EMPLOYMENT (11-08-2024)

REQUIRED

MALE/FEMALE

1. Computer operator having knowledge of coreldraw, photoshop designing and printing work.

2. Sales person for stationery/ uniform shop.

3. Sales person for billing having knowledge of tally or busy software.

Contact: 9906382630,

9419186215, 9070199990

Salary Negotiable

REQUIRED

Two Boys as Helper

One Girl for Receptionist

(Part Time)

Dr.Bengali Clinic

Meet Every Tuesday

Hotel Jagdamba

Below Gummmat

Opp Petrol Pump, Jammu

Contact No. 9906018019

Requirement

1. Electrician phase 3 knowing

2. F & B Manager

3. Receptionist (boy or girl)

Contact :

Hotel Industry at Jammu

Phone No.: 9419100887

WE ARE HIRING

DO YOU HAVE PASSION

FOR SALES???

JOIN US & EARN IN LAKHS

ASTT. MANAGER:-

(M) Graduate Pref. MBA with exp > 2 yrs in sales marketing

Attractive Salary + Incentives

Location: Vijaypur

ACCOUNTANT :-

(M/F) B.Com. Pref. M.Com with exp > 2 yrs

Send your resume at

wonderhomz21@gmail.com

Call us: 97973-77749

Address: 209/B2, South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu

Job Vacancy

Required Salesman for leading Pharmacy / Medicine Retail Store at Rehari Colony Jammu.

# Prefer Near by location only

# Timing:- 9 am to 10 pm

# Salary Negotiable

# Sunday Half day

Contact / WhatsApp

@ 8803500143

Requirement

Requirement of 2 Xray Technician at aims Clinic in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Please Contact

Ph: 70066 27062, 9968850788

JOB IN CLINIC

1. Receptionist Female

2. Public Relations Officer

Walk in Interview @ A-One Ultrasound Clinic Aquaf complex 1st floor Opp Govt Hospital Gandhi nagar. Whatsaap resume with photo. Clinic Timing 10am to 6pm [Sunday closed] Interview Time 5pm to 7pm. Salary best in industry.

Contact- 9682672001

WANTED A COOK

Wanted a whole time trained hygienic cook com helper for a small family. Salary negotiable.

Interested persons may send their resume/profile with minimum salary requirements to WhatsApp no. 9858634855

Freshers will be preferred.

TEACHERS/STAFF REQUIRED

Lord Shiva D.B. High School

Gho-Manhasan, Jammu

Requires Teachers for Maths, English, General line. Bus Driver required with experience. Apply online by or before

13-8-24. Interviews will be held on 14-8-24 at 10:00 a.m.

E-mail: aaditya.magotra@gmail.com

WhatsApp: 9796441111

Call – 7006602717

Wanted Staff

Site supervisor – 01 No

Driver – 01 No (Specific Army Person)

Minimum Exp. – 2 years

Site Location – Ring Road, Kot Bhalwal

Contact Detail : Darshan 9465542259, 9833922195

BANQUET MANAGER

Required an experienced, Self Confident, Genius, Fluent in English person, to deal with Guests in well established Resort, Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Salary Negotiable as per Talent & Confidence

Contact (9 am – 5 pm only)

9816452462

WORK FROM HOME

Independent Business Opportunity with International Company

Call to Apply

9906049902

JOB JOB JOB

Urgently Required

Workers for packing & grinding in Spices Manufacturing Plant (only Girls)

Salary: 6000 – 12000/month

Timing: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm

Address: Chowadhi, Sainik Colony

Mob. 9682534673, 9622280632

Send resume or call us directly

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Sales Executive

2. Billing Executive

3. Workshop Supervisor

Devika Automobiles Auth. Dealer: Hero Motocorp Ltd.

Contact Number : 8082225890, 9622416439

Email id: devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com

aDDRESS: dEELI bYE pASS kUNJWANI gREATER kAILASH (nEAR aMANDEEP hOSPITAL) 180011

Required

PHARMACIST

Plz Contact

9419861215,

6005400611

Required

Sales Executive (Female ) : 01

Technician (Male) : 01

Freshers can also apply

5 Star Automobiles,

316 Shastri Nagar

WhatsApp : 9055000665

Email : 5starautomobiles.jk@gmail.com

Required

Ashok Leyland Dealership Requires Result Oriented Marketing Executive Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Rajouri, Reasi based.

Contact: 7814037329

U-mart school uniforms

Wanted

sales boy

Sales girl

With in 6 Kms

Contact: 9419197443, 9419282963

STAFF REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR (Busy)- 1 person

Sales girl cosmetics – 2 persons

Helper -2 persons

Candidates only residing between

New Plot to Bantalab

Salary Negotiable

ALPHA COLLECTION

Main road Janipur, Jammu

7006325709

Shriram finance Ltd

Interview: Monday 12/08/2024

Position: Gold loan

Job location: Jammu And Samba

Age 22 to 32. Yrs

Experience candidate required

fresher can also apply

Interview timing: 11 am to 2 pm

Office address:

Shriram Finance Ltd

Shastri nagar opp. nirankari bhawan

Contact no: 7006328122, 9858260725

Required

Needed Computer Operators for Cyber-cafe at Kachi Chawni, Jammu. Required skills- online work, typing, DTP.

Salary Negotiable.

Contact 9906 512 452

Urgent Requirement

Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School Vijaypur

Ward No.13,Vijaypur (opp. Park), District Samba J&K

Cordinator-1;(Female), Experience in school coordination

Music teacher-1

Sports teacher-1

Pick and Drop Facility is available

Connect immediately : 9796733777

Also share CV: kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Samplast Paints Limited; Required Sales Executive/Territory Incharge for Udhampur, Jammu and Srinagar. Only Experience Candidates should Contact the Sales Manager.

9417895001, 9115997000