EMPLOYMENT (08-07-2024)

STAFF REQUIRED

Front Office executive – Female

ANM, GNM – Female

Nursing Staff

CONTACT No. : 08068635150

URGENTLY REQUIRED

i) HR Manager (Work from Home /office)

ii) Store Manager / Stock (Exp.)

iii) Sales Manager’s / Area Sales Manager (Exp. For MNC)

iv) Customer care Executive (Domestic & International)

v) Asst Manager (Exp Female)

vi) Trainer- (For Industry)

viii) Quality Head / Executive (Exp./Fresher)

Brave Security and Placement Services

Address: 669 Sector-C Sainik Colony, Jammu

Mobile No:- 9796733175, 9797721646

Email Id: bsbravesec@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Computer knowing

candidate required for

internet cafe at Muthi Talab

Freshers can also apply

Call 9622056306

REQUIRED PROFESSIONAL

EXPERIENCED STAFF AT

BARI BRAHMANA

1. GEM & TENDER EXPERT: EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE WITH DEPTH KNOWLEDGE OF GEM PORTAL AND E-TENDER

2. COMMERCIAL ACCOUNTANT: CAN INDEPENDELY HANDLE GST & IT BUSY SOFT WARE

Email your cv: gnarinder739@gmail.com

whatsapp No: 9797629117

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Drive(M)

2. Sales Manager(M)

3. Helper(M)

For Office Work

at Satwari, Rani Bagh

Near Airport

Ph-6006487882

Urgently Required

Requirement:-

* Accountant * Tiles Salesman

* Hardware Salesman

* Sanitary and Bathware Salesman

* Driver * Video Editor

* Camera Man * Social Media Manager

(Salary Negotiable as per candidate potential)

ARACOT Construction

J&K Largest Tiles, Sanitaryware and Hardware Showroom.

Address: NH-44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana Jammu

Contact No.: 9103309688 & 9070584444

Shiv Public Hr. Sec. School

SARI RAKWALAN, GHOU MANHASAN ROAD, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1) M.Sc Chemistry = 2 posts

2) Lect. Biology= 2 posts

3) Sports Teacher= 1 post

4) B.Sc B.Ed = 3 posts

5) Computer Teacher= 2 posts

6) Music Teacher= 2 posts

Pay Negotiable

Principal

M : 9419108539, 9797410087

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Applications are invited for the following posts on urgent basis:-

1. PGT Maths, Chemistry & Bio

2. PGT Arts

3. TGT Hindi

4. PT Teacher (*Ex-Serviceman)

Interested candidates can send their resume on whatsapp 9419191872 or email

gobalconventschooljammu@gmail.com

Experienced candidate will be given preference.

GLOBAL CONVENT HR SEC SCHOOL

Behind Trends Near Wave Mall, Narwal Byepass Road, Channi, Jammu

STAFF AVAILABLE

Experienced Chef’s Tandoori, Chinese, Continental and South Indian along with Cook, Helper’s, Waiter and Dish-Washer’s available on our payroll.

Contact us for your’s need

Contact: Brave Security and Placements Services

Mobile No: 8493911646, 9796733175

Email ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Staff for Billing – 2 persons

Exp. Accounts person -1 per

(Conveyance is must and

Min passed 12+)

Staff from nearby areas preferred

Contact with resume

Fairdeal Marketing Co

Near Shri Ram School Jakh

Jakh road 7889367286 / 9419177785

Urgently Required

8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate apply

1. Mechanical, Sales Person Exservice man Security Guard

2. Tellycaller Receptionist, Counsellor, Floor Executive

3. Clerk Teacher School Tutorial Primary Class upto 10th, 12th

4. Staff Nurses Medical, Salesman Assistant

5. Supervisor, Manager, Accountant

6. Bike riders, work from home m/f, delivery boy

Interview Monday to Tuesday

Call 7051004842

Required

For “At Home’’ Patient Care

Patient Elderly

Care Attendants

Males/Females/10th/10+2/MPHW

For Day/24×7 Shifts

Best Package in the city

Contact

8715866444

5, Red Cross Bhawan

(Ground Floor)

Kachi Chhawni Jammu

SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO

(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesman 8. Driver

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander