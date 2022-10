EMPLOYMENT (13-10-2022)

REQUIRED

CIVIL ENGINEER B. TECH OR DIPLOMA HOLDER WITH BRIDGE EXPERIENCE OF MINIMUM 3 YEARS.

SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE.

ONLY ELIGIBLE CANDIDATE WILL BE ENTERTAINED.

PLEASE SHARE YOUR CV WITH US.

TRBINFRATECH@GMAIL.COM

STAFF REQUIRED

1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK AND OFFICE

MALE ONLY

MIN. QUALIFICATION 10TH AND MAX. 12TH

ADDRESS

ARORA LIFE SCIENCES

SUDERSHAN COMPLEX

PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE YARD NO 6

NARWAL JAMMU

MOB -9086013196

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT

ARE YOU AN ACCOUNTANT WHO CAN HELP US IN FINANCIAL DECISIONS BY COLLECTING, TRACKING, AND CORRECTING THE COMPANY’S FINANCES. CAN YOU BE INVOLVED IN FINANCIAL AUDITS, RECONCILING BANK STATEMENTS, AND ENSURING FINANCIAL RECORDS.YOU SHOULD BE GRADUATE WITH INDEPTH KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY AND WORK EXPERIENCE FOR ATLEAST TWO YEARS. WORK PLACE AT MARBLE MARKET JAMMU. MAIL YOUR RESUME AT:

SHARMAASHWANI9858120810

MOBILE: 7006647810

MARKETING/ACCOUNTS

REQUIRED AN EXPERIENCED MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR DISPOSABLE PRODUCTS LIKE PAPER CUPS, PLATES, SPOONS, NAPKINS AND MANY MORE ALLIED ITEMS. ALSO, AN EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT IS REQUIRED WHO CAN WORK ON TALLY.

CONTACT : MOB. 7006501922

JOB REQUIRED FOR PIZZA DELIVERY

DRIVING LICENCE, PAN CARD, DOUBLE DOSE MUST

SALARY + PF + ESI + BONUS + INSURANCE

PART TIME CAN ALSO APPLY

CONTACT : 8968696492, 9780404092, 7006175019

REQUIRED

REQUIRED DELIVERY STAFF IN

BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.

SALARY – 10000 P.M.+ PETROL

EXTRA + OTHER BENEFITS

LOCATIONS.

1.NARWAL. 2.RAJOURI

REQUIREMENT.

1.OWN BIKE 2.DRIVING LICENSE

ONLY INTERESTED CAN CONTACT.

FOR MORE DETAILS.

CONTACT NO. 7051837275

VACANCY

DRIVER

REQUIRED DRIVER TO RUN SMALL CAR IN JAMMU CITY. LICENSE HOLDER NEED APPLY.

SALARY 10,000/= P.M.

CONTACT :

70068-35100, 94191-22858

REQUIRED

AUDIT EXECUTIVES QUALIFICATIONS CA INTER /CS INTER OR GRADUATE HAVING EXPERIENCE IN AUDITS, INCOME TAX AND GST RETURN FILING FOR CA OFFICE AT TRIKUTA NAGAR. ALSO REQUIRED AN EXECUTIVE HAVING EXPERIENCE IN FILLING TDS RETURNS

CONTACT .

CA MANJEET SINGH 9419202611,

CA MOHIT KHANNA 9419180280.

REQUIRED

FOR SANITARY & TILE SHOP

1. SALES MAN 2 NO

2. ASSISTANT SALES MAN 4 NO

3. STORE KEEPERS 3 NO

4 SHOP ASSISTANTS 3 NO

SALARY AS PER PERFORMANCE & EXPERIENCE

CONTACT : SHIVAM BUILDERS,

MARBLE MARKET JAMMU

MOB. 7889765557, 9419191650

REQUIRED

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR APPOINTMENT AS HR BOTH MALE / FEMALE WITH MINIMUM 3YRS EXPERIENCE , ALONG WITH RESUME .

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONT : ANIL MAHAJAN

9622220596

DAYAL HOUSE MANUFACTURING DIVISION , BANTALAB ROAD , VILLAGE BARANAI , JAMMU.

REQUIRED

REQUIRED MALE BUSY SOFTWARE OPERATOR FOR KARIYANA RETAIL STORE BILLING.

SALARY: 10000.

LOCATION: REHARI.

CONTACT: 7889775756

VACANCIES

DESPATCH SUPERVISOR

12TH PASS WITH BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTERS.

DUTY HOURS (9:00 AM TO 9:00 PM)

ACCOUNTANT

COMMERCE GRADUATE WITH MINIMUM THREE YEARS EXPERIENCE IN TALLY/BUSY/SAP/NAVISON

FOR APPOINTMENT CALL: 0191-2481000, 9086000101

VISIT: NINDIYA FOAM AND MATTRESS

PLOT NO. 65, PHASE -III INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL.