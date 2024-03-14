EMPLOYMENT (14-03-2024)

We are Hiring
We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)
Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)
Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.
Mb. No. 9890129883
Email: admin@sretchnomed.com
Position Available:
Counselor cum Receptionist
Location: 80-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Qualifications: Excellent Commun-ication Skills. Proficient in Social Media Management, Basic Computer Knowledge.
Smart IAS
Please WhatsApp your resume
@70061-07136 or drop by our
institute for an in-person interview.
MARKETING
A marketing Executive is required for Marketing of Customized Carry Bags and Disposal items at Gangyal.
Contact :- 9858081942
Evergreen Hr. Sec. School
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
TEACHERS REQUIRED
For teaching High Classes = 2 Trs
For teaching Middle Classes = 2 Trs
For teaching Primary Classes= 2 Trs
For teaching Pre-Primary Classes=2 Trs
Come with documents & resume for
Interview in the School
from 9 am to 2 pm
Required
At Rehari
Full Time COOK
Couple pref.
Salary+Room free
Mb9797922717
Aptech International preschool and Daycare
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Cook (one )
Caretaker (2 nos)
(Both females)
Timings for cook 8:00 am – 5: 00 pm
Caretaker – 8:00 am to 5:30 pm and 11:00 am to 6:30 pm
Contact : 70060 38685, 8803500005
or walk in at
Address – 29, Chand Building, Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
TEACHERS/ STAFF REQUIRED
Lord Shiva High School
Gho-Manhasan, Jammu
Requires P.G / B.Ed teachers for Eng, Sc., Maths, S.St, Hindi. NTT, Computers and PET. Computer knowing school clerk and drivers. Salary negotiable. Apply online with full bio data by or before 16.03.24.
E-mail: aaditya.magotra@gmail.com
WhatsApp: 9796441111
May Fair International School
Laxmipuram Chinore, Bantalab
Staff Required
1. PGT’s with B.Ed Class (11th / 12th)
Sub. Eng./Edu./P.Sci/Soc./PHE/Bio/Phy./Maths
5 Posts
2. PGT’s with B.Ed Class (8th – 10th)
Sub.: Eng./Science/Maths 3 Posts
3. TGT’s with B.Ed Class (1st – 7th)
Sub.: All 2 Posts
Candidates with Min 2 Years of experience can Whatsapp their CV’s on 9541243361
STAR KIDZEE SMART SCHOOL (GAJANSOO MARH)
Required
Pre school, Kindergarten and PRT Female Teacher must be BEd, Fluent in English Min. 2 year experience as a kindergarten/preschool teacher With Excellent communication skills & Pleasant personality,
Interested candidates please email your resume to kidzeekidzee52@gmail.com
Salary no bar for deserving candidates
8803105005, 7889790177