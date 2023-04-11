EMPLOYMENT (11-04-2023)

Global Convent School
Opp Gurudwara, Near Wave Mall, Channi, Jammu
Required Teachers
PGT SST, Science & Maths – 2 nos each
Kindergarten Teacher – 2 nos
PT Teacher – 1 nos
Computer Teacher – 1 nos
Walk-in-interviews. Last date of the interview is 15th April.
Come along with a resume between 8.00am to 2pm.
Contact: 9419191872, 01912460576
REQUIRED
Female Accountant Experienced in Tally and all accounting works at Residency Road Extension near DPS School, Jammu.
Timing 10 – 6 PM
Send CV or Phone on
9086000438
9086000436
WANTED
A male/female experience staff knowing all the computer work of Cyber Cafe CSC (Technical) at shop near J&K Bank, Rehari.
Salary Negotiate
Contact : 7889781117
Chenab Public School Kot Sanasar Ramban
Required Teacher
For 1st to 5th Class
Minimum Qualification Graduation
Preference will be given to B.Ed
Send Biodata
Whatsapp on 9419153701
Required
Interview for positions
(By Tuesday /Wednesday)
11 AM Onwards
Counsellor -12K F/
Computer Operator -15K M/F
Telecaller -10 K F/
Receptionist -10K F/
Eng. Communication Must
Call: 7006461480, 7006648418
Part time Driver Required
Part time Driver Required at Channi Himmat & Bahu Plaza, Jammu for half day. Driver should be Trained and Experienced. Interested Candidates contact us at 9796855559
Urgently required for Healthcare Company
* Technical Sales Person- Graduation & 1 yr exp.
* Technical Service Engineer- Diploma & 1 yr exp.
* Office Sales Coordinator- Knowledge of Excel, MS Word
* Accountant- Experience of minimum 2 yrs
* Office boy- 10th / 12th pass
Drop your CV/resume on the email:
globushealthcaregroup@gmail.com
malhotra.dinesh34@gmail.com
9796842771, 6006298215
Required
1. Nur, UK Trained Teachers – 2 Nos
2. Telecallers – 3 Nos
3. M.S.W – 1 No
4. Centre Head/ Teachers – 2 Nos
Please apply those who really need a job, computer knowledge and having exp in respective field.
(Staying near Channi)
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
9419100331
JOIN
Merchant Navy
G.P. Rating/Deck Cadet
10th, 12th, Degree in
Elect, Mech, E&C
For more details:
9419100331
“Staff REQUIREMENT”
Godown Helper – MALE
Salary – Rs. 8,000 (Non-Negotiable)
Pharma Depot
Timing – 10 AM to 6 PM
Area – Channi Rama (Highway)
Call – 7889772774