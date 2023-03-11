EMPLOYMENT (11-03-2023)

REQUIRED

Marketing Excecutive for a leading newspaper for it’s digital publication and social media channels.

The candidate must be energetic and have

experience in effective marketing campaigns

and strategies for digital ads.

Send resume: rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1). Receptionist – 01 (Male)

(Qual: Max-Graduation, Time: 10 to 6 PM, Computer knowledge must.

(Salary – 8000 – 14000).

2). AC Technician/ Helper – 2

(Qual: 10th, ITI Diploma)

(Salary- 5000 – 14000)

Salary Negotiable for Experience candidate

Blue Star & AO Smith Service Provider

Office Address: Sec-1, Durga Nagar, Janipur, Jmu

Mob: 9419264701

PART TIME/ FULL TIME

WANT TO BECOME FINANCIAL CONSULTANT…?

WANT TO EARN HANDSOME INCOME WITH REWARD AND RECOGNITION…?

THEN DON’T WASTE TIME..

CALL NOW.

HOUSEWIVES, RETD PERSON, EX-SERVICEMEN, STUDENTS CAN APPLY.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION – 12 th PASSED.

CONTACT NO – 9419222643

(WHATSAPP ALSO)

REQUIRED

Candidates for a Pharmaceutical Distribution (Medical Agency)

Field Staff – 2 No.

Office Boy- 1 No.

Experienced candidates should be preferred

Timing 10 AM to 6.30 PM

Call 7889447466

REQUIREMENT OF GUARD

A reputed food company in Gangyal area.

requires services of a guard. Desirous applicants can contact on phone number:

9797086860

during working hours.

WANTED

Wanted Salesman, Sales Girl and a Computer Operator (Female) for our showroom.

Apply with Bio-data during working hours personally.

U-Mart Shop No.7, Red Cross Market, Kachi Chawni, Jammu.

(M): 9419197443, 8491903716, 9419282963

REQUIRED

SITE ENGINEER WITH

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS

Preferred Qualification: Diploma in

Electrical Engineering / Polytechnic diploma

M: 7006471972, 9697750281

Teacher Required

COACHING CENTRE

SSt 2

Sci 2

Math 2

Eng 2

Class 8th, 9th, 10th

Talab Tillo (near Hungry Point)

Lane 1 Priyadarshni

H No. 225

Mb 8493033770

Sarvodhya Public School,

Pouni Chak Jammu

Staff required

Academic Coordinator

PGT

TGT

Primary Teachers

Computer teacher(Mca/Msc-IT)

Physical education teacher

Music teacher

Accountant

Experience at least 3 year

Visit time Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 12:00pm

Contact. 8491064222

REQUIRED

1.) Collection Manager – Salary 15000

(+ Incentive)

2.) Verification Manager – Salary 15000 (+ Incentive)

Both Salaries Negotiable as per the past experience

Locations Jammu – Own Bike and Laptop Must

Experience Must – Freshers may not apply

Contact :- 9596812474

REQUIRED STAFF

Looking for an exciting new opportunity in the hospitality industry? We are seeking dedicated and talented individuals to join our team at our restaurant in Jammu!

We are looking for staff with experience in the following positions:

– Head Chef – Sous Chef

– cdp – Commi- I

– Restaurant Manager – Captain

– Stewards

To apply, please send your resume to baz12390@gmail.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

contact no: 7889819123

REQUIRED

Accountant Required for Shop in Ware house

Contact 9419187254

VACANCY

Visvero, a USA based IT company is hiring for Pre-Sales Engineers(2-5) years of experience , Business Development Managers (2-5) years of experience preferably in Govt. sector, Market Research Associates (1-2) years of experience, Business Intelligence engineers (1-2) years of experience..

Candidate should possess a bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, IT or Commerce. (MBA preferred for Sales and Business Development roles)

Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills in English language .

Office Timings 2:00 PM – 10:00 pm IST (Developers) (Sales) 6:30 PM-3:30 am. Excellent salary with incentives.

Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643

REQUIRED

OFFICE COORDINATOR

(FEMALE)

MUST HAVE SUFFICIENT KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER & GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL

SALARY-10K TO 15K

AGE-BELOW 30

Send your resume on following email

Email: – Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Contact: 6005417210, 9541652188, 6005400611

ANNIZONE

Meadows of Angels

Requires

NUR/LKG/UKG TRS. for DOMANA Branch..

Pn.8082715593

ANNIZONE

Meadows of Angels

Requires

NUR/LKG/UKG TRS.

for REHARI … near Edu. Bd.Rehari

Pn.9797922717

Required

A full-time employee (male) to look after a preschool at Bakshi Nagar.

Skills:

Driving

Customer Dealing

Administration

Contact: 9469308900

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.- Opposite Digiana Ashram- J&K, Mob.6006800611

Particulars Nos

HR 1

Secretary 2

Tele Callers 2

Accountant 3

Sales (Experienced) 2

Marketing (MBA in Marketing Preffered) 1

Advocate Associate (2 Year Experience) 1

Walk in interview

timing monday:-1 p.m to 3 p.m

Required

* Experienced Coordinator

* Fresh/Experienced Teachers

For a newly opened school

at Bishnah

Mob.: 9419617425, 9796430112

email: theglobaldelhipublicschool@gmail.com

REQUIRED

(1) Shanshaw E Riksha for Sale Model 2023

(2) Need E Rikshaw Auto Driver and Sales Marketing Girl

8715015087, 9797853185

REQUIRED STAFF

FOR GARMENT

SHOWROOM

Sale Girls – 5

Sale Boys-5

Salary (6000 to 7000)

Telecaller- (1)

Salary (6000 to 7000)

Store Incharge (2)

(Girl/Boy)

Salary (7000 to 9000)

Contact No. 7780815702

URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR CAMBODIA

Job in call centre – 200 males

Salary Starts – 800+USD

Food Accommodation Company Provided

Payment After Visa

Contact No.: 7006995520, 7006995521

REQUIRED

A full-time employee (male) to look after a preschool at Bakshi Nagar.

Skills: Driving

Customer Dealing

Administration

Contact: 9469308900