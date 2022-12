EMPLOYMENT (08-12-2022)

BIG INCOME

REQUIRED

DISTRIBUTORS

ALL OVER J&K

REVOLUTIONARY

BIOMAGNETIC PRODUCTS

NO TENTION OF SALES

CALL 9070971888

T&C APPLY

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED DELIVERY STAFF IN BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.

SALARY – 10000P.M.+ PETROL EXTRA + OTHER BENEFITS.

LOCATIONS: 1. NARWAL. 2.TOPH SHERKHANIA

REQUIREMENT

1.OWN BIKE 2.DRIVING LICENSE

INTERESTED CAN CONTACT

FOR MORE DETAILS

CONTACT NO. 7051837275

REQUIRED STAFF

THE FOLLOWING OFFICE STAFF IS REQUIRED IN THE ADVOCATE OFFICE IN CHANNI HIMMAT NEAR HOTEL RITZ MANOR:-

OFFICE BOY/PEON -1NO.

TALLY OPERATOR EXPERTISE IN ACCOUNTS AND RECONCILIATION OF BANK STATEMENTS.-1NO.

CONTACT:- 60061-18511

/94191-86932

REQUIRED

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A FEMALE RECEPTIONIST CUM STORE INCHARGE.

WITH MIN 2 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE.

QUALIFICATION:GRADUATE & SHOULD HAVE BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

CANDIDATE SHOULD BE ABLE TO JOIN IMMEDIATELY.

CONTACT NO: 0191-3574089, 0191-2582081

EMAIL: HRSRTECHNOMED@GMAIL.COM

ADDRESS: SR TECHNOMED

PLOT NO 22B, NEAR ARYA SAMAJ MANDIR BAKSHI NAGAR JAMMU.

” FEMALE HELPER URGENTLY REQUIRED”

” ONE FEMALE HELPER REQUIRED FOR HOME WORKS IN GOLE PULI TALAB TILLO JAMMU ”

1.SALARY=RS15000

2.TIMINGS = FROM 10:00AM TO 6:00 PM

3. MUST DO COOKING,CLEANING FLOORS AND UTENSILS, WASHING CLOTHES , DUSTING…

” CALL FOR INTERVIEW ON 9419203350″…

JOB OPPORTUNITY WITH A

LEADING COMPANY IN JAMMU

* GRAPHIC DESIGNER – 2

* TELECALLER – 4

* PHOTOGRAPHER – 2

* VIDEO EDITOR – 2

* CONTENT WRITER – 3

* SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT CREATOR – 3

INTERVIEW ON 9-10 DEC, EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES MAY SEND THEIR RESUME ON HR.VIEWSTODAY@GMAIL.COM

VACANCY

B. PHARMA/M. PHARMA

A REPUTED AND SSI PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY BASED AT IGC PHASE-1, SIDCO, SAMBA (JK- UT)- 184121. REQUIRED FOR PRODUCTION/QUALITY CONTROL.

PREFERENCE FOR EXPERIENCE PERSON.

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY.

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE IS MUST.

SEND YOUR RESUMED ON WHATSAPP NO. 9721111196

REQUIRED

A CANDIDATE HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF GEM OR ACCOUNTS FOR SHOP/OFFICE AT G NGR JAMMU

CONTACT :

94191-21655

99062-61655

PART TIME/FULL TIME

WORK FROM HOME

OPPORTUNITY

ANY ONE CAN DO IT

STUDENT/JOB PERSON/

BUSINESSMEN/HOUSEWIFE/

RETIRED PERSON.

CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION

MOB: 7710551777, 7973256230

REQUIREMENT

(JOB LOCATION : GANGYAL, BARI BRAHMANA, SAMBA)

HR EXECUTIVE: – HAVING EXP. OF 1-2YRS IN INDUSTRY

(SALARY UPTO 12K)

ACCOUNT MANAGER: – HAVING EXP. OF 5YRS (SALARY UPTO 20K)

ACCOUNTANT: – HAVING EXP. OF 1-2 YRS (SALARY UPTO 12K+)

SUPERVISOR: STOCK MAINTAINER: HAVING EXP. OF 2-3 YRS (SALARY UPTO 20K)

SALES EXECUTIVE: – HAVING EXP. OF 6 MONTHS (SALARY 12K+)

SECURITY GUARD (EX- SERVICEMAN) AGE UPTO 44YRS WITH 10TH PASS (SALARY 18K)

CONTACT: 8492000697

EMAIL: NIMBUSJAMMUANDKASH@GMAIL.COM

NIMBUS, 93-A, SECTOR B, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU,

J&K-180011

REQUIRED

1. NURSES (M/F) – 10 NOS.

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. PATIENT/ELDERLY CARE (F)

EXP./FRESHER

3. CARE TAKER (F/M)

EXP./FRESHER

SHIFTS: DAY, NIGHT OR 24X7 (DAY-NIGHT)

BHARTI HEALTHCARE AGENCIES

307-A, SHASTRI NAGAR, NEAR DOGRA SCHOOL, JAMMU

9541890195 (MRS. NISHA)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

* OFFICE COORDINATOR – FEMALE 1

SALARY – 8500/-

* OFFICE STAFF – M/F – 10

* FIELD SUPERVISOR- M/F- 15

CONT: REAL TRADERS

RANI TALAB DIGIANA, JAMMU

CONTACT HR, 9906268289

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

QUALIFICATION

MBA WITH GOOD

COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SALARY RS 20,000 & INCENTIVES

SADRO WELLNESS

19 AD GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

9906006644

SHIV PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL SARI RAKWALAN GHOU MANHASAN ROAD JAMMU

MOBILE: 9419108539, 9797410087, 9682335217

STAFF REQUIRED

1). M.SC MATHS = 2 POSTS

2). B.SC B.ED = 2 POSTS

3). COMPUTER TEACHER = 2 POSTS

4). SPORTS TEACHER = 2 POSTS

5). MUSIC TEACHER – 1 POST

6). NTT TEACHER = 2 POSTS

PAY NEGOTIABLE

REQUIRED

ONE MALE/ FEMALE PHARMACIST/ GNM/ ANM FOR GOVT PHARMACY STORE IN GOVT. CHEST DISEASE HOSPITAL BAKSHI NAGAR.

ALSO REQUIRED

INDIVIDUAL WHO CAN INVEST & RUN PRADHAN MANTRI BHARTIYA JAN AUSHADI KENDER IN SAINIK COLONY/ CHANNI/ BATHINDI/ NARWAL/ GREATER KAILASH AREA.

CONTACT: 9419153854

VACANCY

REQUIRE COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR DAY TO DAY WORK.

* MUST HAVE GOOD COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

* MUST HAVE SKILLS IN MICROSOFT EXCEL, ONLINE TENDERING, BILLING SOFTWARE

JOB TIMING 10 AM TO 8 PM.

ONLY SERIOUS CANDIDATES PLEASE CALL

PH: 7307973990

URGENT REQUIRED

1. SALES EXECUTIVE – 5

2. ELECTRICIAN – 5

3. OFFICE BOY – 2

4. DRIVERS FOR E-RICKSHAW (WITH VALID DRIVING LICENCE) – 5

FOR E-RICKSHAW CO. MINI METRO NARWAL BYE PASS, NEAR TOYOTA SHOWROOM, JAMMU.

9419791893, 9419126765