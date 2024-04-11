EMPLOYMENT (11-04-2024)

Urgently Reqd Tutors
5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th
CBSE & JKBOSE: 100 Nos
11th & 12th Medical/ Non-Medical, Commerce CBSE/JKBOSE: 100 Nos
NEET/ JEE (MAINS & ADVANCED)
BA, BCOM, BSC, BBA, BCA
JKSSB, SSC, BANKING, NDA, KAS, COMPUTER COURSES, Engineering Subjects
Home tutors also contact Class Rooms are also available for teachers on less rates.
Receptionists also reqd
Whatsapp/Call 8716037925
Required
Job Staff required for a retail shop in Gandhi Nagar.
Please send your resume on 9797692700
Vacancy
1. Counter sales girl
2. Store Manager. Locals will be preferred.
Freshers can also Apply
Urgently Required
A reputed organisation requires a well versed Computer Operator Cum Drafter who can manage all Office related works and can Draft Letters or Emails
Salary no bar for right candidate
An interested male/female can come with resume at address mentioned below from 11-4-2024 to 12-04-2024.
Add: H. No 36/1 Sanjay Nagar Near Baba Fateh Singh Gurudwara.
Cont: 99060-91924
REQUIRED
SALES/ MARKETING MANAGER
Experienced in cloth merchandise
Package: Competitive salary + commission
Indibluart
Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.
Whatsapp your resume@ 8899333702
URGENTLY NEEDED
Animal Shelter Home Staff for
* Cleaning
* Feeding
* Rescue Vehicle Driver
SALARY IN 5 FIGURES
Contact: Hakhoo Street Animals Foundation Trust., Village Hakkal, Chatha, Jammu.
+919419199777
JOBS IN NGO
Computer Operator
Salary 15,000 to 20,000/-
Field Work (Donation Boy/Girls)
Salary 12000 to 18000/-
Job Location: Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Samba, Kathua etc.
Fresher and Exp. Can also Apply
Contact at: 6005213805
Computer
operator (F)
Qualification: Minimum Graduation
Must have good
communication skills and should be fluent in english
Minimum Experience 1 year
Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Contact : 6005400611, 6005417210
Pharmacist 3 No.
For Pharmacy Chain
Having minimum
3 year experience
Send your resume on the
following details
Email: dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com
Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611
Vacancy
A&B GROUP
Hiring Senior Accountant
Min. Experience of 5 years
Min. Degree in Accounts
Apply Now !!
Drop Your updated Resume
7051002662, 8899902662
gurjeet@peoplecentral.com
Talin Remedies Pvt Ltd
A fast growing Pharma Company in the field of Psychiatry /Skin/Eye
Requires- Medical Representative
Head Qtr- Jammu
Science Graduate minimum 6 months Experience will be preferred.
Contact : 9872443847, 9216984003, 9888167591, 9216984007
Email : talinremedies@gmail.com
talinsanjeev@gmail.com
REQUIRED
SALESPERSON/HELPER
MANAGER REQUIRED
FOR SALES/HOME DELIVERY-
FOR SUPERMARKET IN ROOP NAGAR – PREFERRED-RESIDING NEARBY AND HAVING OWN SCOOTY.
CONTACT: 9055505500, 9055005590