EMPLOYMENT (12-12-2023)

REQUIRED

Candidates for Global Clients

– Excellent English Fluency Required

-Night Shift Work

-Freshers also okay

– Salary: 2.5 to 3.5 Lpa + incentives

Send resume at careers@kluvor.co

VISHNU AUTOS

Marble Market Trikuta Nagar

vishnuautojammu@gmail.com

WANTED STAFF

1) Manager

2) Receptionist

3) Sales Boy/Girl

4) Accountant (Busy)

5) EDP (Insurance/RTO)

6) Workshop Mechanic

7) PDI-Boy + Washing Boy

8) House Keeping

Come alongwith CV in between 9 AM to 5 PM

Contact: 7006656321, 9469210670

Crescent Public School

Janipur/Chak Bhalwal, Jammu

Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No.: 0191-2535337/4019424

Urgently Required

(Walk-in-Interview)

Accountant Relevant Degree (School Exp.)

PRT English Relevant Degree

General Line Teacher Relevant Degree

PTI B.Ped/M.Ped

Maids (Female) Middle Pass

Sweepers Middle Pass

Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10.00 am – 2.00 pm

Come along with two passport size coloured photographs

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Required MALE / FEMALE Candidates for office work

Salary NO BAR ( Depending on your skills )

Only serious candidates can apply

Good communication skills required

Only serious candidates can apply

For TRINITY VAASTU office

231/ a Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar,

Jammu 180004

M / 9999051719, 9419190432

Mail your resume at: info@trinityvaastu.com

Required Accountant

Required accountant

Male or female

Contact

9622722000

9419215159

Wanted Cook

for p.g

any man or woman

will also provide

A place to live

Mobile no : 9419797105, 8082165185

Required

A female candidate required

for Front Desk Receptionist/Manager at Transform Fitness

Channi Himmat.

Interested candidate

Please contact: 7006630072

For Interview

VACANCY

MANAGER :- An experienced Manager is required to manage a Plastic Recycling Plant at Samba Industrial Area

DRIVER :- Car driver is required for driving a Swift Dzire car at Trikuta Nagar. Timing :- 10 to 8pm. Salary – 13000/-

Contact – 7006501922

Required Job Vacancies

Ielts Trainer – 1 (Must be Experienced)

PTE Trainer – 1 ( Must be Experienced)

Receptionist – 1 ( Must be Experienced)

Preference: Female Only

(Excellent Command on English)

Salary No Bar for deserving Candidate

JP Overseas Education and Consultants

Gandhi Nagar Jammu – 7006866614

REQUIRED

Computer Operator (F) – 4 No.

(Full Time/Part Time)

Pharmacist – 2 No.

For Medical Shop

Must have Good Command

Over Computer

Send Your Resume on the following details

Email:- swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com