EMPLOYMENT (09-03-2023)

WANTED
Wanted Salesman, Sales Gir and a Computer Operator (Female) for our showroom.
Apply with Bio-data during working hours personally.
U-Mart Shop No.7, Red Cross Market, Kachi Chawni, Jammu.
(M): 9419197443, 8491903716, 9419282963
Required
Urgently required for a senior couple servant/maid to cook and maintain the kitchen, good salary, even room can be provided for day worker from 8 am to 4 pm , good salary to deserving, apply to Tandon at 47 shopping centre, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.
Phone 9419187143
WANTED TUTOR
AN EXPERIENCED
CHEMISTRY
HOME TUTOR IN SHAHEEDI
CHOWK AREA FOR
CLASS 12TH (NEET) 2023
CONTACT :-
9149987758
REQUIRED
TELECALLER
(FEMALE)
Interested candidates can WhatsApp their CV @ 9055580001
URGENT STAFF REQUIRED
AT FMCG GODOWN
NEW RING ROAD
SARORE CP PERSON FOR
DURG STORE – 2 No.
Having Pharma Diploma or 4- year working experience at medical Store
Basic Rs 14490 with EPF and ESI
Send your latest resume on below
mention mail ID
sanchetna2008@yahoo.co.in
mrajat94.rm@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Telecallers 30 Nos
Note: Work from Home,Personal Laptop mandatory
Contact:- 7780954908
9797706625
JOB JOB JOB
placement for job
Girls and Boys
10th &12th
Sports line job
9906072005
Required
Female Nurse required for P R Medicos Clinic at Lale-da-Bagh (opp Army Qtrs) during day time from 9 AM to 5.30 PM. One year clinical experience is required.
Interview on 28-03-2023 at
P R Medicos
Contact No. 7006481892
9419193671
May Fair International School
LAXMIPURAM CHINORE BANATALAB
CONTACT 9622333664
REQUIRED
1.CO-ORDINATOR -POST GRADUATE WITH B.ED WITH 5 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
2. M.A WITH B.ED ENGLISH, HISTORY, PHYSICS, SCI, SST
3. PRIMARY WING – GRADUATE WITH B.ED ALL SUBJECTS
4. Nursery Trained Teacher
Minimum 5 to3 years teaching experience
Apply with in 2 days. Hard copy required .
JOB VACANCY
– Salesman (Male) for Suits, sarees & lehengas
– Helper for shop (Male)
– Floor Manager having good communication skills in Jammu city.
Contact:- 7006915916, 9796660707
Required
Sales Boy/Girl- 2
Driver cum collection- 1
Experience minimum 4/5 yrs
Contact 9419189740/ 9419115639
Urgent Required
REVA Electrical & Refrigeration Service
Helper – 3 Nos.
AC Tech- 3 Nos.
Address: Shakti Nagar near Jagat Resort, Jammu
Mob.: 9596838479