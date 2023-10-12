EMPLOYMENT (12-10-2023)

Crescent Public School

JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No : 0191-2535337/4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

Accountant Relevant Qualification

(Computer knowing)

TGT (Science) Relevant Qualification

PRT (All Subjects) Relevant Qualification

Maid (Female) Middle Pass

Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10:00 am-2:00 pm and come along with two passport size Coloured photographs.

Vacancy

COMPUTER OPERATOR

GIRL/WOMEN FOR BILLING PURPOSE ON BUSY SOFTWARE

TIMING 10 AM TO 7:30 AM.

SALARY 10000 Depend on

Experience & Negotiable

Contact : 9419184137, 9419200539

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

1.Supervisior Fresher/exp.Salary 12 k to 16k.

2.work for Home .Salary 12k to 15k

3.Computer Oprators Fresher/exp .

Salary 12k to 15k

4.ITI fresher. Salary 12k to 15k.

Address: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir

near Alishan Collection

A/417 Gandhi Nager Jammu

Contact no. 9149840451

REQUIRED URGENTLY

FOR AN NBFC..PART TIME STENO TYPIST GOOD SALARY..

CONTACT : V.K.TANDON ,

Kamakhia fin

& Leasing Pvt. Ltd,

United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu

Contact..9419187143

Required

Required Delivery Associate & Loader

for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Salary – Handsome salary Fuel extra, PF/Esic extra, Bonus extra. Incentive extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass

Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.

Locations –

1.Narwal

2.Toph Morh (near Best Price)

For more info

Contact No. 7051837275

JOB VACANCY

-Helper (Male)

-Driver (Local Jammu City)

-Salesman (Experienced in ladies clothing)

-Floor manager (Well Qualified) for showroom in Jammu city.

(M) 7780995263

(M) 7006915916

SPRINGDALES HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Krisana Nagar, Opposite Science College, Jammu

RECRUITMENT FOR 2023-24

POST MINIMUM QUALIFICATION

TGT (Science Graduate with the subject

& Maths)

Pre-Primary Teacher Graduate

Physical Education Relevant Qualification

Teacher and Art &

Craft Teacher

*Apply by emailing resume alongwith supporting documents and recent photograph at springdalesschoolprincipal@gmail.com by 15 Oct. 2023.

Required

Sales Executive Required for Leading Agricultural Company

Qualification: Graduate

Experience: Experience is preferred, but freshers can also apply.

Company:

UMAAHA SOLUTIONS PVT LTD

Contact Numbers:

+91 97979 09900 +91 97962 39294

Requirement for Receptionist

1 female

contact No: 9596515768

Vacancy

Salesman :- A male candidate required for furnishing showroom.

Person should be hard working

Contact between

2 PM – 5 PM

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

Jammu

Now Hiring

For a prestigious security agency Surakhshak Security Placements (SSP)

Estd. 2001

Looking for professionals to supply manpower for security contracts in J&K

Qualification: 10th Std

Salary on commission basis

Hiring immediately

Driver Requirements : with valid license experience 5 years

Contact: Ankit Talwar

8082005109 / 9796806424

Urgent Requirement

Salon Manager :-

Bracing Vibes Spa & Salon Pvt Ltd

Location : Jagti Jammu

Centre Manager:

Studio II Pro academy Jammu

Location :

Channi Himmat Jammu

Handsome Salary:

Contact us : 6006501901

Required Staff for Ban Toll Plaza

Urgently Required Staff for Ban Toll Plaza for the post of Toll Collector.

Qualification: 10th 12th

For Boys And Girls

Shift Timing:

8 AM to 4 PM, 4 PM to 12 AM, 12 AM to 8 AM.

Contact timing: 10 AM to 6 PM.

Contact person:

Mr Yash Katoch Mob: 9697541176

Videsh Thakur Mob: 9103177491

Nikhil Kumar Mob: 9149718972