call for interview
Address:
DNS CARS Sec A National Highway Sainik Colony Jammu
Job Vacancy
A Medical firm requires 54 Boys/Girls for office staff in J&K UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation & above
Income :- 10000 to 18500 (P/M)
(As per Co. rules)
Note : Freshers can also apply.
Interested candidates can visit our office at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu alongwith the Biodata
Contact :-
9682351305
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Reservation Manager (Experience)
2) Store Manager (Restaurant Bishnah)
4) Computer operator (Experience)
5) Account Manager (Knowledge of busy)
6)Team Members (Fresher)
7) Sales Manager (FMCG)
8) Co-ordinater/Receptionist ( fresher/experience)
9) Driver ( experience)
Contact
Brave Security and Placement Service
Address:-669 Sector-C Sainik Colony near
Signature Towers Chowadhi road Jammu
Mobile:-9797733175 , 9797721646
Email ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com
Required civil engineer’s Mechanical engineer’s
For conducting various tests in the laboratory in cement test, aggregates test, design mix, soil test & steel test etc and having knowledge of computer.
Er. KK. Saini. (MD)
M/S Ishan Calibration & Material Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd
Near Akhrote Factory Birpur complex, Bari Brahmana, Tehsil Bishnah, Distt Jammu
Contact: 9419196536 or 9682384208