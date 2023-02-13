EMPLOYMENT (13-02-2023)

Staff Required

1. Computer Operator, Telly Caller Receptionist.

2. Office Incharge, Accountant, Counsellor.

3. Accountant, Driver, Billing Operator.

4. Hotels & Restaurants staff, Cashier.

5. Securty Guard, Office Coordinator, HR recruiter.

Fresher & Experience 8th pass

10th, 12th can also apply

Ph 9086193986

Interview 2 Days

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A Regd. Medical Company requires 28 young & energetic boys/girls for official & non-official staff in J&K UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above.

Income: 12,400 to 22,600 (P/M)

(As per compoany rule)

Interested candidates can visit along with their documents at

“MLCC” 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu. Near Bata Showroom.

Note – Freshers can also apply.

Contact: 9906029039 9796256081

Job Vacancy

Sales Executive

(Experience Must)

“Autocadd Software Operator

“GeM Operator

Job Location: Kunjwani, Jammu

Interview Call Timing: 10 am – 5pm

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Vacancies

Gunman – 15000/-

Security Guard- 10000-13,000/-

Toll Plaza Jobs- 9500 + Accomodation

Computer Operator (F)- 10,000/-

Office Boy- 8000/-

Talle Caller- 8000 – 12,000/-

Servant/Maid – 8,000 – 12,000/-

Shop Boy- negotiable

7780945182

Kachi Chowni Near J&K Bank

JOB OFFER

Candidate with ANM/GNM/Dip Pharma qualification – Male

Front Office Executives – Male/Female

Multipurpose worker with driving skill – Male

For a Reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar

Contact: 8587962237

REQUIRED

1. Security Guards,Gunmens with Valid arms licence (Ex-man/civil) Required for Area:-Greater Kailash,Marble Market,Gangyal and Bari-Brahmana.

2. Security Officer (Ex-man/Civil), age 25 to 55 yrs.

3. Reception manager (Male/female), age 25 to 45 years.

4. Housekeeping staff (male/female), age 25 to 45 yrs.

5. Manager Sales (Male), age 30 to 50 years, min. experience 03 years in security industry.

For Details contact:-

Kapahi Hawkeye Security

Raipur Satwari Road, Near Tawi fourth Bridge,

Belicharana, Jammu-180003

Contact: 8899333703,8899333701,8899333711

Urgently Required Outsource Manpower

Center Govt/State Govt./Pvt Sector, etc

300 Post Available

Junior Assistant/DEO, Plumber, MTS, Chef, Cook, Sweeper, Helper, Mali, Chowkidar, Peon, Maid, Nurse, Librarian, Library Attendant/Assistant web Designer IT Eng. Ward Boy/Girl Electrician/ITI Diploma, Accountant, Sales/Marketing (M/F), Telecaller (M/F),

1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Phone No. 0191-2478081/7780949391

abnpersonnel@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Content Writer (Fresher/Exp.)

2) General Manager (Exp. in Hotel)

3) HR Assistant (Female)

4) Store Manager (Exp in Hotel)

5) SEO (Exp.)

6) Telecallers/Receptionist (Freshers)

7) Software Trainer (Exp)

8) BPO (Male/ Female)

Contact: Brave Security and Placement Services

Address:-669 Sector-C Sainik Colony near Signature Towers Chowdhi Road Jammu

Mobile number: 9796733175

Email ID:-bsbravesec@gmail.com

Muni Kamal public High School

Gangyal Jammu

Mobile No 9149657614, 9419131078

Staff Required for 2023-24

Post Essential Qualification

Academic Coordinator Post Graduate, B.Ed with /Administrator min.5 year experience

PRT/TGT (all subject) Graduate with B.Ed

Nursery Trained Teacher Graduate with B.Ed/ETT/JBT

Candidate applying for the teaching position should have minimum 2 Year experience

Apply by sending resume along with hand written cover letter at email id i.e munikamal1993@gmail.com with in week time.

Required Female Staff for office work

We Require a Female for a Office job in Sainik Colony. Preference will be given to the candidate with fluency in English. The Office timings are 10 am – 6.00 PM. Freshers may also apply.

For Appointments please

contact +91-8825055960

JSM it and Advert

solutions PVT ltd

Urgent required

1. Office Admin, Telle Caller, Accountant, Computer Operators, Relationship Manager, Tellecaller, Peon

2. Receptionist, HR Executive, Manager, Office Admin, Marketing Executive, Sales Executive.

Call 9055055628.

Address Greater Kailash

Fawara Chowk near Petrol Pump

HIRING

SR Technomed Pvt Ltd requires

Tender Executive

Opening : 2,

Qualification:PG/MBA, Experienced

Sales Co-ordinator

Opening: 1,

Qualification: PG/MBA, Experienced/Fresher

HR/Private Secretary

Opening : 1, Qualification : MBA, Experienced

Should have good computer knowledge with written & verbal communication skills and experienced in GEM/E-tender.

Contact : info.srtmpl@gmail.com

Phone No. 0191-3574089, 989012988

INDIRA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL, SHANT NAGAR JANIPUR

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Lect’s in Science Stream /Commerce/ Humanities (Part time)

2. Lect in Physical Education (Part time)

3. Eng Teacher full time for Secondary classes

Contact Personally with original

biodata/resume

Principal

7889919654

9149446366

100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa

Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc

Interested candidates or agents call

On this number: 6006784832/7051962836

Staff Required

Elite public high school om nagar udhywalla

1 Science Teacher- B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed

2 Math Teacher- B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed

3 Hindi Teacher- M.A, B.Ed

4 English Teacher- M.A, B.Ed

5 Activity Teacher- Art & Craft, Drawing Teacher

6 Computer Teacher- MCA/BCA

7 Peon

8 Driver

9 PRT Teacher

Contact during Office Hours:

8715990888

e-Mail: ephsjammu@gmail.com

(salary No Bar)