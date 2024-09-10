EMPLOYMENT (10-09-2024)

Urgently Hiring
1. Telecallers – F
2. Computer Operator- M/F
3. Banking/Insurance – M/F
4. Receptionist -F
5. Social Media Handlers Part time/
full time- F
6. Survey Executive – M/F
Contact us
7889542434, 8716838008
REQUIRED
Looking for senior accountant having the degree of M.Com with good experience at Bahu Plaza Jammu.
Salary Negotiable
Mob. 9419197771
JOB FOR
COFFEE SHOP
Job offer for coffee shop
Male/ Female
in Gandhi Nagar
Contact No.
08068635150
Growing steps Pre School
Required
Trained Female Teachers, Helpers and Coordinator for pre School
Call us at 7006338701
*Vacancy for Accountants*
Reputed CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Accountants having experience of accounts and Audits in CA Firm.
Salary shall be paid depending on expertise negotiable
Interested Candidates can
contact at 9419185051
REQUIRED
Sales Staff and Tele Caller Required for KAVA Electric Rides Pvt. Ltd, Opp. Nits Polytechnic College, Indra Nagar, RS Pura Road, Jammu and Kashmir 181101.
+91 99061 78182
Wanted
Eye Specialist & Optithalmic
Assistant in Jammu
9811160219
STAFF REQUIRED
1. RMO 02 No. (Male/Female)
2. Staff Nurse (GNM) 05 No. (Male/Female)
3. N/O 3 No. (Female)
Post Your Resume on
nephrocare01@gmail.com
Contact No: 9797096676, 9419149962, 9596766712
Interview on 09,10,11 Sept. 2024 after 11.30 AM at Nephrocare Intensive Care Unit and Gen ICU
228 BC Road, Rehari Chungi, Jammu
Required
ielts trainer
Salary – 15,000 – 25,000
Send your resume at
spearheadjammu@gmail.com
Contact – 8491061193
URGENT REQUIREMENT TEACHER AT JAMMU DEFENCE ACADEMY BISHNAH
Mobile No. 7006045832
Qualification – B.Sc/M.Sc
Teach – Upto 10th std
(Maths & Science)
Timings – 4.30 PM – 6.30 PM
Salary – Negotiable
Urgent Required
1. Incharge Godam 2 Nos Qualification 10th.
(Salary 10000)
Interview Timing 10 am to 12 pm.
M/s Jiv Sharma & Associates Beli Charana Satwari Jammu
Contact No.
9086000768, 9086002768
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Female Teachers – 2
Nanny’s / Maids – 2
for a Reputed
kindergarten School
at Gandhi Nagar Jammu
For more information
Contact 9419193368