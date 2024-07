EMPLOYMENT (11-07-2024)

REQUIRED

A CAR DRIVER FOR ROOP NAGAR AREA HAVING MINIMUM EXPERIENCE OF 10 YEARS.

CONTACT :- 9622031474

ANURADHA MISSION SCHOOL (10+2)

K. B. NAGAR, BANTALAB, JAMMU

IMMEDIATELY REQUIRED

COMPUTER TEACHER

(BCA/MCA)

MEET PERSONALLY ON

WORKING DAYS BETWEEN

8.30 AM TO 1:00 PM

FOR CONTACT :

7889817609

REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FEMALE TEACHERS FOR

A PLAYZONE AT CHANNI

HIMMAT

FRESHERS MAY ALSO APPLY

CONTACT :-

9419222000

REQUIRED: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER M/F,

FOR PVT LTD

QUALIFICATION:

12TH & ABOVE

SALARY:

3 -5 LACS/- PER ANNUM + INCENTIVES

BENEFITS:

1. GROUP HEALTH INSURANCE FOR FAMILY

2. LIFE INSURANCE

3. PF BENEFITS

4. FOREIGN TRIPS

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CONTACT: 9797803909

URGENT REQUIRED

REQUIRED STAFF FOR

AUTOMOBILES CARS SHOWROOM

CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGER

..01 FEMALE

RECEPTIONIST …01 F

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT..9018803000

SEND RESUME IN WHATSAPP 9018803000

ADDRESS OF SHOWROOM SEC A NATIONAL HIGHWAY SAINIK COLONY JAMMU.

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

TEACHERS REQURIED

FOR TEACHING SOCIOLOGY UPTO 12TH CLASS – 1

FOR MIDDLE CLASSES – 2

FOR PRIMARY CLASSES – 2

FOR PRE-PRIMARY CLASSES – 2

COME WITH DOCUMENTS FOR INTERVIEW IN THE SCHOOL FROM 9 A.M. TO 2 P.M.

REQUIREMENT OF PAEDIATRICIAN FOR MI ROOM, ARMY CAMP DAMANA ON PART TIME BASIS.

* PAEDIATRICIAN – TWO HOURS TWICE A WEEK IN EVENING (PROPOSED 05 -07 PM)

* EXPERIENCE : MINIMUM 5 YEARS

* HONORARIUM : RS 15,000/- FOR PAEDIATRICIAN

* LAST DATE TO APPLY WITH COMPLETE DETAILS – 25 JULY 2024

CONTACT NO. 8880305438

REQUIRED

TECHNICIAN (DIPLOMA IN ELECTRICAL/POLYTECHNICAL/ BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)

COOK (ANY EXPERIENCE IN RESTAURANT /DIPLOMA OR CERTIFICATE IN COOKING

SUPERVISOR (DIPLOMA IN MANAGEMENT WITH BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS)

MOBILE NO: 7006471972, 9697750281

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. SUPERVISOR FRESHER (M) SALARY 12K TO 20K

2. OFFICE ADMIN FRESHER/EXP (M/F) SALARY 12K TO 15K

3. ACCOUTANT EXP (M/F), SALARY 15K TO 25K

4. B.TECH. (MEC), (CSE) FRESHER, (M), SALARY 12K TO 15K.

5. DIPLOMA.(M) FRESHER/EXP, SALARY 12K TO 15K.

6. TELLE CALLER (F) FRESHER/EXP, SALARY 9K TO 15K.

7. RECEPTIONIST (F) FRESHER/EXP, SALARY 10K TO 16K.

ADDRESS:LAKSHMI NARAYAN MANDIR

NEAR ALISHAN COLLECTION,

A/417 GANDHI NAGAR.

CONTACT NO.: 9149840451, 8899935114.

EMAIL:PRJOBSPLACEMENT@GMAIL.COM.