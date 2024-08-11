EMPLOYMENT (11-08-2024)

REQUIRED
MALE/FEMALE
1. Computer operator having knowledge of coreldraw, photoshop designing and printing work.
2. Sales person for stationery/ uniform shop.
3. Sales person for billing having knowledge of tally or busy software.
Contact: 9906382630,
9419186215, 9070199990
Salary Negotiable
REQUIRED
Two Boys as Helper
One Girl for Receptionist
(Part Time)
Dr.Bengali Clinic
Meet Every Tuesday
Hotel Jagdamba
Below Gummmat
Opp Petrol Pump, Jammu
Contact No. 9906018019
Requirement
1. Electrician phase 3 knowing
2. F & B Manager
3. Receptionist (boy or girl)
Contact :
Hotel Industry at Jammu
Phone No.: 9419100887
WE ARE HIRING
DO YOU HAVE PASSION
FOR SALES???
JOIN US & EARN IN LAKHS
ASTT. MANAGER:-
(M) Graduate Pref. MBA with exp > 2 yrs in sales marketing
Attractive Salary + Incentives
Location: Vijaypur
ACCOUNTANT :-
(M/F) B.Com. Pref. M.Com with exp > 2 yrs
Send your resume at
wonderhomz21@gmail.com
Call us: 97973-77749
Address: 209/B2, South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu
Job Vacancy
Required Salesman for leading Pharmacy / Medicine Retail Store at Rehari Colony Jammu.
# Prefer Near by location only
# Timing:- 9 am to 10 pm
# Salary Negotiable
# Sunday Half day
Contact / WhatsApp
@ 8803500143
Requirement
Requirement of 2 Xray Technician at aims Clinic in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.
Please Contact
Ph: 70066 27062, 9968850788
JOB IN CLINIC
1. Receptionist Female
2. Public Relations Officer
Walk in Interview @ A-One Ultrasound Clinic Aquaf complex 1st floor Opp Govt Hospital Gandhi nagar. Whatsaap resume with photo. Clinic Timing 10am to 6pm [Sunday closed] Interview Time 5pm to 7pm. Salary best in industry.
Contact- 9682672001
WANTED A COOK
Wanted a whole time trained hygienic cook com helper for a small family. Salary negotiable.
Interested persons may send their resume/profile with minimum salary requirements to WhatsApp no. 9858634855
Freshers will be preferred.
TEACHERS/STAFF REQUIRED
Lord Shiva D.B. High School
Gho-Manhasan, Jammu
Requires Teachers for Maths, English, General line. Bus Driver required with experience. Apply online by or before
13-8-24. Interviews will be held on 14-8-24 at 10:00 a.m.
E-mail: aaditya.magotra@gmail.com
WhatsApp: 9796441111
Call – 7006602717
Wanted Staff
Site supervisor – 01 No
Driver – 01 No (Specific Army Person)
Minimum Exp. – 2 years
Site Location – Ring Road, Kot Bhalwal
Contact Detail : Darshan 9465542259, 9833922195
BANQUET MANAGER
Required an experienced, Self Confident, Genius, Fluent in English person, to deal with Guests in well established Resort, Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Salary Negotiable as per Talent & Confidence
Contact (9 am – 5 pm only)
9816452462
WORK FROM HOME
Independent Business Opportunity with International Company
Call to Apply
9906049902
JOB JOB JOB
Urgently Required
Workers for packing & grinding in Spices Manufacturing Plant (only Girls)
Salary: 6000 – 12000/month
Timing: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm
Address: Chowadhi, Sainik Colony
Mob. 9682534673, 9622280632
Send resume or call us directly
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Sales Executive
2. Billing Executive
3. Workshop Supervisor
Devika Automobiles Auth. Dealer: Hero Motocorp Ltd.
Contact Number : 8082225890, 9622416439
Email id: devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com
aDDRESS: dEELI bYE pASS kUNJWANI gREATER kAILASH (nEAR aMANDEEP hOSPITAL) 180011
Required
PHARMACIST
Plz Contact
9419861215,
6005400611
Required
Sales Executive (Female ) : 01
Technician (Male) : 01
Freshers can also apply
5 Star Automobiles,
316 Shastri Nagar
WhatsApp : 9055000665
Email : 5starautomobiles.jk@gmail.com
Required
Ashok Leyland Dealership Requires Result Oriented Marketing Executive Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Rajouri, Reasi based.
Contact: 7814037329
U-mart school uniforms
Wanted
sales boy
Sales girl
With in 6 Kms
Contact: 9419197443, 9419282963
STAFF REQUIRED
COMPUTER OPERATOR (Busy)- 1 person
Sales girl cosmetics – 2 persons
Helper -2 persons
Candidates only residing between
New Plot to Bantalab
Salary Negotiable
ALPHA COLLECTION
Main road Janipur, Jammu
7006325709
Shriram finance Ltd
Interview: Monday 12/08/2024
Position: Gold loan
Job location: Jammu And Samba
Age 22 to 32. Yrs
Experience candidate required
fresher can also apply
Interview timing: 11 am to 2 pm
Office address:
Shriram Finance Ltd
Shastri nagar opp. nirankari bhawan
Contact no: 7006328122, 9858260725
Required
Needed Computer Operators for Cyber-cafe at Kachi Chawni, Jammu. Required skills- online work, typing, DTP.
Salary Negotiable.
Contact 9906 512 452
Urgent Requirement
Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School Vijaypur
Ward No.13,Vijaypur (opp. Park), District Samba J&K
Cordinator-1;(Female), Experience in school coordination
Music teacher-1
Sports teacher-1
Pick and Drop Facility is available
Connect immediately : 9796733777
Also share CV: kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Samplast Paints Limited; Required Sales Executive/Territory Incharge for Udhampur, Jammu and Srinagar. Only Experience Candidates should Contact the Sales Manager.
9417895001, 9115997000