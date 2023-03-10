EMPLOYMENT (10-03-2023)

Urgently Required
Admin/Backend Executive: 12th/ Graduate/ Post Graduate- Male/ Female Both, Fresher/ Experience both, Salary 10 to 20 thousand.
Operation Executive: For Bank- Graduate/PG, Fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 10 to 15 K
Service Engineer: Diploma or B.Tech in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/ Biomedical fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 10 to 20 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Social Media Handler (Female) for Pre-School based in Trikuta Nagar.
E-Mail: sanjaykaw143@gmail.com
Required
Shed for godown purpose measuring 10000 sft, height 30ft able to withstand overhead crane of 5 tons with the provision of wide road for the entrance of trailers and trucks along with office space water, light and washroom facilities in and around Jammu city.
Interested please contact at 9419188485 urgently
BRIJ CEMENT
REQUIRED
AREA SALES MANAGER
EXPERIENCE – 5 YEARS
RESIDENCE OF JAMMU/SAMBA AREA
FOR UMA CEMENT INDUSTRIES
PLEASE CALL M.NO.
9906078478, 9419157908
EMAIL: ravinder.kotwal@brijcement.in
saurabh8734@gmail.com
Staff Required
1. Tele Caller Female – 2
2. Maid – 1
122/AD Green Belt
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
9797744912,
7298350401
Require Urgently
for Electric Rickshaw Showroom
House Keeping / Peon – 1 Nos
Sales Executive : 3 Nos.
Interested Candidate May
Contact : 7006809966
Contact Timing: 10 AM to 4.00 PM
or email resume at : rcom1221@gmail.com
TEACHERS REQUIRED
LORD SHIVA DAY BOARDING SCHOOL, HARI SINGH GHARAT, SHAMACHAK, JAMMU REQUIRES ENGLISH, MATHS GENERAL LINE AND COMPUTER TEACHERS. GOOD SALARY.
WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON
14-03-2023 AT 11:00 A.M.
Mob. 7006101044
Hiring Teachers
Aptech International Preschool
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Hiring Teachers for preschool
and daycare.
To Contact: 7006038685, 8803500005
Required
Urgently require a didi/ maid to take care of kids in a preschool from 9 am to 1 pm in Trikuta Nagar,good salary to deserving person.Contact 9849266015
URGENT STAFF REQUIRED
AT FMCG GODOWN
NEW RING ROAD
SARORE CP PERSON FOR
DURG STORE – 2 No.
Having Pharma Diploma or 4- year working experience at medical Store
Basic Rs 14490 with EPF and ESI
Send your latest resume on below
mention mail ID
sanchetna2008@yahoo.co.in
mrajat94.rm@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Driver, loader and Sales Representative for ITC distribution point Saksham Telecell.GD Complex 1st floor Parade Jammu near Geeta Bhawan.
Contact +91 94191 93869
7006913933
New Blooming Buds Public School
Hakkal, Near Sita Grand Resorts
Pre-Nursery to 10th
Required Staff
1. Maths – TGT – 1 post
2. English – TGT – 1 post
3. Hindi – TGT – 1 post
4. Nursery Trained Teacher – 2 post
5. Kinder Garten HM for Shemrock
Send your resume on
WhatsApp No. 9419135465
May Fair Hr. Sec. School
66, Chand Nagar, Jammu
Staff Required
1. M.A/B.A, B.Ed – 2 posts
Sub: Hindi/Urdu
2. Helpers/Maids – 2 posts
Female candidates with min. 2 years of experience in a school can WhatsApp their resumes on 9797303361
EXCELLENT ACADEMY
REQUIRED COUNSELLOR (FEMALE)
SALARY UPTO 5000/MONTH
+ INCENTIVES
NEAR SHIVA JI CHOWK
NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU
CONTACT: 8713932855
URGENTLY REQUIRED
MARKETING Executive (M)-1
(Distributor Level)
Salary as per Experience
Contact: 7298744689, 7889617394
REQUIRED
OFFICE COORDINATOR
(FEMALE)
MUST HAVE SUFFICIENT KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER & GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL
SALARY-10K TO 15K
AGE-BELOW 30
Send your resume on following email
Email: – Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Contact: 6005417210, 9541652188, 6005400611
VACANCY
Persons required for a showroom of paints and sanitaryware material at Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
1) Salesman/Counter Boy – 2
2) Helper – 2
3) Driver (Residential Vehicle) cum Salesman – 1
Contact at Krishna Builders
Sector 3 Ext. near J&K Bank,
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Ph. No. 01912474568, 7006385783
Staff Required
1.HR recruiter.exp,female English must. job jammu city
2.computer operator. accountant. telly caller
3 machine operator. sales man packing boys & girls
4.office coordinator.counsellor. receptionist
5.floor executive. driver security guard helper peon
Interview call Friday to Monday
Appointment call 9086193986
100% placement
REQUIRED
1. Marketing Manager (Experienced only) – Rs 25000.00+
2. Designer (Corel Draw Knowledge) Rs 20,000.00+
3. Runner cum Helper -Rs 8,000++
4. Manager for Office
Salary – No bar for the right candidate for all posts.
Near Citizen Cooperative Bank, New Plots, Jammu.
(M): 7006118084