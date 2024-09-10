EMPLOYMENT (10-09-2024)

Urgently Hiring

1. Telecallers – F

2. Computer Operator- M/F

3. Banking/Insurance – M/F

4. Receptionist -F

5. Social Media Handlers Part time/

full time- F

6. Survey Executive – M/F

Contact us

7889542434, 8716838008

REQUIRED

Looking for senior accountant having the degree of M.Com with good experience at Bahu Plaza Jammu.

Salary Negotiable

Mob. 9419197771

JOB FOR

COFFEE SHOP

Job offer for coffee shop

Male/ Female

in Gandhi Nagar

Contact No.

08068635150

Growing steps Pre School

Required

Trained Female Teachers, Helpers and Coordinator for pre School

Call us at 7006338701

*Vacancy for Accountants*

Reputed CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Accountants having experience of accounts and Audits in CA Firm.

Salary shall be paid depending on expertise negotiable

Interested Candidates can

contact at 9419185051

REQUIRED

Sales Staff and Tele Caller Required for KAVA Electric Rides Pvt. Ltd, Opp. Nits Polytechnic College, Indra Nagar, RS Pura Road, Jammu and Kashmir 181101.

+91 99061 78182

Wanted

Eye Specialist & Optithalmic

Assistant in Jammu

9811160219

STAFF REQUIRED

1. RMO 02 No. (Male/Female)

2. Staff Nurse (GNM) 05 No. (Male/Female)

3. N/O 3 No. (Female)

Post Your Resume on

nephrocare01@gmail.com

Contact No: 9797096676, 9419149962, 9596766712

Interview on 09,10,11 Sept. 2024 after 11.30 AM at Nephrocare Intensive Care Unit and Gen ICU

228 BC Road, Rehari Chungi, Jammu

Required

ielts trainer

Salary – 15,000 – 25,000

Send your resume at

spearheadjammu@gmail.com

Contact – 8491061193

URGENT REQUIREMENT TEACHER AT JAMMU DEFENCE ACADEMY BISHNAH

Mobile No. 7006045832

Qualification – B.Sc/M.Sc

Teach – Upto 10th std

(Maths & Science)

Timings – 4.30 PM – 6.30 PM

Salary – Negotiable

Urgent Required

1. Incharge Godam 2 Nos Qualification 10th.

(Salary 10000)

Interview Timing 10 am to 12 pm.

M/s Jiv Sharma & Associates Beli Charana Satwari Jammu

Contact No.

9086000768, 9086002768

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Female Teachers – 2

Nanny’s / Maids – 2

for a Reputed

kindergarten School

at Gandhi Nagar Jammu

For more information

Contact 9419193368