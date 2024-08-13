EMPLOYMENT (13-08-2024)

REQUIRED

Helper Couple at Canal Road

Room free +Salary

8899330759

Faculty Required for Institute in Paloura

(1) Chemistry Teacher –

(11th, 12th) Female

(2) Counsellor/Receptionist cum Primary teacher

Contact No. 7006374744

Salary negotiable

REQUIRED

Required Female head cook having sufficient cooking experience and diploma in cooking for LBM School for sightless girls, Roop Nagar. Age No Bar.

Contact No.

9596877440

Required

Required Graduate, computer knowing having shorthand knowledge and expert in excel for the post of Accountant (Clerk). Age no bar.

Contact

9596877440

ABIBPL INDOOR SITTING JOB

Recruitment in Udhampur

1. Relationship Manager (Females only)

Qualification 12th and above Salary 10000+Incentive 5 Positions

Fresher can also apply

Address: Second floor MRF tyres near Chaanakya Hotel Domel Udhampur.

Contact No.: 9070130121/8082051850

Walk in Interview on 14,16,17,20,21 Aug 2024 with resume

Timing: 12.00 AM to 2 PM

Required

Sales Executive Required for FMCG brand

(Two wheeler must required)

Send your resume at 6005895013, 9796701053

Visit Website: www.zaplin.in

JOB OFFER

D Pharma

ANM, GNM

(Female/Male)

Nursing Staff

CONTACT No. :

08068635150

RUDHRA COMPUTERS

Computer Teacher Required

Address: Kacchi Chawni Jammu

Contact On: 9419859686, 7889794317

Required

Holiday Inn Tour & Travels, Trikuta Nagar Jammu

Required Business Executives for office work

Experience Required Hotel Management or Travel Agency

Qualification Graduate & more

Salary Rs 10,000 + Incentive

Timing 10:00 Am to 6 Pm

Send Resume only whats app or mail

9055166666, 9796681468, 9906088619

holidayinntravels786@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executive for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ Loan Against Property at Jammu.

Fixed salary with lucrative incentives. (Two Wheeler Must)

Graduates/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com.

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex,

Residency Road, Jammu

Ph: 9419197314, 9419153727