EMPLOYMENT (12-02-2023)

REQUIRED URGENTLY

THOMAS COOK a leading multinational travel company requires staff for its office in JAMMU. Candidates with a minimum experience of five years in tour and travel field contact

STARTING SALARY Rs.30000/-negotiable as per experience

CONTACT:- 7889367972

Required Typist

Wanted Female Typist Receptionist with good communication skills and computer speed at A-One Ultrasound Clinic, Gandhi Nagar and Bakshi Nagar. Interview at A-One Ultrasound Clinic, 5pm Bakshi Nagar (near Gurdwara)

Contact 9419149035

REQUIRED

Sales Executive(freelancers) Required for Phonepe

Contact : Samba/Jammu-9149614822/7889777803

Kathua – 8054147335

Udhampur/Reasi/Doda 7006095296

Rajouri/Poonch

7006398158

URGENT JOB VACANCY

Company Name : Curative Survey

ONLY PART TIME

FRESHERS ARE WELCOMED

Office Assistance, Executives, Marketing agents

Qualification: 12th pass or with any Degree with basic English knowledge

+91 7051047227 +91 6006584329 jkbranch@curativesurvey.com

Age : 18 to 35 yrs.

Wanted Anchor

Wanted Female Anchor for A10 News for conducting interviews and news reporting. Command in English and Hindi must. Wassup your resume along with photo. @ 9419149035. A10 News Studio, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

REQUIRED

AC’s Technician

Electrician

Helper

Contact:

7006235542

Required

B pharm / M pharma

as faculty at Akash Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Udhampur

Mail ur Resumes at aipms.45o@gmail.com

Whatsapp: 7889510107

REQUIRED

Required Salesman-

Salary 12000-15000

HELPER- 10000-12000 +

incentives

Sunday Extra

AT- STEPS FOOTWEAR

Opposite Apsra Theatre

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

9419183679

M/s Sanjiv Structures Pvt Ltd

Requirement

Site Engineer (Exp 5 Yrs)

Billing Engineer (Exp 5 Yrs)

Supervisor (Exp 3 Yrs)

Accountant (Exp 3 Years)

Contact :- 94198-55318, 8825094542, 9086709643

ST STEPHEN CONVENT SCHOOL, SARORE

STAFF REQUIRED

1) Co-ordinator

Qualified and well Experienced

2) Playway/Nursery Teachers

Trained/Experienced

3)PGT for Maths, Science and English.

Please contact on mob.no: 7889563984

Email id rsas37@gmail.com

Staff Required

Elite public high school om nagar udhywalla

1 Science Teacher- B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed

2 Math Teacher- B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed

3 Hindi Teacher- M.A, B.Ed

4 English Teacher- M.A, B.Ed

5 Activity Teacher- Art & Craft, Drawing Teacher

6 Computer Teacher- MCA/BCA

7 Peon

8 Driver

9 PRT Teacher

Contact during Office Hours:

8715990888

e-Mail: ephsjammu@gmail.com

(salary No Bar)

JOBS@NO REGISTRATION

1.Backend Operations Executive (f)

Data Entry Operator (f)

Salary 15,000 to 25,000 + Cab

2. Sales/Marketing Executives (M)

For FMCG, Cease Fire, Internet Tech Co & others

Salary On Rolls: 18,000 to 30,000+perks

For other jobs follow us on fb also

DREAM MAKER #8713000033

Job Opportunity

Required Experienced Opreational Head Manager For Hotel Industry Restaurent Industry.

Required Highly Experienced Cook, Head Chef, Room Service Boy, Waiter, Cleaner, Helper For Soft Launch Restaurent Opening.

Head Office Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact No: 9070194444

JOBS

Salary- 15,000-30,000-50,000

Selling Life Insurance

Age minimum -24 Yrs

Qualification- 10+2 & Above

Interview on Monday Between 2-5 PM

For interview – Contact Mobile No 9797889584

NEEDS

Need for Boys & Girls Computer Handling Experience ½ years Tour and Travel Experience Job Vacancy

9419189764

6005041098

94191-89764

6005041098

SALESMEN REQUIRED

For a leading garments showroom in Kunjwani & Sarore Adda. Salary Negotiable.

Contact

9541621526

Urgent Requirement

1 Manager, MBA with 5 Year Experience in Call Centre.

1 MBBS Doctor (Tele-Consultancy) for 104 Medical Helpline, National Health Mission, J&K

Job Location:- Nagrota, Jammu.

Contact: 9256565649

100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa

Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc

Interested candidates or agents call

On this number: 6006784832/7051962836

ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK

Urgently required outsource manpower Center Govt/State Govt./ Pvt. Sector, etc. 300 post available.

Junior Assistant /DEO, Plumber, MTS, Chief, Cook, Sweeper, Helper, Mali, Chowkidar, Peon, Maid, Teacher, Reception, IT Eng., Ward Boy/Girl Electrician/ITI Diploma, Web Designer

1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu. Phone No.: 0191-2478081/7780949391

abnpersonnel@gmail.com

Wanted for Guest House

Receptionist cum Caretaker : Jammu

Call 8492911156

Male (18 to 30 yrs)

WANTED

Science Teacher to teach middle and HIgh classes

Interview on Tuesday 14-02-2023 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the office of the Principal Jagriti Balwadi Sangam High School opposite Dewan Mandir, Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Contact :

9596740756