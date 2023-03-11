EMPLOYMENT (11-03-2023)

REQUIRED
Marketing Excecutive for a leading newspaper for it’s digital publication and social media channels.
The candidate must be energetic and have
experience in effective marketing campaigns
and strategies for digital ads.
Send resume: rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1). Receptionist – 01 (Male)
(Qual: Max-Graduation, Time: 10 to 6 PM, Computer knowledge must.
(Salary – 8000 – 14000).
2). AC Technician/ Helper – 2
(Qual: 10th, ITI Diploma)
(Salary- 5000 – 14000)
Salary Negotiable for Experience candidate
Blue Star & AO Smith Service Provider
Office Address: Sec-1, Durga Nagar, Janipur, Jmu
Mob: 9419264701
PART TIME/ FULL TIME
WANT TO BECOME FINANCIAL CONSULTANT…?
WANT TO EARN HANDSOME INCOME WITH REWARD AND RECOGNITION…?
THEN DON’T WASTE TIME..
CALL NOW.
HOUSEWIVES, RETD PERSON, EX-SERVICEMEN, STUDENTS CAN APPLY.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION – 12 th PASSED.
CONTACT NO – 9419222643
(WHATSAPP ALSO)
REQUIRED
Candidates for a Pharmaceutical Distribution (Medical Agency)
Field Staff – 2 No.
Office Boy- 1 No.
Experienced candidates should be preferred
Timing 10 AM to 6.30 PM
Call 7889447466
REQUIREMENT OF GUARD
A reputed food company in Gangyal area.
requires services of a guard. Desirous applicants can contact on phone number:
9797086860
during working hours.
WANTED
Wanted Salesman, Sales Girl and a Computer Operator (Female) for our showroom.
Apply with Bio-data during working hours personally.
U-Mart Shop No.7, Red Cross Market, Kachi Chawni, Jammu.
(M): 9419197443, 8491903716, 9419282963
REQUIRED
SITE ENGINEER WITH
BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS
Preferred Qualification: Diploma in
Electrical Engineering / Polytechnic diploma
M: 7006471972, 9697750281
Teacher Required
COACHING CENTRE
SSt 2
Sci 2
Math 2
Eng 2
Class 8th, 9th, 10th
Talab Tillo (near Hungry Point)
Lane 1 Priyadarshni
H No. 225
Mb 8493033770
Sarvodhya Public School,
Pouni Chak Jammu
Staff required
Academic Coordinator
PGT
TGT
Primary Teachers
Computer teacher(Mca/Msc-IT)
Physical education teacher
Music teacher
Accountant
Experience at least 3 year
Visit time Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 12:00pm
Contact. 8491064222
REQUIRED
1.) Collection Manager – Salary 15000
(+ Incentive)
2.) Verification Manager – Salary 15000 (+ Incentive)
Both Salaries Negotiable as per the past experience
Locations Jammu – Own Bike and Laptop Must
Experience Must – Freshers may not apply
Contact :- 9596812474
REQUIRED STAFF
Looking for an exciting new opportunity in the hospitality industry? We are seeking dedicated and talented individuals to join our team at our restaurant in Jammu!
We are looking for staff with experience in the following positions:
– Head Chef – Sous Chef
– cdp – Commi- I
– Restaurant Manager – Captain
– Stewards
To apply, please send your resume to baz12390@gmail.com.
We look forward to hearing from you!
contact no: 7889819123
REQUIRED
Accountant Required for Shop in Ware house
Contact 9419187254
VACANCY
Visvero, a USA based IT company is hiring for Pre-Sales Engineers(2-5) years of experience , Business Development Managers (2-5) years of experience preferably in Govt. sector, Market Research Associates (1-2) years of experience, Business Intelligence engineers (1-2) years of experience..
Candidate should possess a bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, IT or Commerce. (MBA preferred for Sales and Business Development roles)
Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills in English language .
Office Timings 2:00 PM – 10:00 pm IST (Developers) (Sales) 6:30 PM-3:30 am. Excellent salary with incentives.
Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643
REQUIRED
OFFICE COORDINATOR
(FEMALE)
MUST HAVE SUFFICIENT KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER & GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL
SALARY-10K TO 15K
AGE-BELOW 30
Send your resume on following email
Email: – Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Contact: 6005417210, 9541652188, 6005400611
ANNIZONE
Meadows of Angels
Requires
NUR/LKG/UKG TRS. for DOMANA Branch..
Pn.8082715593
ANNIZONE
Meadows of Angels
Requires
NUR/LKG/UKG TRS.
for REHARI … near Edu. Bd.Rehari
Pn.9797922717
Required
A full-time employee (male) to look after a preschool at Bakshi Nagar.
Skills:
Driving
Customer Dealing
Administration
Contact: 9469308900
GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.- Opposite Digiana Ashram- J&K, Mob.6006800611
Particulars Nos
HR 1
Secretary 2
Tele Callers 2
Accountant 3
Sales (Experienced) 2
Marketing (MBA in Marketing Preffered) 1
Advocate Associate (2 Year Experience) 1
Walk in interview
timing monday:-1 p.m to 3 p.m
Required
* Experienced Coordinator
* Fresh/Experienced Teachers
For a newly opened school
at Bishnah
Mob.: 9419617425, 9796430112
email: theglobaldelhipublicschool@gmail.com
REQUIRED
(1) Shanshaw E Riksha for Sale Model 2023
(2) Need E Rikshaw Auto Driver and Sales Marketing Girl
8715015087, 9797853185
REQUIRED STAFF
FOR GARMENT
SHOWROOM
Sale Girls – 5
Sale Boys-5
Salary (6000 to 7000)
Telecaller- (1)
Salary (6000 to 7000)
Store Incharge (2)
(Girl/Boy)
Salary (7000 to 9000)
Contact No. 7780815702
URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR CAMBODIA
Job in call centre – 200 males
Salary Starts – 800+USD
Food Accommodation Company Provided
Payment After Visa
Contact No.: 7006995520, 7006995521
REQUIRED
A full-time employee (male) to look after a preschool at Bakshi Nagar.
Skills: Driving
Customer Dealing
Administration
Contact: 9469308900