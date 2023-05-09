EMPLOYMENT (09-05-2023)

REQUIRED
‘Gem Portal’ Operator
For Malhotra Enterprises Trikuta Nagar.
Full Time or Part Time
7889398990, 9419185542
“Staff Requirement’’
Godown Helper – MALE
STOCK PACKING, SETTING,MOVEMENT
Salary – Rs. 8,000-8,500 PM
Timing – 10 Am to 6 Pm
For Depot
Area – Channi Rama (Highway)
Call – 9419230645
Urgently Required
Male/Female Vender cum receptionist for running a Café cum Reading Library at Gandhi Nagar Timing 9.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. All days including Sunday’s Salary 7500/month
Contact 9419183599, 7006908291
CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL
janipur, jammu
Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No:- 0191-2535337/4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
Computer Teacher BCA/MCA
Art & Craft Teacher Relevant Degree
N.T.T Relevant Degree
Maid (Female) Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on
all working days from 10:00 am- 2:00 p.m.
and come along with two passport size
Coloured photographs
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
*Work from Home*
Part time /Full time
EARN EXTRA INCOME
.WORK 2-3hrs/DAY
.TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED
.NO EXPERIENCE
.NO QUALIFICATION
.ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO
CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
SUSHMA SHARMA
# 9418055578
POOJA JOSHI
# 9560288844
REQUIRED
1. Computer Operator – 2 No. M/F well versed in Busy ERP.
2. Sales Executive – 5 No. (M) with own conveyance.
3. Ex Service Man 1 for sales with own conveyance
Contact No.: 9622012345
REQUIRED
Required a Pharmacist with drug licence to run a retail chemist shop in Sector 1, Durga Nagar, Market, Jammu.
Contact 9868895597