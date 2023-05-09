EMPLOYMENT (09-05-2023)

REQUIRED

‘Gem Portal’ Operator

For Malhotra Enterprises Trikuta Nagar.

Full Time or Part Time

7889398990, 9419185542

“Staff Requirement’’

Godown Helper – MALE

STOCK PACKING, SETTING,MOVEMENT

Salary – Rs. 8,000-8,500 PM

Timing – 10 Am to 6 Pm

For Depot

Area – Channi Rama (Highway)

Call – 9419230645

Urgently Required

Male/Female Vender cum receptionist for running a Café cum Reading Library at Gandhi Nagar Timing 9.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. All days including Sunday’s Salary 7500/month

Contact 9419183599, 7006908291

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

janipur, jammu

Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No:- 0191-2535337/4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

Computer Teacher BCA/MCA

Art & Craft Teacher Relevant Degree

N.T.T Relevant Degree

Maid (Female) Middle Pass

Application forms are available in school office on

all working days from 10:00 am- 2:00 p.m.

and come along with two passport size

Coloured photographs

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

*Work from Home*

Part time /Full time

EARN EXTRA INCOME

.WORK 2-3hrs/DAY

.TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED

.NO EXPERIENCE

.NO QUALIFICATION

.ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO

CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT

SUSHMA SHARMA

# 9418055578

POOJA JOSHI

# 9560288844

REQUIRED

1. Computer Operator – 2 No. M/F well versed in Busy ERP.

2. Sales Executive – 5 No. (M) with own conveyance.

3. Ex Service Man 1 for sales with own conveyance

Contact No.: 9622012345

REQUIRED

Required a Pharmacist with drug licence to run a retail chemist shop in Sector 1, Durga Nagar, Market, Jammu.

Contact 9868895597