EMPLOYMENT (12-02-2023)

REQUIRED URGENTLY
THOMAS COOK a leading multinational travel company requires staff for its office in JAMMU. Candidates with a minimum experience of five years in tour and travel field contact
STARTING SALARY Rs.30000/-negotiable as per experience
CONTACT:- 7889367972
Required Typist
Wanted Female Typist Receptionist with good communication skills and computer speed at A-One Ultrasound Clinic, Gandhi Nagar and Bakshi Nagar. Interview at A-One Ultrasound Clinic, 5pm Bakshi Nagar (near Gurdwara)
Contact 9419149035
REQUIRED
Sales Executive(freelancers) Required for Phonepe
Contact : Samba/Jammu-9149614822/7889777803
Kathua – 8054147335
Udhampur/Reasi/Doda 7006095296
Rajouri/Poonch
7006398158
URGENT JOB VACANCY
Company Name : Curative Survey
ONLY PART TIME
FRESHERS ARE WELCOMED
Office Assistance, Executives, Marketing agents
Qualification: 12th pass or with any Degree with basic English knowledge
+91 7051047227 +91 6006584329 jkbranch@curativesurvey.com
Age : 18 to 35 yrs.
Wanted Anchor
Wanted Female Anchor for A10 News for conducting interviews and news reporting. Command in English and Hindi must. Wassup your resume along with photo. @ 9419149035. A10 News Studio, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
REQUIRED
AC’s Technician
Electrician
Helper
Contact:
7006235542
Required
B pharm / M pharma
as faculty at Akash Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Udhampur
Mail ur Resumes at aipms.45o@gmail.com
Whatsapp: 7889510107
REQUIRED
Required Salesman-
Salary 12000-15000
HELPER- 10000-12000 +
incentives
Sunday Extra
AT- STEPS FOOTWEAR
Opposite Apsra Theatre
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
9419183679
M/s Sanjiv Structures Pvt Ltd
Requirement
Site Engineer (Exp 5 Yrs)
Billing Engineer (Exp 5 Yrs)
Supervisor (Exp 3 Yrs)
Accountant (Exp 3 Years)
Contact :- 94198-55318, 8825094542, 9086709643
ST STEPHEN CONVENT SCHOOL, SARORE
STAFF REQUIRED
1) Co-ordinator
Qualified and well Experienced
2) Playway/Nursery Teachers
Trained/Experienced
3)PGT for Maths, Science and English.
Please contact on mob.no: 7889563984
Email id rsas37@gmail.com
Staff Required
Elite public high school om nagar udhywalla
1 Science Teacher- B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed
2 Math Teacher- B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Ed
3 Hindi Teacher- M.A, B.Ed
4 English Teacher- M.A, B.Ed
5 Activity Teacher- Art & Craft, Drawing Teacher
6 Computer Teacher- MCA/BCA
7 Peon
8 Driver
9 PRT Teacher
Contact during Office Hours:
8715990888
e-Mail: ephsjammu@gmail.com
(salary No Bar)
JOBS@NO REGISTRATION
1.Backend Operations Executive (f)
Data Entry Operator (f)
Salary 15,000 to 25,000 + Cab
2. Sales/Marketing Executives (M)
For FMCG, Cease Fire, Internet Tech Co & others
Salary On Rolls: 18,000 to 30,000+perks
For other jobs follow us on fb also
DREAM MAKER #8713000033
Job Opportunity
Required Experienced Opreational Head Manager For Hotel Industry Restaurent Industry.
Required Highly Experienced Cook, Head Chef, Room Service Boy, Waiter, Cleaner, Helper For Soft Launch Restaurent Opening.
Head Office Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact No: 9070194444
JOBS
Salary- 15,000-30,000-50,000
Selling Life Insurance
Age minimum -24 Yrs
Qualification- 10+2 & Above
Interview on Monday Between 2-5 PM
For interview – Contact Mobile No 9797889584
NEEDS
Need for Boys & Girls Computer Handling Experience ½ years Tour and Travel Experience Job Vacancy
9419189764
6005041098
SALESMEN REQUIRED
For a leading garments showroom in Kunjwani & Sarore Adda. Salary Negotiable.
Contact
9541621526
Urgent Requirement
1 Manager, MBA with 5 Year Experience in Call Centre.
1 MBBS Doctor (Tele-Consultancy) for 104 Medical Helpline, National Health Mission, J&K
Job Location:- Nagrota, Jammu.
Contact: 9256565649
100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa
Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc
Interested candidates or agents call
On this number: 6006784832/7051962836
ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK
Urgently required outsource manpower Center Govt/State Govt./ Pvt. Sector, etc. 300 post available.
Junior Assistant /DEO, Plumber, MTS, Chief, Cook, Sweeper, Helper, Mali, Chowkidar, Peon, Maid, Teacher, Reception, IT Eng., Ward Boy/Girl Electrician/ITI Diploma, Web Designer
1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu. Phone No.: 0191-2478081/7780949391
abnpersonnel@gmail.com
Wanted for Guest House
Receptionist cum Caretaker : Jammu
Call 8492911156
Male (18 to 30 yrs)
WANTED
Science Teacher to teach middle and HIgh classes
Interview on Tuesday 14-02-2023 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the office of the Principal Jagriti Balwadi Sangam High School opposite Dewan Mandir, Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Contact :
9596740756