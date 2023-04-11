EMPLOYMENT (11-04-2023)

Global Convent School

Opp Gurudwara, Near Wave Mall, Channi, Jammu

Required Teachers

PGT SST, Science & Maths – 2 nos each

Kindergarten Teacher – 2 nos

PT Teacher – 1 nos

Computer Teacher – 1 nos

Walk-in-interviews. Last date of the interview is 15th April.

Come along with a resume between 8.00am to 2pm.

Contact: 9419191872, 01912460576

REQUIRED

Female Accountant Experienced in Tally and all accounting works at Residency Road Extension near DPS School, Jammu.

Timing 10 – 6 PM

Send CV or Phone on

9086000438

9086000436

WANTED

A male/female experience staff knowing all the computer work of Cyber Cafe CSC (Technical) at shop near J&K Bank, Rehari.

Salary Negotiate

Contact : 7889781117

Chenab Public School Kot Sanasar Ramban

Required Teacher

For 1st to 5th Class

Minimum Qualification Graduation

Preference will be given to B.Ed

Send Biodata

Whatsapp on 9419153701

Required

Interview for positions

(By Tuesday /Wednesday)

11 AM Onwards

Counsellor -12K F/

Computer Operator -15K M/F

Telecaller -10 K F/

Receptionist -10K F/

Eng. Communication Must

Call: 7006461480, 7006648418

Part time Driver Required

Part time Driver Required at Channi Himmat & Bahu Plaza, Jammu for half day. Driver should be Trained and Experienced. Interested Candidates contact us at 9796855559

Urgently required for Healthcare Company

* Technical Sales Person- Graduation & 1 yr exp.

* Technical Service Engineer- Diploma & 1 yr exp.

* Office Sales Coordinator- Knowledge of Excel, MS Word

* Accountant- Experience of minimum 2 yrs

* Office boy- 10th / 12th pass

Drop your CV/resume on the email:

globushealthcaregroup@gmail.com

malhotra.dinesh34@gmail.com

9796842771, 6006298215

Required

1. Nur, UK Trained Teachers – 2 Nos

2. Telecallers – 3 Nos

3. M.S.W – 1 No

4. Centre Head/ Teachers – 2 Nos

Please apply those who really need a job, computer knowledge and having exp in respective field.

(Staying near Channi)

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

9419100331

JOIN

Merchant Navy

G.P. Rating/Deck Cadet

10th, 12th, Degree in

Elect, Mech, E&C

For more details:

9419100331

“Staff REQUIREMENT”

Godown Helper – MALE

Salary – Rs. 8,000 (Non-Negotiable)

Pharma Depot

Timing – 10 AM to 6 PM

Area – Channi Rama (Highway)

Call – 7889772774