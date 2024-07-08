EMPLOYMENT (08-07-2024)

STAFF REQUIRED
Front Office executive – Female
ANM, GNM – Female
Nursing Staff
CONTACT No. : 08068635150
URGENTLY REQUIRED
i) HR Manager (Work from Home /office)
ii) Store Manager / Stock (Exp.)
iii) Sales Manager’s / Area Sales Manager (Exp. For MNC)
iv) Customer care Executive (Domestic & International)
v) Asst Manager (Exp Female)
vi) Trainer- (For Industry)
viii) Quality Head / Executive (Exp./Fresher)
Brave Security and Placement Services
Address: 669 Sector-C Sainik Colony, Jammu
Mobile No:- 9796733175, 9797721646
Email Id: bsbravesec@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Computer knowing
candidate required for
internet cafe at Muthi Talab
Freshers can also apply
Call 9622056306
REQUIRED PROFESSIONAL
EXPERIENCED STAFF AT
BARI BRAHMANA
1. GEM & TENDER EXPERT: EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE WITH DEPTH KNOWLEDGE OF GEM PORTAL AND E-TENDER
2. COMMERCIAL ACCOUNTANT: CAN INDEPENDELY HANDLE GST & IT BUSY SOFT WARE
Email your cv: gnarinder739@gmail.com
whatsapp No: 9797629117
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Drive(M)
2. Sales Manager(M)
3. Helper(M)
For Office Work
at Satwari, Rani Bagh
Near Airport
Ph-6006487882
Urgently Required
Requirement:-
* Accountant * Tiles Salesman
* Hardware Salesman
* Sanitary and Bathware Salesman
* Driver * Video Editor
* Camera Man * Social Media Manager
(Salary Negotiable as per candidate potential)
ARACOT Construction
J&K Largest Tiles, Sanitaryware and Hardware Showroom.
Address: NH-44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana Jammu
Contact No.: 9103309688 & 9070584444
Shiv Public Hr. Sec. School
SARI RAKWALAN, GHOU MANHASAN ROAD, JAMMU
STAFF REQUIRED
1) M.Sc Chemistry = 2 posts
2) Lect. Biology= 2 posts
3) Sports Teacher= 1 post
4) B.Sc B.Ed = 3 posts
5) Computer Teacher= 2 posts
6) Music Teacher= 2 posts
Pay Negotiable
Principal
M : 9419108539, 9797410087
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Applications are invited for the following posts on urgent basis:-
1. PGT Maths, Chemistry & Bio
2. PGT Arts
3. TGT Hindi
4. PT Teacher (*Ex-Serviceman)
Interested candidates can send their resume on whatsapp 9419191872 or email
gobalconventschooljammu@gmail.com
Experienced candidate will be given preference.
GLOBAL CONVENT HR SEC SCHOOL
Behind Trends Near Wave Mall, Narwal Byepass Road, Channi, Jammu
STAFF AVAILABLE
Experienced Chef’s Tandoori, Chinese, Continental and South Indian along with Cook, Helper’s, Waiter and Dish-Washer’s available on our payroll.
Contact us for your’s need
Contact: Brave Security and Placements Services
Mobile No: 8493911646, 9796733175
Email ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Staff for Billing – 2 persons
Exp. Accounts person -1 per
(Conveyance is must and
Min passed 12+)
Staff from nearby areas preferred
Contact with resume
Fairdeal Marketing Co
Near Shri Ram School Jakh
Jakh road 7889367286 / 9419177785
Urgently Required
8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate apply
1. Mechanical, Sales Person Exservice man Security Guard
2. Tellycaller Receptionist, Counsellor, Floor Executive
3. Clerk Teacher School Tutorial Primary Class upto 10th, 12th
4. Staff Nurses Medical, Salesman Assistant
5. Supervisor, Manager, Accountant
6. Bike riders, work from home m/f, delivery boy
Interview Monday to Tuesday
Call 7051004842
Required
For “At Home’’ Patient Care
Patient Elderly
Care Attendants
Males/Females/10th/10+2/MPHW
For Day/24×7 Shifts
Best Package in the city
Contact
8715866444
5, Red Cross Bhawan
(Ground Floor)
Kachi Chhawni Jammu
SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & SO
(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)
2. Security Guard & SO
(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man
3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)
5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter
7. Salesman 8. Driver
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander