EMPLOYMENT (13-11-2022)

WANTED

IT PROFESSIONAL FOR WEBSITE

CONTENT MANAGEMENT

KINDLY EMAIL YOUR RESUME TO

RAHULDOGRA@DAILYEXCELSIOR.COM

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FOR HOME TUITIONS

AREA: SAINIK COLONY, CHANNI, KUNJWANI, BATHINDI, SIDHRA, BARI BRAHMNA, CITY, BANTALAB ETC.

MOB: 9596963573

VACANCIES

JAI DURGA CHEMICAL PVT. LTD

(SAKARNI PLASTER INDIA PVT LTD)

JOB VACANCIES

AREA SALES MANAGER-1

AREA SALES OFFICER-1

EXPERIENCE MINIMUM 5 YEARS IN PAINTS IND.

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON

12TH AND 13TH NOV. 2022 AT

CLARKS INN EXPRESS BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU

TIMING 10.30 AM TO 4.30 PM

CONTACT PERSON :

MR. S. K. SHARMA +91-7982062679

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(ENGLISH MEDIUM RECOGNISED BY J&K GOVT.)

LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

(M) 9596658993

TEACHERS REQUIRED

GEN. LINE TEACHERS – 2

FOR TEACHING PRE-PRIMARY CLASSES – 2

COME WITH PHOTO COPIES OF DOCUMENTS FOR INTERVIEW FROM 8.30 AM TO 2 PM.

HIRING NOW !!

WORK FROM HOME

A LEADING INTERNATIONAL BPO IS CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS FOR THE POSITION OF SALES EXECUTIVES FOR AN AUSTRALIAN INBOUND AND OUTBOUND PROCESS. EXCELLENT ENGLISH COMMUNICATION SKILLS REQUIRED. NON ENGLISH SPEAKING PLEASE DONT WASTE TIME.

SALARY 15,000 TO 20,000 PLUS INCENTIVES.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION: HIGHER SECONDARY AND EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS ARE A MUST. CONTACT: 7006477739

REQUIRED

REQUIRED COOK MALE/ FEMALE SALARY RS 10,000 PER MONTH FULL DAY WITH ROOM.

MOBILE NO: 9419188463

ADDRESS PURANI MANDI FOR HOME

INDIRA SAGAR SEC. SCHOOL

RAJPURA MANGOTRIAN, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MATH SC. TR – 2 NOS.

FOR MIDDLE & HIGH CLASSES

(B.SC. NON-MED.)

2. MAI/MATE – 2 NOS.

*CANDIDATES ARE REQUESTED TO CONTACT PRINCIPAL BETWEEN 8 AM TO 1 PM ON ANY WORKING DAY.

*RESUME TO BE SUBMITTED IN PERSON ON WHATSAPP/E-MAIL

9797342071, 7006535369

EMAIL: JAMMUCONVENT@GMAIL.COM

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

STUDIO 11 PRO ACADEMY

URGENT REQUIREMENT :

CENTRE MANAGER- 2 NO. (FEMALE)

STUDENT COUNSELLOR- 2 NO. (FEMALE)

MAKE UP ARTISTS – 2 NO.

BEAUTICIAN – 2 NO.

LOCATION : CHANNI HIMMAT, NATIONAL HIGHWAY (JAMMU)

SALARY : 15000 (ONWARDS)

PREFERRENCE EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES

PH NO. 9149981110

ACCOUNTANCY BATCHES

ACCOUNTANCY AS EASY AS NEVER.

AVAILABLE FOR CLASS 11TH/12TH (COMMERCE)

B.COM, BBA & MBA STUDENTS

BY JYOTSNA DHAR ZUTSHI

MBA (FINANCE & MARKETING)

BBA (FINANCE) ICC R&HRM

PGDIBD, CFA (LEVEL 1)

ACADEMIC EXP – 14 YEARS

CONTACT : 9419193389

(NOTES FOR ALL CONCEPTS, SPECIAL DOUBT CLASSES TILL EXAMS, BOTH ONLINE/OFFLINE MODE OF TEACHING)

VACANCY

REQUIRED A FIELD BOY FOR MARKET RELATED WORK.

NO SALES/TARGETS, 12TH & ABOVE (M)

SALARY NEGOTIABLE, 2 WHEELER MUST

ADD : NEAR SHAKTI NAGAR PULLI, JAMMU

9419174750, 8825082774

JOBS@NO REGISTRATION

1. TELE CALLERS FOR INT BPO

FOR MORNING & NIGHT SHIFTS

INBOUND & OUTBOUND PROCESS

WORK FROM HOME ALSO AVAILABLE

SALARY :15,000 TO 25,000 + INC

2.SALES / MARKETING ASSOCIATE’S (M) FOR:-

– INDIA LARGEST CEASE FIRE CO & INTERNET TECH CO

SALARY(ONROLLS) 18K TO 30K +PERKS

FOR OTHER JOBS FOLLOW US ON FB ALSO

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

URGENT REQUIRED

WE HAVE URGENT REQUIREMENT OF

ACCOUNT ASSISTANT (MALE/FEMALE)

EXPERIENCE (2-3 YEAR)

M/S DELHI BUILDING MATERIAL CORPORATION

PICK AND DROP FACILITY FROM GANDHI NAGAR TO SARORE

CONTACT NUMBER 7889537483

MAIL ID BHUMESHMISRA@GMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR

SDDM HOSPITAL,

CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

1. RMO (MBBS/BAMS)

2. TRAINED PARAMEDICAL STAFF FOR ICU

3. NURSING STAFF GNM/FMPHW

SEND YOUR CV WITH TESTIMONIALS TO

HR.SDDMHOSPITAL@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT : + 9419856419, 9419103519 & 01912464637/38/39/40

ADDRESS :

NH, SECTOR-2, CHANNI HIMMAT,

JAMMU -180015

WANTED STAFF

1. SALES MAN; 2 NO

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATE OF OLD CITY AREA

MEDICAL SHOP

PACCA DANGA

JAMMU

MOB : 8899731230, 9086603365

REQUIRED STAFF

WALK IN INTERVIEW

DATE :- 14TH-15TH NOVEMBER-2022

1. SCIENCE TEACHERS.

2. MATHEMATICS TEACHERS.

SCIENTIA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

OPP. RADIO RELAY STATION, BANTALAB,

JAMMU 9419304662, 9419140419.

E-MAIL:- SISJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST (3 NO. M/F)

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 NO. FEMALE)

FOR MEDICAL SHOP

ONLY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES

WILL BE PREFERRED

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT: 6005417210, 9541652188,

0191-4070090

EMAIL:- SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED

M/S NEW JAMMU KASHMIR ROLLING MILLS, GANGYAL

ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY ERP 9

MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE 5 TO 7 YEARS

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

SUBMIT YOUR CV AT

NEWJKROLLING@GMAIL.COM

WANTED

1. SALESMAN -2

MINIMUM EDUCATION:10+2

MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 YRS

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR DEALER NETWORK- 2

3. HELPERS- 2

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES SHALL BE PREFERRED.

SEND RESUME TO: DELHIBUILDERS@DBMC.IN

CONTACT: 9149982621

REQUIRED MAID

FOR CHILD AND MOTHER CARE (FOR FEW MONTHS)

TIMING 12 TO 7 PM

NEAR PANAMA CHOWK GANDHINAGAR

CONTACT US @

9906852084 & 7087929266

REQUIRED

REQUIRED AN EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE FOR A TRAVEL AGENCY IN GANDHI NAGAR. WORKING EXPERIENCE IN TRAVELING INDUSTRY IS MUST.

MALE OR FEMALE WITH MINIMUM OF TWO YEARS OF EXPERIENCE.

SALARY RANGE: 12,000 TO 15,000 PLUS INCENTIVES.

CALL OR WHATSAPP

TATKAL TRAVELS

9906262044, 9622608800

REQUIRED OPTOMETRIST

REQUIRED OPTOMETRIST HAVING MINIMUM EXPERIENCE OF 1-2 YEARS FOR OPTICAL STORE IN JAMMU.

RETIRED OPTOMETRIST CAN ALSO APPLY.

CONTACT

9419197305 (11AM-5PM)

REQUIRED

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MR)

& RUNNER BOY

(FOR MEDICINES)

MUST HAVE MINIMUM ONE YEAR MARKETING EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT: 6005417210, 9541652188, 0191-4070090

EMAIL: SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

STAFF REQUIRED

4 BUSY BILLING OPERATORS

4 SALESMAN

4 HELPERS

FOR LOCATION

CHANNI HIMMAT

&

MARBLE MARKET

CONTACT 9018905212

WANTED

MARKETING SALES EXECUTIVE

( WITH OWN BIKE)

ACCOUNTS ASTT. WITH KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY

ACCOUNTANT WITH KNOWLEDGE OF TDS/GST RETURNS AND TALLY

INTERVIEW MONDAY ONWARDS 11 AM TO 5 PM

ELTRONICS 44-45A SOUTH BLOCK BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

6005187687-9419119944

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

AT FMCG GODOWN NEW RING ROAD

SARORE

CHECKER – 6 NO.

(HAVING WORK EXPERIENCE IN HANDLING FMCG PRODUCT LOADING, UNLOADING & INVENTORY)

COMPUTER OPERATOR – 2

(HAVING EXPERIENCES FMCG LOGISTICS, REVERSE LOGISTICS AND SAP KNOWING GIVING PREFERENCE)

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

SEND YOUR LATEST RESUME ON BELOW MENTION MAIL ID: SANCHETNA2008@YAHOO.CO.IN

MRAJAT94.RM@GMAIL.COM

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR PACKAGED DRINKING WATER PLANT AT BARI BRAHMANA INDUSTRIAL AREA.

QC CHEMIST – 1 NOS

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

DROP YOUR RESUME AT

EMAIL ID – DHUMRAVARNA.FAIPL@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT – 6005163312

REQUIRED

FEMALE

COMPUTER OPERATOR

FOR BILLING, ACCOUNTING

MUST BE FROM JAMMU LOCAL

KINDLY CONTACT

R.K. MEDICAL AGENCY

9419182628

TECHZAZ LLP

JOB OPPORTUNITY

1. DATA ENTRY OPERATOR TRAINER -3 NOS(DEGREE IN COMPUTER SC)

3.ELECTRICIAN TRAINER: 3 NOS. (BTECH/MTECH IN ELECTRICAL)

4. MOBILIZER: 2 NOS (GRADUATE)

SALARY: 12K TO 18K(TRAINER)

SALARY:10K TO 15K(MOBILIZER)

JOB LOCATION: UPPER GADIGARH SATWARI JAMMU

CONTACT: 7006867949

EMAIL CV ON:TECHZAZLLP@GMAIL.COM

SUN SHINE SERVICES

WE ARE PROVIDING…

1) PART TIME MAIDS

TIMING – 9 AM TO 5 PM.

2) FULL-TIME MAIDS : (FEMALE)

TIMING – 24X7

3) FULL-TIME SERVANTS : (MALE)

TIMING – 24X7

CONTACT -7889741258

REQUIRED

SALESMAN FOR

FLOUR MILL (ATTA)

4 TO 5 YEAR EXPERIENCE

PH NO: 7889477820, 9419137109

REQUIRED

MECHANIC FOR ELECTRIC TWO WHEELERS AND THREE WHEELERS

DRIVER (FULL TIME)

COOK (FULL TIME)

EXPERIENCED WILL BE PREFERRED.

CONTACT AT TRIVENI ELECTRONICS, KUNJWANI, JAMMU.

M – 9419110440