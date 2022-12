EMPLOYMENT (10-12-2022)

“FEMALE HOUSE HELPER (MAID) REQUIRED”

” FEMALE HOUSE HELPER (MAID) REQUIRED FOR GOLE PULI TALAB TILLO”

1. TIME -10:00AM TO 6:00 PM

2. SALARY – 16000

3. MUST DO COOKING , WASHING CLOTHES , CLEANING FLOORS AND UTENSILS AND DUSTING …

4. PREFERRED NEAR GOLE PULI ….

CALL AT 9419203350 …

VACANCY

B. PHARMA/M. PHARMA

A REPUTED AND SSI PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY BASED AT IGC PHASE-1, SIDCO, SAMBA (JK- UT)- 184121. REQUIRED FOR PRODUCTION/QUALITY CONTROL.

PREFERENCE FOR EXPERIENCE PERSON.

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY.

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE IS MUST.

SEND YOUR RESUMED ON WHATSAPP NO. 9721111196

VACANCY

REQUIRE COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR DAY TO DAY WORK.

* MUST HAVE SKILLS IN ONLINE GOVT. TENDERING

* MUST HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF GEM PORTAL (GOVERNMENT E MARKETPLACE)

* GOOD SALARY AND INCENTIVES

* LOCATION GANDHI NAGAR

ONLY SERIOUS CANDIDATES PLEASE CALL

PH: 7307973990

ZEN4 INFOCOM

HIRING FOR INTERNATIONAL CALL CENTRE PROCESS (US CLIENT) FOR THE POSITION OF

CUSTOMER CARE EXECUTIVES – WITH ATLEAST 1 YEAR RELEVANT EXPERIENCE IN BPO SECTOR.

EXCELLENT ENGLISH LISTENING AND SPEAKING SKILLS,

KINDLY EMAIL YOUR CV TO HR.ZEN4@GMAIL.COM OR WHATSAPP TO 7889337707

VACANCY

TELECALLER :- FEMALE CANDIDATE IS REQUIRED FOR TELECALLING AND OFFICE ADMIN WORK AT GANGYAL. TIMING :- 10 TO 6PM. SALARY – 12000/-

MARKETING :- AN EXPERIENCED MARKETING EXECUTIVE IS REQUIRED FOR MARKETING OF CARRY BAGS AND DISPOSABLE PRODUCTS. SALARY :- 20000 – 25000/-

DRIVER :- DRIVER IS REQUIRED AT TRIKUTA NAGAR FOR SWIFT DZIRE. TIMING :- 10 TO 8PM. SALARY :- 12000/-

CONTACT :- MOB. 7006501922

ZEN4 INFOCOM

HIRING FOR INTERNATIONAL INBOUND CALL CENTRE PROCESS FOR THE POSITION OF

TEAM LEADERS – WITH MINIMUM 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE AS TL ITSELF(TEAM HANDLING)INTO BPO,

KPO OR ANY KIND OF CUSTOMER SUPPORT OR CUSTOMER HANDLING TEAM EXPERIENCE

IS REQUIRED.

EXCELLENT ENGLISH LISTENING AND SPEAKING SKILLS,

KINDLY EMAIL YOUR CV TO HR.ZEN4@GMAIL.COM OR WHATSAPP TO 7889337707

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. SALES EXECUTIVE – 10

2. ELECTRICIAN – 8

3. OFFICE BOY – 4

4. DRIVERS FOR E-RICKSHAW (WITH VALID DRIVING LICENCE) – 10

FOR E-RICKSHAW SHOWROOM

MINI METRO

NARWAL BYE PASS, NEAR TOYOTA SHOWROOM, JAMMU

9419791893, 9419126765

URGENTLY REQUIRED

— FEMALE TELE CALLER – 12

SITTING JOB

FIXED SALARY + INCENTIVES

SALARY – 8000 TO 13000

— SALES MANAGER – 2

(MARKETING & SALES)

SALARY – 10,000 TO 22,000

7 STAR AKSA HOSPITALITY

7780839908, 9149932493

305, 3RD FLOOR, BAHU PLAZA

JOB JOB JOB

COMPANY REQUIRED SALES TEAM IN JAMMU OFFICE

1. SALES EXECUTIVE MALE – 5 NOS.

SALARY – 15000+ PETROL

2- WORK FORM HOME

FINANCIAL ADVISOR

FEMALE- 5 NOS MALE – 5 NOS.

HOUSEWIFE, RETIRED PERSONS, STUDENTS, BUSINESSMEN

CALL NOW: 9906155071,

8492891789, 9086156476

ADDRESS: 400/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

TUTORS REQUIRED

FOR ENGLISH SPEAKING, READING &

WRITING SKILLS ( CHILDREN 8 -18 YRS)

QUAL. GRADUATE(WITH ENGLISH SUBJECT)

MASTERS (ENGLISH) PREFERRED

DESIRABLE : TOEFL / IELTS

BATCH : 4PM – 5:30PM (MON-FRI)

LOCATION: RODE-KI-CHAPRI

NEW PLOT, JAMMU

CONTACT : 9419371433

NURSES (M/F)

AVAILABLE

(FOR 24X7, DAY SHIFT OR NIGHT SHIFT)

“NURSING CARE AT HOME”

TENSION FREE FOR YOUR OLD AGE

“PARENTS & PATIENTS”

BHARTI HEALTHCARE SERVICES

293-A, SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006832169 – HARSH MAHAJAN

NO. 1 IN SERVICES SINCE FROM 2016

URGENT REQUIRED FACULTY

PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY,

BIOLOGY, ENGLISH

MATHEMATICS, COMMERCE

UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECTS

URGENT REQUIRED URGENT REQUIRED

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST

OFFICE BOY

SHINE INSTITUTION

EXCHANGE ROAD, JAMMU

CALL : + 91 7889747922

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

FOR BIOMAGNETIC PRODUCTS

QUALIFICATION

GRADUATE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SALARY

RS 15000 & INCENTIVES

SADRO WELLNESS

19 AD GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

9906006644

REQUIRED

COMPUTER TEACHER

@

SWANKHA MORH (BADALI)

KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED – TALLY /BUSY

BASIC COMPUTER (MS-OFFICE)

SALARY – 5500/- TO 7500/-

CALL:- 9697035915

CV UPLOAD – HIITJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

URGENT

REQUIRED

ELECTRICAL /GADGET

TECHNICIAN – 06 NO.

CONTACT :

7006235542

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) TELECALLER, OFFICE COORDINATOR, DATA ENTRY OPERATOR

2) PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR, QUALITY INCHARGE

3) COMPUTER OPERATOR, ACCOUNTANT – M/F.

4) TEACHER SCHOOL & TUTORIAL, OFFICE INCHARGE

5) HOTELS & RESTAURANTS STAFF, ROOM BOYS.

6) SECURITY GUARD, DRIVER, SALESMAN, HELPER.

INTERVIEW 10-12-2022 TO 12-12-2022

CALL : 6006796637