EMPLOYMENT (09-11-2023)

Required
Candidates for Global Clients
-Role: Healthcare Operations
– Min Qualification Bachelors
-Good Aptitude
– Excellent English Fluency
– Salary: 2 to 4.5 lakhs p.a. + Incentives
-Medical/healthcare/Pharma experience is a plus
Send resumes at info@kluvor.co
AN OFFICE BOY/ PEON FOR AN OFFICE AT CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU.
CONTACT: 9622031474
Vacancy for Pharmacy Faculty
At SVS Paramedical College, Sunderbani, J&K
Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Professor in the following specializations
Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology & Pharmacognosy with Master degree in relevant field with 0 to 03 years teaching experience.
Send CV to pharmacycollegesvs@gmail.com
Vacancy for Pharmacy Principal
At SVS Paramedical College, Sunderbani, J&K
Applications are invited for the post of Principal with minimum 15 Years’ experience from any PCI approved Institution and Ph.D. degree is compulsory. Please apply in confidence to the Chairman by email CV to
pharmacycollegesvs@gmail.com
Little Rose Academy High School
Model Town, Digiana/Gangyal
VACANCIES
1. Nursery teacher : 02
(Nursery trained or Graduate in any stream)
2. Science / Maths teacher: 03
(B.Sc/M.Sc, * B.Ed)
3. General line teacher : 03
(Graduate in any stream)
Kindly submit your resume personally in
our office (8:30 am to 2:30 pm) or
WhatsApp on 9018145313, 9149645395
Job Vacancy
Require Professional for
Design and Sales Executive
Qualification: AutoCAD Software Operator
Godrej interio, Jammu
Contact: 8899700777, nfc@live.in
Required Teacher for
Math – 1
Chem – 1
Physics – 1
VITS COMPUTERS
OPP. SCIENCE COLLEGE, JAMMU
9086379331
VACANCY – VACANCY
OKAYA EV SCOOTERS
Requires
Sales men 4
Office boy 2
Contact 7006119152, 9419260647
K S Enterprises
Pillar no 17,
Jammu-Akhnoor Road, JAMMU