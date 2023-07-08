EMPLOYMENT (08-07-2023)

Required

A well established Jammu based Ayurvedic Company having its operations in J&K, Punjab & Himachal required candidate from Parma Background only

RSM and ASM

For Punjab & Himachal

Salary as per their experience

Send your resume: resumedevgon@gmail.com

Required

Service Technician for fast growing Electrical Appliances Company.

Candidates with experience and having ITI /Diploma in Electrical will be given preference.

Location 1. Jammu 2. Kashmir

Interested Candidates Feel Free to Contact on: 9858507832,

0191-2480965, 2481857

Urgently Required

AT

SHEETAL POLLUTION

CONTROL CENTRE

B. C. ROAD, JAMMU

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B.C. Road, Jammu.

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email id-sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

Vikas Transport Company

79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

Required

1) Required one Billing Clerk experienced Graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer.

2) Required one computer operator experienced graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer.

Salary Negotiable

Send your resume at :

vikasarsh22@gmail.com

Mob.No.: 9622351955

Urgent Required

Female Councillor for Pre school at Channi Himmat sector 2 near sdm hospital Jammu Candidate must have fluency in English minimum qualification is Graduation

Contact No 8899783008

Kindly send your resume in whatsapp number mentioned above

DRIVER REQUIRED

REQUIRED GOOD CAR DRIVER WHO CAN DRIVE AUTOMATIC GEAR CAR ALSO..

CONTACT

TANDON, 47 SHOPPING

CENTRE,BAKSHI NAGAR..

9419187143,9596655567

Urgent Requirement

BVG India Limited

Walk in interview

EV Bus Drivers (250)

Heavy license with + 8 Yrs Experience

Venue: Ambulance office Bachitar complex Sector 7, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Timing: 10.00 AM to 4.00 PM

Contact No: 7780952013, 9103981006

Job Opportunity

HDFC LIFE

Preferbly 12th pass and above should have excellent communication skills

Salary and incentives

For interview call

Satnam- 9697627219

Anuj- 8825094054

Office Address:-

Gupta towers Bahu Plaza

Required Full Time Maid

at 405-C sainik Colony Jammu

Mob No: 7006441048

Urgent Staff Required

at FMCG Godown New Ring Road, Sarore

2 Person for Road Safety Leads

Having ITI (Electrical / Automobile), Computer Knowledge. Fresher can also apply.

Send your latest resume on below

mention mail ID sanchetna2008@yahoo.co.in

mrajat94.rm@gmail.com

ZEN4 SOLUTIONS

Hiring for International & Domestic Call Centre process for the position of Process Advisors – with atleast 1 year relevant experience in BPO sector/ In Outbound process.

Excellent English listening and speaking skills,

Kindly email your CV to hr.zen4@gmail.com or

WhatsApp to 7889337707

Urgent Required

Graphic Design Salary 10 to 15 K

Office Manager (Female) 20 K to 25 K

Front Office (Female) 10 K to 15 K

House Keeping (Male + female) 8 to 10 K

Feel free to call us

6006501901

HIRING ELECTRICIANS

Technical Qualification: Minimum ITI Diploma or 5 year working experience in electrical industries

Academic Qualification: 10th pass

Contract period: 01 Year

Address: Thakur complex, Near Janta Flour Mill, Gangyal, Jammu(J&K)

91494 27177

Date/Time: Sunday(09/07/23)

10AM to 4PM

We’re Hiring

Designation – Medical Representative

Salary upto : 60,000/-

Experience : 1-6 years, Area : Jammu

Walk in Interview: 9 July 2023

Last 3 months Salary Slip,

Sale Statement and Bank Statement

Interested candidates can mail us

on care.vintekjammu@gmail.com

Vintek Pharmaceuticals

Venue : Location will be shared to you on your email

REQUIRED MANAGER

for Restaurant/Cafe

Location Jagti

Starting Salary 15000

Must have Requirements

Two wheeler

Experience of working in

this sector

Contact number: 9796479820

Calling Timing 11 am to 6 pm

Urgent Required

Marketing Executive: 1 to 5 years of Exp. Salary: 15 to 25K

Recovery Boy: DL/2 Wheeler Compulsory Salary: 10 K

Driver: LMV/Heavy- Salary: 10K to 20 K

Sales Executive: 1 to 5 year exp. Salary: 10 to 20 K

Accountant: 1 to 5 years exp. Salary: 12 to 25K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Physics, Teacher for Coaching Institute

XI & XII

Only JKBOSE

Salary:- 10,000 PM for 2 hours

Add. Marh

9596280472, 7051391554