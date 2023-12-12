EMPLOYMENT (12-12-2023)

REQUIRED
Candidates for Global Clients
– Excellent English Fluency Required
-Night Shift Work
-Freshers also okay
– Salary: 2.5 to 3.5 Lpa + incentives
Send resume at careers@kluvor.co
VISHNU AUTOS
Marble Market Trikuta Nagar
vishnuautojammu@gmail.com
WANTED STAFF
1) Manager
2) Receptionist
3) Sales Boy/Girl
4) Accountant (Busy)
5) EDP (Insurance/RTO)
6) Workshop Mechanic
7) PDI-Boy + Washing Boy
8) House Keeping
Come alongwith CV in between 9 AM to 5 PM
Contact: 7006656321, 9469210670
Crescent Public School
Janipur/Chak Bhalwal, Jammu
Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No.: 0191-2535337/4019424
Urgently Required
(Walk-in-Interview)
Accountant Relevant Degree (School Exp.)
PRT English Relevant Degree
General Line Teacher Relevant Degree
PTI B.Ped/M.Ped
Maids (Female) Middle Pass
Sweepers Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10.00 am – 2.00 pm
Come along with two passport size coloured photographs
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Required MALE / FEMALE Candidates for office work
Salary NO BAR ( Depending on your skills )
Only serious candidates can apply
Good communication skills required
For TRINITY VAASTU office
231/ a Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar,
Jammu 180004
M / 9999051719, 9419190432
Mail your resume at: info@trinityvaastu.com
Required Accountant
Male or female
Contact
9622722000
9419215159
Wanted Cook
for p.g
any man or woman
will also provide
A place to live
Mobile no : 9419797105, 8082165185
Required
A female candidate required
for Front Desk Receptionist/Manager at Transform Fitness
Channi Himmat.
Interested candidate
Please contact: 7006630072
For Interview
VACANCY
MANAGER :- An experienced Manager is required to manage a Plastic Recycling Plant at Samba Industrial Area
DRIVER :- Car driver is required for driving a Swift Dzire car at Trikuta Nagar. Timing :- 10 to 8pm. Salary – 13000/-
Contact – 7006501922
Required Job Vacancies
Ielts Trainer – 1 (Must be Experienced)
PTE Trainer – 1 ( Must be Experienced)
Receptionist – 1 ( Must be Experienced)
Preference: Female Only
(Excellent Command on English)
Salary No Bar for deserving Candidate
JP Overseas Education and Consultants
Gandhi Nagar Jammu – 7006866614
REQUIRED
Computer Operator (F) – 4 No.
(Full Time/Part Time)
Pharmacist – 2 No.
For Medical Shop
Must have Good Command
Over Computer
Send Your Resume on the following details
Email:- swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com