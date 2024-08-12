EMPLOYMENT (12-08-2024)

Required
Proof Reader
for a leading English Newspaper
The candidate should be atleast Graduate with good command in English.
Interested candidates can send their resume to
excelsior65@gmail.com
JOB JOB JOB
Male or Female – 1 Vacancy
Staff Required for Gift Showroom
Interview Time – 2 PM to 7 PM
12th & 13th August
Preffered Near Shastri Nagar/ Satwari
At: 26-A, Shastri Nagar, Near Durga Palace, Jammu.
9906062719, 9906062452
SATSHIV SECURITY &
G.D. SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & Security Officer (Jammu)
2. Security Guard & SO (Gujarat) for Reliance Company (Ex-Man only)
3. GST/ Accounts (Experience holder)
4. Electrical work (3 Phase)
5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Cook
7. Salesman 8. Store Keeper
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
M/S R.K Bartan Store
Vijaypur (M) 9622212649, 9419212649
Required
1 Marketing Executive -5
2 Sale person for shop 5
Candidate can apply Samba District only
REQUIRED
Security Guard for a school at Govind Nagar Deoli, Bishnah.
Salary Negotiable
Contact 9419617425
INDIRA PUBLIC HSS
JANIPUR JAMMU
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Games Teacher
Contact immediately with full bio-data between 9 am to 12 pm.
indirapublicschool@yahoo.com
Principal
7889919654, 9149446366
HIRING
We are looking for experienced Accounts and Sales Coordinator (Female) should know Busy, Tally Software.
Graduate (Urgent).
Contact: 7006672113
REQUIRED
For “At Home” Patient Care
* Patient Care Attendants
Males/Female: Day/Night/24×7 shifts
Best Package
* GNM Nurses
Contact: 8715866444
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni
(Medivista Health Care) Jammu
JOB OFFER
D Pharma
ANM, GNM
(Female / Male)
Nursing Staff
Contact No.: 08068635150
JOB VACANCY
Girl Employee required for Real Estate Company as a Office Assistant.
Experience of at least
1-2 Years.
Salary Negotiable
Contact No.: 9055112233
Required Teachers For Institute
1. Primary Teachers (Class 3rd & 4th) at Satwari, Timing: 4.00 to 7.30 pm (Salary 6000/- +)
2. Social Studies For Class (9th & 10th) at Satwari, Timing: (4.30 pm – 6.30 pm), Salary 7500/- +
3. Primary Teacher/Social Studies Teacher at Channi Himmat, Timing: 2.00 to 5 pm, Salary 7000/- + OR 8000/- +
4. Science Teacher for (9th & 10th) at Satwari, Timing (4.30 to 6.30 pm) Salary 7500/- p/m
Send your resume or call
7889715827
Urgently Required
1) General Nursing and Medwifery (1 Year’s exp)
2) IT Support Executive (Fresher/Exp)
3) Work from Home (Emi Reminder)
4) Delivery boys (Jammu/Kashmir, Bike + smart Phone must)
5. Service Advisor (Fresher/Exp)
6) Medical Representative (Exp)
7) Co-ordinator/Counsellor/Receptionist/ Telecaller’s
8) Sales Manager / Executive (For MNC)
Contact:
Brave security & placement serviceS
Address: 669, Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu
Mobile Number:- 9796733175, 9797721646
Email: bsbravesec@gmail.com