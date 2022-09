EMPLOYMENT (13-09-2022)

JMCT OPC PVT. LTD.

URGENT REQUIRED STAFF:

1. TOUR AND TRAVEL CONSULTANT= (F) NO.3 MINIMUM QUALIFICATION – GRADUATE AND EXPERIENCE OF MINIMUM 1 YR WORKING IN TOUR AND TRAVEL STREAM

2. TELECALLER = NO. 9 (F)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION – GRADUATE WITH EXPERIENCE OF MIN 2 YRS

3. MARKETING EXECUTIVE NO. 50 (M/F)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION = 10+2

4. OFFICE BOY(PEON) NO. 2 (MALE ONLY)

STARTING SALARY 7K TO 18 K

ADDRESS :- 1ST FLOOR, F8-C, TRIKUTA COMPLEX,

BC ROAD, JAMMU

CONTACT US AT: 8493094333,9797323565

REQUIRED FOR SHOP NEAR DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, SHAHEEDI CHOWK JAMMU

1) DRIVER FOR TATA MOBILE TIMING 9 AM TO 8 PM SALARY RS 12,000 PER MONTH

2) FEMALE OFFICER HELPER / COMPUTER OPERATOR TIMING 9.30 AM TO 7 PM.

SALARY RS 9000/- PER MONTH

9086000438, 9086000436

REQUIRED

1.REQUIRED DELIVERY STAFF IN BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.

SALARY – 10000 P.M.+ PETROL EXTRA + OTHER BENEFITS

2. REQUIRED LOADERS

SALARY – 9000 + OTHER BENEFITS

LOCATIONS.

1.NARWAL

2.TOPH SHERKHANIA

FOR MORE INFO

CONTACT NO. 7051837275

VACANCY

STAFF REQUIRED FOR A PAINTS AND SANITARY WARE SHOWROOM AT TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU.

1) COUNTER BOY/SALES PERSON – 2

2) HELPER – 2

3) DRIVER CUM SALESMAN – 1

(FOR RESIDENT VEHICLE)

4) ACCOUNTANT – 1

CONTACT AT : KRISHNA BUILDERS, SECTOR 3 EXT. TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU

0191-2474568, 7006385783

WE ARE HIRING!!

HUGE OPENING FOR TELECALING IN JAMMU

FULL TIME CALL CENTER JOB – MALE / FEMALE BOTH WELCOME, DIRECTLY JOINING ON COMPANY PAYROLL : FRESHER & EXPERIENCE CAN BOTH ARE WELCOME

SALARY STARTED 7000 TO 10000 RS

ATTRACTIVE INCENTIVES – 2000 – 15000 RS (EVERY MONTH)

WORKING HOUR – 9:30 AM TO 6:30 PM

QUALIFICATION MINIMUM HSC PASSED

WALKING – ENSER COMMUNICATION PVT LTD. LANE NO-17, GREATER KAILASH, OPP TO CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA JAMMU.

INTERVIEW TIMINGS – 9:30 AM TO 6:30 PM

(MONDAY TO SATURDAY)

MOBILE NO : 7006176140/ 9769206275

IMMEDIATELY

REQUIRE : CENTRE HEAD

ELIGIBILITY: MININUM GRADUATE (FRESHER)

JOB LOCATION : JAMMU DIVISION

TOTAL NO. OF VACCANCY : 10 NO.

THE CENTRE HEAD WILL BE APPOINTED ON THE SHARING BASIS. AND FOR THAT SHARE THE CENTRE HEAD HAS TO INVEST.

FRESHER AND EXP. CAN ALSO APPLY

FOR FURTHER DETAILS : 9541899815

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALESMAN FOR TILES SHOP IN BOHRI, JAMMU.

SHOULD BE EXPERIENCED

PH. 7889851114

10FTX35FT SHOP FOR SALE AT LALA DA BAGH.

7889851114

REQUIRED

COMPANY : CGI & CTS BOTH

TECHNOLOGY: JAVA 1+

QUALIFICATION:- ANY GRADUATE/ B.TECH. IN ANY STREAM B.SC./ B.COM CAN APPLY

LOCATION : BANGALORE

SALARY: 5-6.5 LPA

2 WEEKS PROCESS TIME

CONTACT: 7798846168

VACANCY

1. PAID ASSISTANTS

PE-II / IPCC QUALIFIED

(HANDSOME SALARY)

2. ARTICLED ASSISTANTS

(HANDSOME STIPEND)

GMR & CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU

MAIL YOUR RESUME AT

GMRJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER

SECONDARY SCHOOL,

AKALPUR MORH JAMMU

REQUIRES CATERER

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR RUNNING A CANTEEN FOR EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION.

APPLY WITHIN 7 DAYS

CONTACT : 0191-2505885, 7051002018, 9419363965

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1.SALES EXECUTIVE -2

MALE CANDIDATE REQUIRED FOR J&K

MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN MEDICAL FIELD

2. FEMALE COORDINATOR -1

FEMALE CANDIDATE REQUIRED HAVING GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF EXCEL, WORD, POWERPOINT AND INTERNET.

OFFICE LOCATED IN BAKSHI NAGAR

SEND RESUME AT : INFO.PUSHAP@GMAIL.COM

9858542480

JOBS

QUALITY ASSURANCE SUPERVISOR

EDUCATION/TRAINING :

* BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN AG BUSINESS, FOOD SCIENCE, ANIMAL SCIENCE, OR RELATED FIELD

COMMON RESPONSIBILITIES

* BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE QUALITY CONTROL ASPECTS OF PRODUCTS

* ASSIST IN SETTING QUALITY STANDARDS * IMPLEMENT THE ORGANIZATION’S QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS.

* MAINTAIN THE CORPORATE QUALITY MANUAL AND QUALITY RECORDS.

* ARRANGE, COORDINATE AND PARTICIPATE IN EXTERNAL QUALITY AUDITS

KINDLY CONTACT RAJESH KUMAR-7006220915, 9419186052

MAIL ID- RAJESH.KUMAR2@MDLZ.COM

JOB IN JAMMU

THE CROWN INTERNATIONAL REQUIRED. 21 CANDIDATES

QUALIFICATION 10TH- PG

INCOME 8000-25000

FREE HOSTEL FACILITY

CONTACT

8493946443