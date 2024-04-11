EMPLOYMENT (11-04-2024)

Urgently Reqd Tutors

5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th

CBSE & JKBOSE: 100 Nos

11th & 12th Medical/ Non-Medical, Commerce CBSE/JKBOSE: 100 Nos

NEET/ JEE (MAINS & ADVANCED)

BA, BCOM, BSC, BBA, BCA

JKSSB, SSC, BANKING, NDA, KAS, COMPUTER COURSES, Engineering Subjects

Home tutors also contact Class Rooms are also available for teachers on less rates.

Receptionists also reqd

Whatsapp/Call 8716037925

Required

Job Staff required for a retail shop in Gandhi Nagar.

Please send your resume on 9797692700

Vacancy

1. Counter sales girl

2. Store Manager. Locals will be preferred.

Freshers can also Apply

Urgently Required

A reputed organisation requires a well versed Computer Operator Cum Drafter who can manage all Office related works and can Draft Letters or Emails

Salary no bar for right candidate

An interested male/female can come with resume at address mentioned below from 11-4-2024 to 12-04-2024.

Add: H. No 36/1 Sanjay Nagar Near Baba Fateh Singh Gurudwara.

Cont: 99060-91924

REQUIRED

SALES/ MARKETING MANAGER

Experienced in cloth merchandise

Package: Competitive salary + commission

Indibluart

Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

Whatsapp your resume@ 8899333702

URGENTLY NEEDED

Animal Shelter Home Staff for

* Cleaning

* Feeding

* Rescue Vehicle Driver

SALARY IN 5 FIGURES

Contact: Hakhoo Street Animals Foundation Trust., Village Hakkal, Chatha, Jammu.

+919419199777

JOBS IN NGO

Computer Operator

Salary 15,000 to 20,000/-

Field Work (Donation Boy/Girls)

Salary 12000 to 18000/-

Job Location: Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Samba, Kathua etc.

Fresher and Exp. Can also Apply

Contact at: 6005213805

Computer

operator (F)

Qualification: Minimum Graduation

Must have good

communication skills and should be fluent in english

Minimum Experience 1 year

Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Contact : 6005400611, 6005417210

Pharmacist 3 No.

For Pharmacy Chain

Having minimum

3 year experience

Send your resume on the

following details

Email: dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com

Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611

Vacancy

A&B GROUP

Hiring Senior Accountant

Min. Experience of 5 years

Min. Degree in Accounts

Apply Now !!

Drop Your updated Resume

7051002662, 8899902662

gurjeet@peoplecentral.com

Talin Remedies Pvt Ltd

A fast growing Pharma Company in the field of Psychiatry /Skin/Eye

Requires- Medical Representative

Head Qtr- Jammu

Science Graduate minimum 6 months Experience will be preferred.

Contact : 9872443847, 9216984003, 9888167591, 9216984007

Email : talinremedies@gmail.com

talinsanjeev@gmail.com

REQUIRED

SALESPERSON/HELPER

MANAGER REQUIRED

FOR SALES/HOME DELIVERY-

FOR SUPERMARKET IN ROOP NAGAR – PREFERRED-RESIDING NEARBY AND HAVING OWN SCOOTY.

CONTACT: 9055505500, 9055005590