EMPLOYMENT (10-07-2022)

PART TIME/FULL TIME

BECOME AN INSURANCE CONSULTANT OF THE MULTINATIONAL COMPANY AND EARN MONEY, REWARDS AND RECOGNITION. CAREER PATH FOR YOUNGSTERS TO BECOME A BRANCH HEAD.

RETD PERSONS, EX-SERVICEMEN, HOUSEWIVES,BANKERS ETC CAN APPLY

QUALIFICATION: MIN. 12TH PASSED.

CONTACT OR WHATSAPP: 9797374757

SHANTI SWAROOP MEMORIAL

JAMMU PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

SARWAL / PATOLI, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1) PRT – 02

2) BCA – 02

SEND YOUR RESUME ON SSMJPS1990@GMAIL.COM

FOR DETAILS CONTACT : 9419231999

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR SAMBA EX-SERVICEMEN/CIVILIAN (10TH PASS)

1. GUARD (EX-SERVICEMAN)

SALARY – 8 HRS / 26 DAYS = 12,500/-

2. GUARD CUM DRIVER (EX-SERVICEMAN/CIVILIAN)

SALARY – 8 HRS/ 26 DAYS – 12500/-

3. GUARD CUM COMPUTER OPERATOR (EX-SERVICEMAN/ CIVILIAN) SALARY – 8 HRS / 26 DAYS – 12500/-

4. LADY GUARD

SALARY – 8 HRS / 26 DAYS – 10,800/-

FOR JOINING, PLEASE CONTACT

G4S SECURE SOLUTIONS (INDIA) PVT. LTD.

1ST FLOOR GURMUKH COMPLEX, NEAR SBI NATIONAL HIGHWAY, KALUCHAK, JAMMU J&K

MB. NO.: 9596795180, 9596795187, 9070189895

OMKAR INSTITUTE

REQUIRED TEACHERS

THOSE WHO WANT TO TEACH

MATHS & SCIENCE FROM

CLASS 6TH TO 10TH

(ICSE & CBSE) BOARD

CONTACT ON OR BEFORE 11-07-22

9086582581/7889845321

FEDERAL INSTITUTE OF HOTEL MGT.

AFTER +2 IN COMMERCE/ARTS

HAVING OPPORTUNITY OF

DEGREE WITH JOB

3 YRS HOTEL MGT. DEGREE

AND INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMA

IN HOTEL MGT.

CONTACT –

9419503331, 7780840352

STAFF REQUIRED

ELITE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL,

OM NAGAR, UDHEYWALLA

1. SCIENCE TEACHER – B.SC., M.SC., B.ED.

2. MATHS TEACHER – B.SC., M.SC. B.ED.

3. ACTIVITY TEACHER

4. SPORTS TEACHER – B.P.ED/M.PED.

5. COMPUTER TEACHER – MCA/BCA

6. ENGLISH TEACHER – MA/BED.

7. PEON

8. DRIVER

CONTACT DURING OFFICE HOURS PH. 8715990888

E-MAIL – EPHSJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

(SALARY NO BAR)

VACANCY

* OFFICE ASSISTANT MALE/FEMALE (FLAIR TO GO OUT)

* MATHS TEACHER FOR NDA/CDSE CLASSES

* SCIENCE TEACHER FOR 10TH CLASS

* G K TEACHER FOR NDA/CDSE

* DRIVER

* COOK FOR FULL TIME.

CONTACT PH. 9419131977, 7889837464

BAKSHI NAGAR JAMMU

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

PH. 7889812215

TEACHERS REQUIRED

S. NO. POST QUALIFICATION

1. TGT (HINDI, SST & MATHS) B.A/B.SC/MA/M.SC

2. COMPUTER TEACHER B.SC, IT/BCA/MCA

(FOR TEACHING UPTO

7TH CLASS)

3. NURSERY TEACHER B.A/BCA/B.SC/B.COM

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY APPLY WITH THEIR FULL BIODATA W.E.F 11TH OF JULY TO 14TH OF JULY 2022 IN SCHOOL OFFICE B/W 9.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON.

(PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO LOCAL CANDIDATES)

PRINCIPAL

REQUIRED TEACHER

1. COMPUTERS

(HAVING EXPERIENCE)

2. ENGLISH SPEAKING

3. MATH & SCIENCE UPTO 10TH AT

ITS COMPUTERS

NAI BASTI, NEAR BANSI FOOD MALL

PH. 9419312540

9906155584

CARE TAKER REQUIRED

” LOOKING FOR A 24 HOUR CARE TAKER/ COMPANION FOR AN ELDERLY LADY. LOCATION TALAB TILLOO, JAMMU. FEMALE CARE TAKERS ONLY. HANDSOME SALARY IN 5 DIGITS WILL BE PROVIDED MONTHLY. INTERESTED PERSONS MAY CONTACT AT 9958093118″

GLOMUNDANE SERVICES OPC PVT LTD

JOB OPENINGS

LOCATION:- JAMMU AND KATRA

REQUIRED SALES EXECUTIVE 4-5 FOR FILED JOB

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED 5 YRS

REACH US AT:

167A GANDHINAGAR NEAR SHIV MANDIR JAMMU

6005410661

KC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

REQUIRES: ACTIVITY COORDINATOR & TGTS (PHYSICS & CHEMISTRY).

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

SEND BIO-DATA VIA KCISVISION@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT AT:

2954747, 8825037500

REQUIRED

FEMALE TEACHER FOR CLASS 9

CBSE STUDENT (GIRL)

SALARY: 3500

ADDRESS : RAJINDER NAGAR, BANTALAB

PH. 9086719061

REQUIRED

FEMALE TEACHER FOR CLASS 9

CBSE STUDENT (GIRL)

SALARY: 3500

ADDRESS : RAJINDER NAGAR, BANTALAB

PH. 9086719061

AMANMOVEMENT. ORG.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED TEACHERS

1) ENGLISH TEACHER FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL LEVEL HAVING GOOD COMMAND OVER ENGLISH LANGUAGE. SALARY RANGE RS 12000/ TO RS 15000/.

2. PRE PRIMARY TEACHER HAVING GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL IN ENGLISH SALARY RANGE RS 8000/- TO RS 10,000/- LOCATION OF WORK IN MIDDLE SCHOOL JAGATI NAGROTA. INTERESTED CANDIDATE CAN SEND THEIR RESUME AT SCHOOLRESUME2022@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 9871995698

VACANCY

ADMIN CUM SUPERVISOR

(MALE/FEMALE)

1. MINIMUM QUALIFICATION GRADUATION WITH GOOD COMMAND IN ENGLISH

2. MINIMM EXPERIENCE 3-5 YEARS

3. PROFICIENCY IN COMPUTER SKILLS

CANDIDATE SHOULD SEND DETAILED CV WITH WORK EXPERIENCE AND SALARY EXPECTATION TO THE FOLLOWING

MR SHUBHAM 9596699332

SHREE COMPLEX, NH 44 KUNJWANI

NEAR VISHAL MEGA MART, JAMMU

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED SALEMAN= 02

SHOP BOY=02

R. K VIDEO

BARI BRAHMANA AND GANDHI NAGAR LOCATION

730799390/ 9419186197

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) SALES MANAGER AT GARMENT STORE AT CHANNI HIMMAT

2) SALES GIRL

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY

CONTACT ON 92050-00014

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

EMAIL: CRESCENTPUBLICSCHOOLCHAKB@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT :- 0191-2535337, 8803760080

URGENTLY REQUIRED

PRINCIPAL / : POST GRADUATE WITH B.ED DYNAMIC,

VICE PRINCIPAL ENERGETIC, HIGHLY MOTIVATED AND

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE 4-5 YEARS

PRT/TGT (MATHS) : RELEVANT DEGREE

COMPUTER TEACHER: RELEVANT DEGREE

PTI TEACHER (MALE) : RELEVANT DEGREE

VISIT AT JANIPUR BRANCH ON ALL WORKING DAYS FROM

10 AM -1 PM WITH YOUR RESUME AND TWO COLORED PHOTOS

URGENT REQUIRED

WE HAVE URGENT REQUIREMENT OF

ACCOUNT ASSISTANT (MALE /FEMALE)

EXPERIENCE (2-3YEAR)

KNOWING TCS&TDS

M/S DELHI BUILDING MATERIAL

CORPORATION

PICK AND DROP FACILITY FROM GANDHINAGAR TO SARORE

CONTACT NUMBER 7889537483

MAIL ID MONEY.SHARMA@DBMC.IN

REQUIRED URGENT

ACCOUNTANT/OFFICE MANAGER 01 (BUSY KNOWING/ GRADUATION/ LETTER DRAFTING)

PREFER WIL BE RETD. GOVT DEPTT PERSON OR FEMALE WITH 5 YEARS EXPERIENCE.

SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE.

CONTACT ON MONDAY AT 2 PM.

VISION SECURITY AND ALLIED

OPP. UNION BANK OF INDIA

KUNJWANI BY PASS JAMMU

PH.: 9086588001, 7051893138

NAV YUG HR SEC SCHOOL

UPPER SHIV NGR. JAMMU

PH: 7006225196

REQUIRED

1. M.A. (HISTORY)

2. B.SC, M.SC MATH

3. B.SC, B.ED

EXPERIENCED PREFERRED

CONTACT: WITH BIODATA

BETWEEN 9 AM TO 1 PM

EMAIL: NAVYUGHRSECSCHOOL@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED GEM OPERATOR

EXPERT IN GEM/BUSY EXPERIENCE: MIN 2 YRS

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

SEND YOUR RESUME THROUGH

WHATSAPP OR MAIL

WHATSAPP NO: 9906381633

MAIL ID: BHAVEENBHASIN41@GMAIL.COM

URGENT REQUIREMENT

1. IELTS TRAINER

FEMALE CANDIDATE WITH EXCELLENT ENGLISH TEACHING SKILLS SHOULD APPLY.

+91 8082055602, 7006855602

REQUIREMENT

WAITER AND HOUSEKEEPING

SECURITY GUARD

SECURITY FIELD OFFICER

EXPERIENCE 1 YEAR

BLACK KING SECURITY SERVICE JAMMU

9898023672 7227972176

MOUNT LITERA ZEE SCHOOL VIJAYPUR AND KIDZEE VIJAYPUR

PH. NO. 7889636533, 9796733777, 8716880777

REQUIRED STAFF

FEMALE TEACHER : 3 (BA / BSC), B.ED, FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

GUARD : 1 POST, MAID : 3 POST

ADDRESS : WARD NO. 13 CANAL ROAD, VIJAYPUR OPP. PARK

TIMING FOR INTERVIEW : 10 TO 1 PM

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

REQUIRED

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR BILLING HAVING MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE IN BUSY SOFTWARE

FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT :-9018383101 / 0191-2451622

VACANCY

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR SACHDEVA BROTHERS GAS AGENCY PANJVAKHTAR ROAD NEAR SHIVALAYA MANDIR IN JAMMU CITY. PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO CITY CANDIDATES. INTERESTED MAY CONTACT WITH THEIR RESUME FOR INTERVIEW. TIMING 11AM TO 5 PM ON 11TH JULY (MONDAY)

MOBILE NO 8716925555

WANTED

FOR A SMALL SCALE UNIT IN BARI BRAHMANA, OFFICE ASSISTANT CUM SUPERVISOR SHOULD BE MINIMUM 12TH PASS OR GRADUATE.

SALARY 8500/P.M.

WHATSAPP ONLY

7006884722