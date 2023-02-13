EMPLOYMENT (13-02-2023)

Staff Required
1. Computer Operator, Telly Caller Receptionist.
2. Office Incharge, Accountant, Counsellor.
3. Accountant, Driver, Billing Operator.
4. Hotels & Restaurants staff, Cashier.
5. Securty Guard, Office Coordinator, HR recruiter.
Fresher & Experience 8th pass
10th, 12th can also apply
Ph 9086193986
Interview 2 Days
Email vaman1226@gmail.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY
A Regd. Medical Company requires 28 young & energetic boys/girls for official & non-official staff in J&K UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above.
Income: 12,400 to 22,600 (P/M)
(As per compoany rule)
Interested candidates can visit along with their documents at
“MLCC” 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu. Near Bata Showroom.
Note – Freshers can also apply.
Contact: 9906029039 9796256081
Job Vacancy
Sales Executive
(Experience Must)
“Autocadd Software Operator
“GeM Operator
Job Location: Kunjwani, Jammu
Interview Call Timing: 10 am – 5pm
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
Vacancies
Gunman – 15000/-
Security Guard- 10000-13,000/-
Toll Plaza Jobs- 9500 + Accomodation
Computer Operator (F)- 10,000/-
Office Boy- 8000/-
Talle Caller- 8000 – 12,000/-
Servant/Maid – 8,000 – 12,000/-
Shop Boy- negotiable
7780945182
Kachi Chowni Near J&K Bank
JOB OFFER
Candidate with ANM/GNM/Dip Pharma qualification – Male
Front Office Executives – Male/Female
Multipurpose worker with driving skill – Male
For a Reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Contact: 8587962237
REQUIRED
1. Security Guards,Gunmens with Valid arms licence (Ex-man/civil) Required for Area:-Greater Kailash,Marble Market,Gangyal and Bari-Brahmana.
2. Security Officer (Ex-man/Civil), age 25 to 55 yrs.
3. Reception manager (Male/female), age 25 to 45 years.
4. Housekeeping staff (male/female), age 25 to 45 yrs.
5. Manager Sales (Male), age 30 to 50 years, min. experience 03 years in security industry.
For Details contact:-
Kapahi Hawkeye Security
Raipur Satwari Road, Near Tawi fourth Bridge,
Belicharana, Jammu-180003
Contact: 8899333703,8899333701,8899333711
Urgently Required Outsource Manpower
Center Govt/State Govt./Pvt Sector, etc
300 Post Available
Junior Assistant/DEO, Plumber, MTS, Chef, Cook, Sweeper, Helper, Mali, Chowkidar, Peon, Maid, Nurse, Librarian, Library Attendant/Assistant web Designer IT Eng. Ward Boy/Girl Electrician/ITI Diploma, Accountant, Sales/Marketing (M/F), Telecaller (M/F),
1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Phone No. 0191-2478081/7780949391
abnpersonnel@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Content Writer (Fresher/Exp.)
2) General Manager (Exp. in Hotel)
3) HR Assistant (Female)
4) Store Manager (Exp in Hotel)
5) SEO (Exp.)
6) Telecallers/Receptionist (Freshers)
7) Software Trainer (Exp)
8) BPO (Male/ Female)
Contact: Brave Security and Placement Services
Address:-669 Sector-C Sainik Colony near Signature Towers Chowdhi Road Jammu
Mobile number: 9796733175
Email ID:-bsbravesec@gmail.com
Muni Kamal public High School
Gangyal Jammu
Mobile No 9149657614, 9419131078
Staff Required for 2023-24
Post Essential Qualification
Academic Coordinator Post Graduate, B.Ed with /Administrator min.5 year experience
PRT/TGT (all subject) Graduate with B.Ed
Nursery Trained Teacher Graduate with B.Ed/ETT/JBT
Candidate applying for the teaching position should have minimum 2 Year experience
Apply by sending resume along with hand written cover letter at email id i.e munikamal1993@gmail.com with in week time.
Required Female Staff for office work
We Require a Female for a Office job in Sainik Colony. Preference will be given to the candidate with fluency in English. The Office timings are 10 am – 6.00 PM. Freshers may also apply.
For Appointments please
contact +91-8825055960
JSM it and Advert
solutions PVT ltd
Urgent required
1. Office Admin, Telle Caller, Accountant, Computer Operators, Relationship Manager, Tellecaller, Peon
2. Receptionist, HR Executive, Manager, Office Admin, Marketing Executive, Sales Executive.
Call 9055055628.
Address Greater Kailash
Fawara Chowk near Petrol Pump
HIRING
SR Technomed Pvt Ltd requires
Tender Executive
Opening : 2,
Qualification:PG/MBA, Experienced
Sales Co-ordinator
Opening: 1,
Qualification: PG/MBA, Experienced/Fresher
HR/Private Secretary
Opening : 1, Qualification : MBA, Experienced
Should have good computer knowledge with written & verbal communication skills and experienced in GEM/E-tender.
Contact : info.srtmpl@gmail.com
Phone No. 0191-3574089, 989012988
INDIRA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL, SHANT NAGAR JANIPUR
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Lect’s in Science Stream /Commerce/ Humanities (Part time)
2. Lect in Physical Education (Part time)
3. Eng Teacher full time for Secondary classes
Contact Personally with original
biodata/resume
Principal
7889919654
9149446366
100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa
Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc
Interested candidates or agents call
On this number: 6006784832/7051962836
Staff Required
Elite public high school om nagar udhywalla
1 Science Teacher- B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed
2 Math Teacher- B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed
3 Hindi Teacher- M.A, B.Ed
4 English Teacher- M.A, B.Ed
5 Activity Teacher- Art & Craft, Drawing Teacher
6 Computer Teacher- MCA/BCA
7 Peon
8 Driver
9 PRT Teacher
Contact during Office Hours:
8715990888
e-Mail: ephsjammu@gmail.com
(salary No Bar)