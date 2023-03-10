EMPLOYMENT (10-03-2023)

Urgently Required

Admin/Backend Executive: 12th/ Graduate/ Post Graduate- Male/ Female Both, Fresher/ Experience both, Salary 10 to 20 thousand.

Operation Executive: For Bank- Graduate/PG, Fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 10 to 15 K

Service Engineer: Diploma or B.Tech in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/ Biomedical fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 10 to 20 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Social Media Handler (Female) for Pre-School based in Trikuta Nagar.

E-Mail: sanjaykaw143@gmail.com

Required

Shed for godown purpose measuring 10000 sft, height 30ft able to withstand overhead crane of 5 tons with the provision of wide road for the entrance of trailers and trucks along with office space water, light and washroom facilities in and around Jammu city.

Interested please contact at 9419188485 urgently

BRIJ CEMENT

REQUIRED

AREA SALES MANAGER

EXPERIENCE – 5 YEARS

RESIDENCE OF JAMMU/SAMBA AREA

FOR UMA CEMENT INDUSTRIES

PLEASE CALL M.NO.

9906078478, 9419157908

EMAIL: ravinder.kotwal@brijcement.in

saurabh8734@gmail.com

Staff Required

1. Tele Caller Female – 2

2. Maid – 1

122/AD Green Belt

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

9797744912,

7298350401

Require Urgently

for Electric Rickshaw Showroom

House Keeping / Peon – 1 Nos

Sales Executive : 3 Nos.

Interested Candidate May

Contact : 7006809966

Contact Timing: 10 AM to 4.00 PM

or email resume at : rcom1221@gmail.com

TEACHERS REQUIRED

LORD SHIVA DAY BOARDING SCHOOL, HARI SINGH GHARAT, SHAMACHAK, JAMMU REQUIRES ENGLISH, MATHS GENERAL LINE AND COMPUTER TEACHERS. GOOD SALARY.

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON

14-03-2023 AT 11:00 A.M.

Mob. 7006101044

Hiring Teachers

Aptech International Preschool

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Hiring Teachers for preschool

and daycare.

To Contact: 7006038685, 8803500005

Required

Urgently require a didi/ maid to take care of kids in a preschool from 9 am to 1 pm in Trikuta Nagar,good salary to deserving person.Contact 9849266015

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

AT FMCG GODOWN

NEW RING ROAD

SARORE CP PERSON FOR

DURG STORE – 2 No.

Having Pharma Diploma or 4- year working experience at medical Store

Basic Rs 14490 with EPF and ESI

Send your latest resume on below

mention mail ID

sanchetna2008@yahoo.co.in

mrajat94.rm@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Driver, loader and Sales Representative for ITC distribution point Saksham Telecell.GD Complex 1st floor Parade Jammu near Geeta Bhawan.

Contact +91 94191 93869

7006913933

New Blooming Buds Public School

Hakkal, Near Sita Grand Resorts

Pre-Nursery to 10th

Required Staff

1. Maths – TGT – 1 post

2. English – TGT – 1 post

3. Hindi – TGT – 1 post

4. Nursery Trained Teacher – 2 post

5. Kinder Garten HM for Shemrock

Send your resume on

WhatsApp No. 9419135465

May Fair Hr. Sec. School

66, Chand Nagar, Jammu

Staff Required

1. M.A/B.A, B.Ed – 2 posts

Sub: Hindi/Urdu

2. Helpers/Maids – 2 posts

Female candidates with min. 2 years of experience in a school can WhatsApp their resumes on 9797303361

EXCELLENT ACADEMY

REQUIRED COUNSELLOR (FEMALE)

SALARY UPTO 5000/MONTH

+ INCENTIVES

NEAR SHIVA JI CHOWK

NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT: 8713932855

URGENTLY REQUIRED

MARKETING Executive (M)-1

(Distributor Level)

Salary as per Experience

Contact: 7298744689, 7889617394

REQUIRED

OFFICE COORDINATOR

(FEMALE)

MUST HAVE SUFFICIENT KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER & GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL

SALARY-10K TO 15K

AGE-BELOW 30

Send your resume on following email

Email: – Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Contact: 6005417210, 9541652188, 6005400611

VACANCY

Persons required for a showroom of paints and sanitaryware material at Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

1) Salesman/Counter Boy – 2

2) Helper – 2

3) Driver (Residential Vehicle) cum Salesman – 1

Contact at Krishna Builders

Sector 3 Ext. near J&K Bank,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Ph. No. 01912474568, 7006385783

Staff Required

1.HR recruiter.exp,female English must. job jammu city

2.computer operator. accountant. telly caller

3 machine operator. sales man packing boys & girls

4.office coordinator.counsellor. receptionist

5.floor executive. driver security guard helper peon

Interview call Friday to Monday

Appointment call 9086193986

100% placement

REQUIRED

1. Marketing Manager (Experienced only) – Rs 25000.00+

2. Designer (Corel Draw Knowledge) Rs 20,000.00+

3. Runner cum Helper -Rs 8,000++

4. Manager for Office

Salary – No bar for the right candidate for all posts.

Near Citizen Cooperative Bank, New Plots, Jammu.

(M): 7006118084