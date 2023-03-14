EMPLOYMENT (14-03-2023)

URGENTLY REQUIRED
HR-Executive: MBA with 1 to 4 years of exp. Salary. 15 to 25 K.
Dispatch Supervisor: 1 to 3 years exp. Salary 10 to 20 K.
Accounts Executive: 2 to 6 years exp. Salary 15 to 25 K.
Counsellor: Female: Graduate/ PG-Salary 10 to 15 K.
Tellecaller- Female- 12th/Graudate: Salary 8 to 12 K.
9086085474, hr7colours2011@gmail.com
No Charges from candidates
1) Required M/F candidates for sales of SBI credit cards (retail/open market) in Jammu salary upto 15000 (CTC) .
2) Required 10th pass and above candidates (male) for parcel Delivery by auto/van in Flipkart large hub at Seora (Kunjwani) Jammu. Salary 10,000 pm plus PF ESIC. Timings 8 am to 6 pm.
Contact on 7006553405
REQUIRED ENGLISH TRAINER FOR HOME
Having Good Communication Skill
Speaking, Writing, vocabulary
At Tallab Tillo.
Timing (6.30 PM to 7.30 PM)
Or
(3.00 PM to 4.00 PM)
Contact: 7006458695
Avi Softwares, Jammu
HIRING
Business Development Executive
2-5 years of experience in Business Development or HR Roles
Qualification: MBA with graduation
in one of the following:
B. TECH (CS/IT) or CS or B.Com
Share your CV:
jobs@avisoftwares.com
REQUIRED
1. Receptionist
2. GYM Manager
(Experienced)
At Rhino’s gym
Akhnoor Road Paloura
Whatsapp your resumes on
7259993533
WANTED TEACHERS
Only Female
If you love to teach Children Creatively
1. Hindi Teacher
2. General Teacher
(Must be well-spoken in English)
Salary & Qualification No Bar
Call : 9419132765, 9622126939
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
(1) Maths/Science Teacher ( B.sc/ or B.sc , B.ed) (2) Nursery Teacher (3) General Line Teacher (Pre-Primary and Primary Classes) (4) Computer Teacher (5) Art and Craft Teacher (6) Physical Teacher (7) Dance Teacher (8) Helper for Nursery Class (9) Peon (Female)
Salary Negotiable
Note:- (local preferred)
Contact immediately
Only during working hour 9am to 1pm
Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770.
Principal
Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu.
STAFF REQUIRED
COUNTER BOYS NEEDED FOR THE BELGIAN
WAFFLE OUTLET
JAMMU AND PATHANKOT.
JAMMU MANAGER – 9596838518
PATHANKOT MANAGER – 9797488135
Email – thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com
Required
* Need a worker for Kiryana Super Store in Channi Himmat for full time accomodation (Room) will be provided for free
Salary – 10000/month
Contact No.
7889554335, 7051004695, 7889871192
REQUIRED
Female IELTS Trainer, Visa Counselor
SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL
48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR
# 9149841696, 9906381129
Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com
Okaya Electric Scooter Showroom Opening Soon
Require experienced
Sales person Male 2
Female 2 Electrician 1
(ITI qualify).
May contact to :
KS Enterprises
258 Patel Nagar
Opposite Pillar No 17 Akhnoor- Jammu road
Jammu
Tele: 9419260647
AVAILABLE
For at Home Patient Care Services
*Critical Care Nurses.
*Post-Operative care nurses
*Patients /Elderly care Attendants Males/ Females; Day/Night 24×7.
Best Package in the city
Contact: 8715866444
Medivista Health Care
5, Red Cross Bhawan (Ground Floor Kachi Chhawni Jammu.
Required
Need One Female candidate for office work must have Computer knowledge.
Salary negotiable
Address: A to Z technologies
B.c road trikuta complex 2nd floor shop no 32
Timing for work : 10am to 6pm
Interview timings: 11am to 4 pm on Tuesday onwards
Contact no : 9858513928
REQUIRED STAFF
1.MEDICAL OFFICER-03
(MBBS/BAMS)
2. COMPUTER OPERATOR-O2
(HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)
PLEASE SEND RESUME TO
Email id:- hrrecruit418@gmail.com
Contact:-7889909301/9419149962