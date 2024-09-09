EMPLOYMENT (09-09-2024)

JOB VACANCY
Salesman & Helper (Male) having experience in dealing Suits, Sarees, Lehengas etc. for showroom in Jammu City.
(M) 9419182096
9796660707
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Required Female Teachers for a Reputed Kindergarten School at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
For more information
Contact: 9419193368
Urgently Required
i) Accountant (for Australia work)
ii) Supervisor (for Banking sector’s)
iii) Railway Job as Attendant (fresher)
v) IT Support Executive (fresher)
vi) Civil Engineer (fresher/exp)
vii) Centre Head/Co-ordinator (fresher/exp)
vii) Security Supervisor (Exp)
viii) Telecaller’s/Receptionist (fresher)
Contact:
Brave Security and Placement Services
Mobile No. 9796733175, 9797721646
Emaild ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com
Address : 669 Sector-C Sainik Colony Jammu
COOK cum HELPER
Full Time Cook cum Helper is required at Trikuta Nagar.
Timing: 9 to 6 pm.
Contact –
Mob. 7006501922
STAFF REQUIRED
1. RMO 02 No. (Male/Female)
2. Staff Nurse (GNM) 05 No. (Male/Female)
3. N/O 3 No. (Female)
Post Your Resume on
nephrocare01@gmail.com
Contact No: 9797096676, 9419149962, 9596766712
Interview on 09,10,11 Sept. 2024 after 11.30 AM at Nephrocare Intensive Care Unit and Gen ICU
228 BC Road, Rehari Chungi, Jammu
REQUIRED
1. Helpers and Packers x 4
2. Computer Operator with Busy Expertise
3. Sales Executive x 2
Jobs are for automobile industry.
Contact: 9086056200
Work From Home
Independent Business
Opportunity with
International Company
Hurry Up
Limited Seats
Call to Apply
9906049902, 6006222758
REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF
Care Taker for Baby and House work at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Accommodation and Food available only those apply who can stay with us
Qualifications Minimum 10th pass
Salary 12000 & above
Mob. 7889636436
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Staff for coaching Institute (CBSE And State Board)
English, Hindi, Maths, Science, SST, Computer and Urdu Teacher, Upto class 10th
Spoken English Trainer
PRT TEACHER FOR PRIMARY CLASSES
Office Coordinator (only female staff required)
Education Counsellor
Location: Rehari, Sarwal, Gujjar Nagar, Sidhra and Talab Tillo
Contact: 9622046408
Best Salary+incentives
Wanted
Eye Specialist & Optithalmic
Assistant in Jammu
9811160219
SATSHIV SECURITY &
G.D. SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & SO
(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)
2. Security Guard & SO (Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company only for Ex-Man
3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)
5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter
7. Salesmen 8. Driver
9. GST Account person Vacancy
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
Contact person: Capt Subash Chander
Learn
Job Oriented
DIGITAL MARKETING
COURSE
DURATION : 1-6 MONTHS
LIVE PROJECT
ALSO AVAILABLE
8510075007/9149808014
SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU
We Are Hiring
Open position MNC
1. Diploma Mec, Ele, CSE (Fresher/Exp)
2.Computer Operators Male/Female (Fresher/Exp)
3. Accoutant Male/Female (Fresher/Exp).
4. Office Admin,Tele Caller, Teacher, Receptionist, Office Assistant, Male/Female (Fresher/Exp).
5. Bsc,Bio Technology, Microbiology.
Male/Female (Fresher/Exp).
Address:628/A Behind
Lakshmi Narayana Mandir.
Near Strength Gym Gandhi Nagar
Contact no:9149840451,8899734114
Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com
Required GYM TRAINER
One Male and One Female Gym Trainer Required at Transform Fitness Gym, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Candidate should have minimum 1-2 years of Experience
Interested person Contact on Ph.No: 7006630072
Urgently Required
1. Telly caller receptionist computer operator
2. Office assistant sales manager accountant
3. Floor executive HR coordinator.front desk executive
4. Driver billing operator senior accountant
5. Security guard, helper, peon, office boy.
6. Teacher school primary class upto 10th 12th class
Interview 9 September to 10 September
Call : 7051004842.
E-mail: ijems.ts1226@gmail.com
ACCOUNTANT
An experienced full time accountant is required to work at Gangyal Industrial Area.
Working Hours:-
10 to 6:30 pm.
Contact: Mob. 6005260940
ANM / GNM
D Pharma – Male
ANM, GNM – Female / Male
Nursing Staff
CONTACT No. : 08068635150