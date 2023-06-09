EMPLOYMENT (09-06-2023)

REQUIRED

a delivery boy with 2 wheeler for detail

Contact 9320665610

REQUIRED

Urgently Required an experienced girl for boutique work

Pls Contact: 9797651302

REQUIRED

Required MBA 3 candidates only boys for a leading advertising agency salary 18000 to 25000.

Freshers can also apply.

2 Gratitude boys for bill distribution and banking work salary 12000 bike holders only.

Mail on akgold780@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Interview Friday to Saturday

1. Sales man floor executive m/f 20 posts

2. Receptionist. tellecaller.counsellor.

3. Computer operator.office assistant manager

4. Driver Security Guard. Shops boys & billing boys

5.hotels & restaurants staff 50 boys fresher & experience.

Fresher & experience can also apply

8th 10th 12th & graduate can also apply

Call 9086193986

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

JOB NOTICE

Vacancy Available for the Post of Collection Manager.

Aggarwal Steels

Address:- Near Army Picture Hall, Khanpur Nagrota Jammu

Interview Time:- 12.00 – 4.00 pm

Contact:- 94191-95083, 60062-11918

Qualification:- Graduation (MBA Prefered)

JOB ALERT

Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling GEM, Proficient in MS-Office, Verbal & written communication and e-mail drafting.

Call: 7006014495, 9419140496

Timings: 9.00 AM to 7.00 PM

Salary as per skills & experience

Required

Sale’s executive

Finance/Loan Advisor

Manager

Contact 11am to 4pm 6006860486.

JK Motors Muthi Akhnoor Road Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Food Delivery Staff

Location: Jammu & Katra

Driving Licence Mandatory

Handsome Salary,

Flexible shift

Contact: 7006175019

Anytime Fitness Gym

Staff Required

Sales Executive – 2 no.

(Having good communication skills and must be talkative and presentable)

Timing:- 5:30 am to 2:30pm

1:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Contact:- Sonia Sodhi

8082641444

Urgently Required

1. Marketing Executive (M) Graduate 6 No Salary 15000 + Incentives

2. Telecaller (F) 1 No Salary 10000 + Incentives

Mob: 9596812474

Note : 3 years + experience in Sales line required. Own Bike/Scooty must for Marketing Executive

ROHIT & ASSOCIATES

REQUIRED

Male & Female (01)

For Computer Operator

Basic Knowledge:

* MS – Ofice

* Good Skills in Typing

* Expert in online work

Time: 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

Address:- Opp. Zonal Office J&K Bank, Panama Chowk, Jammu

For any Query

Please Contact: 7889640798

REQUIRED

WE REVIVAL HEALTH CARE PVT LTD. ARE IN NEED OF MLT and PHARMACIST BOY OR GIRL IN BISHNAH AS WELL AS IN GADHIGARH CENTRE WITH DRIVING LICENCE ON URGENT BASIS.

CONTACT NO:

6006858798, 7006253299