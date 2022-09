EMPLOYMENT (08-09-2022)

TWO FEMALE TUTORS REQUIRED

1) BIOLOGY, PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY, MATHS, ENGLISH (ONE)

2) ECONOMICS, CIVICS, GEOGRAPHY, HISTORY, HISTORY (ONE)

AT SUBHASH NAGAR FOR 10TH

CBSE STUDENT

SALARY:- 5000/-

TIMINGS:- 4:30 ONWARDS

CONTACT:- 9622147072

JOB

REQUIRED REGISTERED PHARMACIST.

D PHARMA

CONTACT: 9906034734

REQUIRED STAFF

* FLOOR SUPERVISOR FOR SERVICE

* FRONT LINE SUPERVISOR FOR SERVICE

* TELLE CALLER FOR SERVICE CALLING (FEMALE)

* BILLING EXECUTIVE FOR SERVICE

* DRIVER FOR TATA ACE

* MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR SALES

ONLY CANDIDATE THOSE HAVE

EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOBILE SECTOR

CONTACT NO.: 9622146439, 9086085859

GOYAL AND COMPANY

PARTICULARS NOS

MBA APPLICANT 2

CLERICAL PERSON 2

INTERVIEW FROM FRIDAY TO TILL SATURDAY.

CALL TIMING:- 11 AM TO 1 PM

INTERVIEW TIMING :- 3 PM TO 5 PM

ASHRAM NATIONAL HIGHWAY ROAD

PH NO. 9055500616

SA VISA CENTRAL

IS LOOKING FOR:

1. COUNSELLORS – 3 NOS

2. OPERATION EXECUTIVE – 1 NOS

3. TELECALLERS – 2 NOS

WHATSAPP: 7051002662

LANDLINE: 0191-2484817

INTERESTED CANDIDATES PLEASE EMAIL YOUR

UPDATED RESUME AT ENQUIRY@SAVISACENTRAL.COM

SECOND FLOOR, SHIVA COMPLEX, AMANDEEP HOSPITAL BUILDING GREATER KAILASH JAMMU – 180010

NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE NOTIFIED.

REQUIRED

REQUIRED 15 KVA

3 PHASE SILENT DIESEL GENSET.

CONTACT : 7051229591

URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR NURSE

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A NURSE

WHO CAN SUPPORT THE CARETAKING OF OUR GRANDMOTHER.

WORKING HOURS – 9 AM TO 5 PM.

WORK LOCATION- DURGA NAGAR

CONTACT: 9769316188

VACANCY

TELECALLER (F)

GODREJ INTERIO

GANGYAL, JAMMU

INTERVIEW CALL

TIMING: 10 AM – 5 PM

CONTACT: 9055500405

REQUIRED

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FROM QUALIFIED/ EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS WITH COMPLETE BIO-DATA ALONG WITH RELEVANT DOCUMENTS. RETIRED PERSON CAN ALSO APPLY.

1. MANAGER 2. COMPUTER OPERATOR 3. ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT 4. PEON CUM CHOWKIDAR/ GUARDS.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY SEND THEIR RESUME BY 15TH OF SEPT 2022 VIA E-MAIL/POST/BY HAND C/O DOGRA SADAR SABHA, DOGRA HALL, JAMMU.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

TELEPHONE: 0191-2543589, 7006083313, 9419208983

EMAIL: DOGRASADARSABHA1904@GMAIL.COM

SECRETARY, DSS

REQUIRED

FEMALE STAFF (NO’S 3) REQUIRED FOR

CHILDREN’S CLUB

AT CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 9419107663, 9419186311

WE ARE HIRING

MALE/FEMALE CANDIDATES EXPERIENCED IN BUSY SOFTWARE – 3 NOS.

SALESMAN MALE/FEMALE – 4 NOS.

DIGITAL ADVERTISING STAFF – 1 NOS.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE TOTALLY DEPENDS ON EXPERIENCE. FOR INTERVIEW CANDIDATES ARE ADVISED TO VISIT

AMBIKA SUPER SHOPPEE

MAIN ROAD MARBLE MARKET, JAMMU

REQUIRED SALESMAN

REQUIRED SALESMAN FOR TILES SHOP IN TALAB TILLO JAMMU

SHOULD BE EXPERIENCED

PH.: 7889851114