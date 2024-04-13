EMPLOYMENT (13-04-2024)

Required
A car driver for Roop Nagar Area having Minimum Experience
of 5 years.
Contact :
9622031474
JOB REQUIREMENT
1. Field supervisor for construction site in Leh Ladakh. Must have Civil diploma/construction experience.
2. Computer operator with knowledge of 2D Autocad.
Kindly Contact : 9419202854
REQUIRED
BEAUTICIANS
&
SCOOTY DRIVERS
FOR FEMALE EXCLUSIVE HOME Salon Services at Jammu
Contact: 9103424910
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Network Manager 2. Sales Executive
3. Marketing Executive
4. Accounts Assistant
5. Driver for TATA ACE
Devika Automobiles
Auth. Dealer: Hero Motocorp Ltd.
Conatct Number: 8082225890, 9149764449
EMAIL ID: DEVIKAHEROAUTOMOBILES@GMAIL.COM
aDDRESS: Deeli Bye Pass Kunjwani Greater Kailash
(near Amandeep Hospital 180011)
Required
Fitness gym trainer required at transform fitness gym Channi Himmat candidate must have basic knowledge of exercise and workout
For interview call 7006630072