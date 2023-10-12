EMPLOYMENT (12-10-2023)

Crescent Public School
JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No : 0191-2535337/4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
Accountant Relevant Qualification
(Computer knowing)
TGT (Science) Relevant Qualification
PRT (All Subjects) Relevant Qualification
Maid (Female) Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10:00 am-2:00 pm and come along with two passport size Coloured photographs.
Vacancy
COMPUTER OPERATOR
GIRL/WOMEN FOR BILLING PURPOSE ON BUSY SOFTWARE
TIMING 10 AM TO 7:30 AM.
SALARY 10000 Depend on
Experience & Negotiable
Contact : 9419184137, 9419200539
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
1.Supervisior Fresher/exp.Salary 12 k to 16k.
2.work for Home .Salary 12k to 15k
3.Computer Oprators Fresher/exp .
Salary 12k to 15k
4.ITI fresher. Salary 12k to 15k.
Address: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir
near Alishan Collection
A/417 Gandhi Nager Jammu
Contact no. 9149840451
REQUIRED URGENTLY
FOR AN NBFC..PART TIME STENO TYPIST GOOD SALARY..
CONTACT : V.K.TANDON ,
Kamakhia fin
& Leasing Pvt. Ltd,
United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu
Contact..9419187143
Required
Required Delivery Associate & Loader
for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Salary – Handsome salary Fuel extra, PF/Esic extra, Bonus extra. Incentive extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass
Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.
Locations –
1.Narwal
2.Toph Morh (near Best Price)
For more info
Contact No. 7051837275
JOB VACANCY
-Helper (Male)
-Driver (Local Jammu City)
-Salesman (Experienced in ladies clothing)
-Floor manager (Well Qualified) for showroom in Jammu city.
(M) 7780995263
(M) 7006915916
SPRINGDALES HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Krisana Nagar, Opposite Science College, Jammu
RECRUITMENT FOR 2023-24
POST MINIMUM QUALIFICATION
TGT (Science Graduate with the subject
& Maths)
Pre-Primary Teacher Graduate
Physical Education Relevant Qualification
Teacher and Art &
Craft Teacher
*Apply by emailing resume alongwith supporting documents and recent photograph at springdalesschoolprincipal@gmail.com by 15 Oct. 2023.
Required
Sales Executive Required for Leading Agricultural Company
Qualification: Graduate
Experience: Experience is preferred, but freshers can also apply.
Company:
UMAAHA SOLUTIONS PVT LTD
Contact Numbers:
+91 97979 09900 +91 97962 39294
Requirement for Receptionist
1 female
contact No: 9596515768
Vacancy
Salesman :- A male candidate required for furnishing showroom.
Person should be hard working
Contact between
2 PM – 5 PM
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
Jammu
Now Hiring
For a prestigious security agency Surakhshak Security Placements (SSP)
Estd. 2001
Looking for professionals to supply manpower for security contracts in J&K
Qualification: 10th Std
Salary on commission basis
Hiring immediately
Driver Requirements : with valid license experience 5 years
Contact: Ankit Talwar
8082005109 / 9796806424
Urgent Requirement
Salon Manager :-
Bracing Vibes Spa & Salon Pvt Ltd
Location : Jagti Jammu
Centre Manager:
Studio II Pro academy Jammu
Location :
Channi Himmat Jammu
Handsome Salary:
Contact us : 6006501901
Required Staff for Ban Toll Plaza
Urgently Required Staff for Ban Toll Plaza for the post of Toll Collector.
Qualification: 10th 12th
For Boys And Girls
Shift Timing:
8 AM to 4 PM, 4 PM to 12 AM, 12 AM to 8 AM.
Contact timing: 10 AM to 6 PM.
Contact person:
Mr Yash Katoch Mob: 9697541176
Videsh Thakur Mob: 9103177491
Nikhil Kumar Mob: 9149718972