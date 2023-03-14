EMPLOYMENT (14-03-2023)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

HR-Executive: MBA with 1 to 4 years of exp. Salary. 15 to 25 K.

Dispatch Supervisor: 1 to 3 years exp. Salary 10 to 20 K.

Accounts Executive: 2 to 6 years exp. Salary 15 to 25 K.

Counsellor: Female: Graduate/ PG-Salary 10 to 15 K.

Tellecaller- Female- 12th/Graudate: Salary 8 to 12 K.

9086085474, hr7colours2011@gmail.com

No Charges from candidates

1) Required M/F candidates for sales of SBI credit cards (retail/open market) in Jammu salary upto 15000 (CTC) .

2) Required 10th pass and above candidates (male) for parcel Delivery by auto/van in Flipkart large hub at Seora (Kunjwani) Jammu. Salary 10,000 pm plus PF ESIC. Timings 8 am to 6 pm.

Contact on 7006553405

REQUIRED ENGLISH TRAINER FOR HOME

Having Good Communication Skill

Speaking, Writing, vocabulary

At Tallab Tillo.

Timing (6.30 PM to 7.30 PM)

Or

(3.00 PM to 4.00 PM)

Contact: 7006458695

Avi Softwares, Jammu

HIRING

Business Development Executive

2-5 years of experience in Business Development or HR Roles

Qualification: MBA with graduation

in one of the following:

B. TECH (CS/IT) or CS or B.Com

Share your CV:

jobs@avisoftwares.com

REQUIRED

1. Receptionist

2. GYM Manager

(Experienced)

At Rhino’s gym

Akhnoor Road Paloura

Whatsapp your resumes on

7259993533

WANTED TEACHERS

Only Female

If you love to teach Children Creatively

1. Hindi Teacher

2. General Teacher

(Must be well-spoken in English)

Salary & Qualification No Bar

Call : 9419132765, 9622126939

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

(1) Maths/Science Teacher ( B.sc/ or B.sc , B.ed) (2) Nursery Teacher (3) General Line Teacher (Pre-Primary and Primary Classes) (4) Computer Teacher (5) Art and Craft Teacher (6) Physical Teacher (7) Dance Teacher (8) Helper for Nursery Class (9) Peon (Female)

Salary Negotiable

Note:- (local preferred)

Contact immediately

Only during working hour 9am to 1pm

Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770.

Principal

Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu.

STAFF REQUIRED

COUNTER BOYS NEEDED FOR THE BELGIAN

WAFFLE OUTLET

JAMMU AND PATHANKOT.

JAMMU MANAGER – 9596838518

PATHANKOT MANAGER – 9797488135

Email – thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com

Required

* Need a worker for Kiryana Super Store in Channi Himmat for full time accomodation (Room) will be provided for free

Salary – 10000/month

Contact No.

7889554335, 7051004695, 7889871192

REQUIRED

Female IELTS Trainer, Visa Counselor

SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

# 9149841696, 9906381129

Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com

Okaya Electric Scooter Showroom Opening Soon

Require experienced

Sales person Male 2

Female 2 Electrician 1

(ITI qualify).

May contact to :

KS Enterprises

258 Patel Nagar

Opposite Pillar No 17 Akhnoor- Jammu road

Jammu

Tele: 9419260647

AVAILABLE

For at Home Patient Care Services

*Critical Care Nurses.

*Post-Operative care nurses

*Patients /Elderly care Attendants Males/ Females; Day/Night 24×7.

Best Package in the city

Contact: 8715866444

Medivista Health Care

5, Red Cross Bhawan (Ground Floor Kachi Chhawni Jammu.

Required

Need One Female candidate for office work must have Computer knowledge.

Salary negotiable

Address: A to Z technologies

B.c road trikuta complex 2nd floor shop no 32

Timing for work : 10am to 6pm

Interview timings: 11am to 4 pm on Tuesday onwards

Contact no : 9858513928

REQUIRED STAFF

1.MEDICAL OFFICER-03

(MBBS/BAMS)

2. COMPUTER OPERATOR-O2

(HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)

PLEASE SEND RESUME TO

Email id:- hrrecruit418@gmail.com

Contact:-7889909301/9419149962