EMPLOYMENT (09-09-2024)

JOB VACANCY

Salesman & Helper (Male) having experience in dealing Suits, Sarees, Lehengas etc. for showroom in Jammu City.

(M) 9419182096

9796660707

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Required Female Teachers for a Reputed Kindergarten School at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

For more information

Contact: 9419193368

Urgently Required

i) Accountant (for Australia work)

ii) Supervisor (for Banking sector’s)

iii) Railway Job as Attendant (fresher)

v) IT Support Executive (fresher)

vi) Civil Engineer (fresher/exp)

vii) Centre Head/Co-ordinator (fresher/exp)

vii) Security Supervisor (Exp)

viii) Telecaller’s/Receptionist (fresher)

Contact:

Brave Security and Placement Services

Mobile No. 9796733175, 9797721646

Emaild ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com

Address : 669 Sector-C Sainik Colony Jammu

COOK cum HELPER

Full Time Cook cum Helper is required at Trikuta Nagar.

Timing: 9 to 6 pm.

Contact –

Mob. 7006501922

STAFF REQUIRED

1. RMO 02 No. (Male/Female)

2. Staff Nurse (GNM) 05 No. (Male/Female)

3. N/O 3 No. (Female)

Post Your Resume on

nephrocare01@gmail.com

Contact No: 9797096676, 9419149962, 9596766712

Interview on 09,10,11 Sept. 2024 after 11.30 AM at Nephrocare Intensive Care Unit and Gen ICU

228 BC Road, Rehari Chungi, Jammu

REQUIRED

1. Helpers and Packers x 4

2. Computer Operator with Busy Expertise

3. Sales Executive x 2

Jobs are for automobile industry.

Contact: 9086056200

Work From Home

Independent Business

Opportunity with

International Company

Hurry Up

Limited Seats

Call to Apply

9906049902, 6006222758

REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF

Care Taker for Baby and House work at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Accommodation and Food available only those apply who can stay with us

Qualifications Minimum 10th pass

Salary 12000 & above

Mob. 7889636436

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Staff for coaching Institute (CBSE And State Board)

English, Hindi, Maths, Science, SST, Computer and Urdu Teacher, Upto class 10th

Spoken English Trainer

PRT TEACHER FOR PRIMARY CLASSES

Office Coordinator (only female staff required)

Education Counsellor

Location: Rehari, Sarwal, Gujjar Nagar, Sidhra and Talab Tillo

Contact: 9622046408

Best Salary+incentives

Wanted

Eye Specialist & Optithalmic

Assistant in Jammu

9811160219

SATSHIV SECURITY &

G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO (Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesmen 8. Driver

9. GST Account person Vacancy

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact person: Capt Subash Chander

Learn

Job Oriented

DIGITAL MARKETING

COURSE

DURATION : 1-6 MONTHS

LIVE PROJECT

ALSO AVAILABLE

8510075007/9149808014

SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU

We Are Hiring

Open position MNC

1. Diploma Mec, Ele, CSE (Fresher/Exp)

2.Computer Operators Male/Female (Fresher/Exp)

3. Accoutant Male/Female (Fresher/Exp).

4. Office Admin,Tele Caller, Teacher, Receptionist, Office Assistant, Male/Female (Fresher/Exp).

5. Bsc,Bio Technology, Microbiology.

Male/Female (Fresher/Exp).

Address:628/A Behind

Lakshmi Narayana Mandir.

Near Strength Gym Gandhi Nagar

Contact no:9149840451,8899734114

Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

Required GYM TRAINER

One Male and One Female Gym Trainer Required at Transform Fitness Gym, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Candidate should have minimum 1-2 years of Experience

Interested person Contact on Ph.No: 7006630072

Urgently Required

1. Telly caller receptionist computer operator

2. Office assistant sales manager accountant

3. Floor executive HR coordinator.front desk executive

4. Driver billing operator senior accountant

5. Security guard, helper, peon, office boy.

6. Teacher school primary class upto 10th 12th class

Interview 9 September to 10 September

Call : 7051004842.

E-mail: ijems.ts1226@gmail.com

ACCOUNTANT

An experienced full time accountant is required to work at Gangyal Industrial Area.

Working Hours:-

10 to 6:30 pm.

Contact: Mob. 6005260940

ANM / GNM

D Pharma – Male

ANM, GNM – Female / Male

Nursing Staff

CONTACT No. : 08068635150