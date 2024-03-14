EMPLOYMENT (14-03-2024)

We are Hiring

We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)

Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)

Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.

Mb. No. 9890129883

Email: admin@sretchnomed.com

Position Available:

Counselor cum Receptionist

Location: 80-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Qualifications: Excellent Commun-ication Skills. Proficient in Social Media Management, Basic Computer Knowledge.

Smart IAS

Please WhatsApp your resume

@70061-07136 or drop by our

institute for an in-person interview.

MARKETING

A marketing Executive is required for Marketing of Customized Carry Bags and Disposal items at Gangyal.

Contact :- 9858081942

Evergreen Hr. Sec. School

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

TEACHERS REQUIRED

For teaching High Classes = 2 Trs

For teaching Middle Classes = 2 Trs

For teaching Primary Classes= 2 Trs

For teaching Pre-Primary Classes=2 Trs

Come with documents & resume for

Interview in the School

from 9 am to 2 pm

Required

At Rehari

Full Time COOK

Couple pref.

Salary+Room free

Mb9797922717

Aptech International preschool and Daycare

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Cook (one )

Caretaker (2 nos)

(Both females)

Timings for cook 8:00 am – 5: 00 pm

Caretaker – 8:00 am to 5:30 pm and 11:00 am to 6:30 pm

Contact : 70060 38685, 8803500005

or walk in at

Address – 29, Chand Building, Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

TEACHERS/ STAFF REQUIRED

Lord Shiva High School

Gho-Manhasan, Jammu

Requires P.G / B.Ed teachers for Eng, Sc., Maths, S.St, Hindi. NTT, Computers and PET. Computer knowing school clerk and drivers. Salary negotiable. Apply online with full bio data by or before 16.03.24.

E-mail: aaditya.magotra@gmail.com

WhatsApp: 9796441111

May Fair International School

Laxmipuram Chinore, Bantalab

Staff Required

1. PGT’s with B.Ed Class (11th / 12th)

Sub. Eng./Edu./P.Sci/Soc./PHE/Bio/Phy./Maths

5 Posts

2. PGT’s with B.Ed Class (8th – 10th)

Sub.: Eng./Science/Maths 3 Posts

3. TGT’s with B.Ed Class (1st – 7th)

Sub.: All 2 Posts

Candidates with Min 2 Years of experience can Whatsapp their CV’s on 9541243361

STAR KIDZEE SMART SCHOOL (GAJANSOO MARH)

Required

Pre school, Kindergarten and PRT Female Teacher must be BEd, Fluent in English Min. 2 year experience as a kindergarten/preschool teacher With Excellent communication skills & Pleasant personality,

Interested candidates please email your resume to kidzeekidzee52@gmail.com

Salary no bar for deserving candidates

8803105005, 7889790177