EMPLOYMENT (14-01-2023)

REQUIRED
Required Female Candidate
For Travel Agency Having COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE
Contact 7006642337
VACANCY
Laboratory Technician -01
Candidates must have DMLT/GNM Qualified for collection centre of Dr Lal Path Labs
Teacher – 01
(For Home Tution Girl Student 8th Class at Janipur High Court)
Candidate must be female,
fluent in spoken English
& BA/MA in urdu, Mathematics
Call / Send resume at Whatsapp No.
9796732506
Required Receptionist
Wanted female Receptionist with good computer typing speed at A-One Ultrasound clinic, Gandhi Nagar and Bakshi Nagar. Interview time between 5pm to 6pm @ A One Ultrasound clinic, Bakshi Nagar, near gurdwara.
Contact 9419149035, 8082201656
Faculty Required
Teachers
For Competitive Exams
Mathematics – 1
Computer – 1
Salary 25,000 – 30,000 PM
Whatsapp or call 9796291011, 9796736420
Interview 16 Jan.
Address : Opp. Science College Canal Road
Hiring Now !!
WORK FROM HOME
A leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of Sales Executives for an Inbound and Outbound process. Excellent English Communication skills required. Non-English speaking please don’t waste time.
Salary 25,000 to 35,000 plus Daily and Monthly Incentives.
Minimum Qualification: Higher secondary and excellent communication skills are a must.
Contact: 7006477739
REQUIRED
Staff for Cafe/Fast Food
1. Cook
2. Helper
Direct Join, No Fees
Salary: 15,000 to 18,000
Free Food, Free Stay
Call: 9796291011, 9796736420