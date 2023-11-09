EMPLOYMENT (09-11-2023)

Required

Candidates for Global Clients

-Role: Healthcare Operations

– Min Qualification Bachelors

-Good Aptitude

– Excellent English Fluency

– Salary: 2 to 4.5 lakhs p.a. + Incentives

-Medical/healthcare/Pharma experience is a plus

Send resumes at info@kluvor.co

REQUIRED

AN OFFICE BOY/ PEON FOR AN OFFICE AT CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU.

CONTACT: 9622031474

Vacancy for Pharmacy Faculty

At SVS Paramedical College, Sunderbani, J&K

Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Professor in the following specializations

Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology & Pharmacognosy with Master degree in relevant field with 0 to 03 years teaching experience.

Send CV to pharmacycollegesvs@gmail.com

Vacancy for Pharmacy Principal

At SVS Paramedical College, Sunderbani, J&K

Applications are invited for the post of Principal with minimum 15 Years’ experience from any PCI approved Institution and Ph.D. degree is compulsory. Please apply in confidence to the Chairman by email CV to

pharmacycollegesvs@gmail.com

Little Rose Academy High School

Model Town, Digiana/Gangyal

VACANCIES

1. Nursery teacher : 02

(Nursery trained or Graduate in any stream)

2. Science / Maths teacher: 03

(B.Sc/M.Sc, * B.Ed)

3. General line teacher : 03

(Graduate in any stream)

Kindly submit your resume personally in

our office (8:30 am to 2:30 pm) or

WhatsApp on 9018145313, 9149645395

Job Vacancy

Require Professional for

Design and Sales Executive

Qualification: AutoCAD Software Operator

Godrej interio, Jammu

Contact: 8899700777, nfc@live.in

Required Teacher for

Math – 1

Chem – 1

Physics – 1

VITS COMPUTERS

OPP. SCIENCE COLLEGE, JAMMU

9086379331

VACANCY – VACANCY

OKAYA EV SCOOTERS

Requires

Sales men 4

Office boy 2

Contact 7006119152, 9419260647

K S Enterprises

Pillar no 17,

Jammu-Akhnoor Road, JAMMU