EMPLOYMENT (11-12-2022)

VACANCY FOR RESTAURANT

1. WAITERS – 5 NO.

2. CHEF (EXPERIENCED) – 2 NO.

3. RECEPTIONIST/CASHIER – 1 NO.

(MALE/FEMALE)

4. WATCHMAN – 1 NO.

FOOD HEAD QUARTERS

C/O SANJAY PEN & STY. STORE

OPP. HARI MANDIR, REHARI COLONY, JAMMU.

CONTACT: 7006797900, 7006196552

ZEN4 INFOCOM

HIRING FOR INTERNATIONAL CALL CENTRE PROCESS (US CLIENT) FOR THE POSITION OF

CUSTOMER CARE EXECUTIVES – WITH ATLEAST 1 YEAR RELEVANT EXPERIENCE IN BPO SECTOR.

EXCELLENT ENGLISH LISTENING AND SPEAKING SKILLS,

KINDLY EMAIL YOUR CV TO HR.ZEN4@GMAIL.COM OR WHATSAPP TO 7889337707

ZEN4 INFOCOM

HIRING FOR INTERNATIONAL INBOUND CALL CENTRE PROCESS FOR THE POSITION OF

TEAM LEADERS – WITH MINIMUM 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE AS TL ITSELF(TEAM HANDLING)INTO BPO,

KPO OR ANY KIND OF CUSTOMER SUPPORT OR CUSTOMER HANDLING TEAM EXPERIENCE

IS REQUIRED.

EXCELLENT ENGLISH LISTENING AND SPEAKING SKILLS,

KINDLY EMAIL YOUR CV TO HR.ZEN4@GMAIL.COM OR WHATSAPP TO 7889337707

URGENT

REQUIRED

ELECTRICAL /GADGET

TECHNICIAN – 06 NO.

CONTACT :

7006235542

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED FEMALE / MALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE ( HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER)

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT INFO@TRINITYVAASTU.COM

CALL 9999051719 , 9419190432

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

* PGT CHEMISTRY

* MAIDS

* CONDUCTOR

* SECURITY AGENCY GUARDS

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50- TIRTH- NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

PH. 0191-2554433, 8082029433

NOW HIRING

SALON STAFF

EXPERIENCE STAFF FEMALE, REQUIREMENT

1. BEAUTICIAN, 1 HAIR STYLIST

SHE-WORLD, CHANNI HIMMAT

SECTOR 4

CONTACT ON THIS NO.

7889960725/9419956004

MEDICARE NURSING

HOME

39 B/C GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

NEEDS :

1. CONSULTANT DOCTORS

FOR EVENING CLINIC

2. OPERATION THEATRE BOY

CONTACT :

94191-96600

VACANCY

URGENTLY REQUIRED A TEACHER FOR CLASS 8TH FOR ALL SUBJECTS IN A REPUTED INSTITUTE AT KARANBAGH GADIGARH. QUALIFICATION- MIN BSC SALARY- 5900 – 10000. TIMING- 4 TO 6 PM

MOB-7006303512

REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR

HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP

CORAL DRAW

FOR ADVERTISING AGENCY AT

TRIKUTA NAGAR

PH. 9419358438, 9682165113

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. SALES EXECUTIVE-1

MALE CANDIDATE REQUIRED FOR J&K

MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN MEDICAL FIELD

2. ACCOUNTANT -1

MALE/FEMALE MUST BE EXPERIENCED IN TALLY SOFTWARE/BILLING

3. DRIVER-1

OFFICE LOCATED IN BAKSHI NAGAR

SEND RESUME AT :

INFO.PUSHAP@GMAIL.COM

9858542480

JOB OPPORTUNITY FOR PARAMEDICS

WORK IN JAPAN/GERMANY UNDER NATIONAL SKILL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SPONSORED (TITP) PROGRAMME OF GOI.

ELIGIBILITY : MM/FMPHW , GNM, B/MSC.N AND 12PASS

FOR DETAILS: 9622015100

7889510107(WHATSAAP)

REQUIRED

FOR HOME TUTOR

REQUIRED FEMALE HOME TUTOR FOR CLASS 9TH

TEACHER QUALIFICATION MUST HAVE

M.SC. MATHEMATICS

M.SC. PHYSICS

GREATER KAILASH (JAMMU)

M.NO. 8899925664

REQUIRED

1. FIELD/ HEALTH WORKER 7500/- + TA

APPLY WITH COMPLETE BIO DATA WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 12TH DEC. 2022.

JKSPYM CENTER

H.NO. 102, SARWAL MANDIR MORH, JAMMU

CONTACT: 9906388111 / 9596750390