EMPLOYMENT (09-10-2022)

REQUIRED

MARKETING

EXECUTIVE

FOR NEWS PAPER

ADVERTISEMENT

DISTRICT WISE

FOR JAMMU DIVISION

INTERESTED MAY SEND YOUR RESUME AT

DAILYEXCELSIORACCT@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

TEACHERS

BAL SANSAR PLAYWAY SCHOOL

145- PACCA DANGA, JAMMU

SEND RESUME AT BALSANSAR01@GMAIL.COM

PRINCIPAL : 9419180947

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A SALES GIRL FOR JEWELLERY SHOWROOM MUST HAVING EXPERIENCE AND MUST AGE SHOULD BE 20-30 YEARS OLD.

TIMING: 11.30 AM – 7.45 PM

AGE= 20-30 YEAS OLD

EXPERIENCE: EXPERIENCED IN JEWELLERY LINE

PH. NO.: 9906367896, 9055501234

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A WHOLE TIME SERVANT OR MAID FOR A COUPLE..GOOD SALARY SUBJECT TO WORK EXPERIENCE AND WORK.

CONTACT..VIJAY TANDON, PHONE 9419187143

BETWEEN 10 AM TO 4PM

REQUIRED

MALE/MAID SERVANT

REQUIRED A FULL TIME MALE/MAID SERVANT FOR SMALL FAMILY FOR THE WORK OF COOKING, UTENSIL CLEANING, DUSTING & OTHER PETTY WORKS AT SAINIK COLONY JAMMU. ACCOMMODATION FREE AVAILABLE. CONDITIONS APPLY. MONTHLY SALARY – RS 12000.00

7006448724, 9419803714

REQUIRED

COUNSELLOR/

RECEPTIONIST (FEMALE)

FOR A TUITION CENTRE IN JAMMU

CONTACT : 8713932855

REQUIRED TEACHER

TEACHER REQUIRED FOR A REPUTED PLAYWAY SCHOOL:

1. TGT : 3 NO’S

2. ASST. TEACHER : 4 NO’S

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME 11-10-2022

INTERVIEW ON 12-10-2022

TIMING : 10 AM TO 2 PM

VENUE : KIDS PLANET SCHOOL

37/3, PAMPOSH COLONY, MAIN STOP JANIPUR, JAMMU

PHONE : 0191-2530207

VACANCIES

DESPATCH SUPERVISOR

12TH PASS WITH BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTERS.

DUTY HOURS (9:00 AM TO 9:00 PM)

ACCOUNTANT

COMMERCE GRADUATE WITH MINIMUM THREE YEARS EXPERIENCE IN TALLY/BUSY/SAP/NAVISON

FOR APPOINTMENT CALL: 0191-2481000, 9086000101

VISIT: NINDIYA FOAM AND MATTRESS

PLOT NO. 65, PHASE -III INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL.

REQUIRED

A PERSON HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF FIELD MARKETING

MALE /FEMALE

INTERVIEW ON

MONDAY & WEDNESDAY

AT NEW DIAMOND ASHOK HOTEL,

JEWEL OPP. ST. PETER SCHOOL,

BC ROAD JAMMU

CONTACT: 7780988566, 9149919530

REQUIRED

STORE HELPER – 2 NOS

FOR

A MULTI ITEMS STORE

AT ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT : 9796479652

HIRING

PART TIME FULL TIME JOB

LEADING MNC REQUIRED:

RETIRED PERSONS, HOUSE WIVES, YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS

FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT

MONIKA RATHORE

7006242701

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT WITH PROFICIENCY IN BUSY SOFTWARE FOR A SPARE PARTS SHOP IN TRANSPORT NAGAR, NARWAL. PRIOR EXPERIENCE IS A MUST.

CONTACT: 7006208548

REQUIRED

IT SUPPORT

TECHNICIAN

SEND CV/BIO DATA TO

HR@ESPALEARN.COM

CALL ON: 9103332977

JOB IN MULTINATIONAL COMPANY.

SALARY 20000/- PER MONTH.

OFFROLL AND ONROLL JOBS.

10TH, 12TH AND GRADUATED PERSONS CAN ALSO APPLY.

CONTACT:- 9070862222, 7006234826

REQUIREMENT

A CHAIN HOTEL REQUIRE FOLLOWING STAFF FOR THEIR JAMMU UNIT :-

1) GRE (FEMALE)

2) FOA (RECEPTIONIST) MALE/FEMALE

3) F&B EXECUTIVE (HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF EXCISE)

4) BAR TENDER (HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF MAINTAINING EXCISE REGISTER AND BAR INVENTORY)

5) TANDOORI COMMI LEVEL CHEF

6) EXE CHEF (BASE INDIAN)

7) INDIAN CUM SOUTH INDIAN (BASE INDIAN, COMMI LEVEL)

VACANCY NO. 1,2,3,4 AND 6 SHOULD HAVE A GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER SPECIALLY IN MS EXCEL, MS WORD, MAILING AND INVENTORY AND SHOULD HAVE HOTEL BACKGROUND. CANDIDATE CAN CONTACT SEND THEIR BIO DATA ON WHATS APP NO. 95967-51780, ALONG WITH RECENT PHOTOGRAPH OR CAN CALL ON THE GIVEN NUMBER.

REQUIRED

YOUNG, SMART BOYS AS SALES OFFICER 4 NOS

FEMALE FOR OFFICE, KNOWING OF ACCOUNTS (BUSY/ TELLY).

CONTACT: RJM ENT

OPP PUNJAB & SIND BANK

49-D, NEW REHARI CHUNGI

7006282984, 9419185128

REQUIRED

FULL TIME FEMALE

RECEPTIONIST CUM WARDEN

FOR GIRLS PAYING GUEST IN TRIKUTA NAGAR.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION . MUST BE BACHELORS IN ANY STREAM HAVING GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

CONTACT 8492032240 FOR INTERVIEW.

SALARY : 8 TO 10 K PER MONTH

REQUIRED STAFF

* FRONT OFFICE (FEMALE) -1

* TEACHER (B.SC., FEMALE) -2

* TEACHER (PHYSICS/CHEMISTRY) – 1

C/O STEP UP TUTORIAL

KACHI CHHAWNI

9018068748, 9906275101

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR A LEADING GARMENT’S COMPANY IN KUNJWANI AREA.

CASHIER – 2

SALES PERSON -5

COMPUTER OPERATOR – 1

STORE MANAGER – 1

CONTACT : 9906296089

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF/ TEACHER FOR PLAY ZONE AT CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU.

THE CANDIDATE MUST HAVE THEIR OWN VEHICLE.

CONTACT: 9419115167

MR. SETHI

URGENT

REQUIREMENT

NEED FEMALE STAFF FOR GOODS

PACKAGING AT GANDHI NAGAR

NEAR GURUDWARA

TIMINGS: 9.30 – 6.30

SALARY RS. 7500/-

CONTACT NO: 8899028402