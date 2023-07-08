EMPLOYMENT (08-07-2023)

Required
A well established Jammu based Ayurvedic Company having its operations in J&K, Punjab & Himachal required candidate from Parma Background only
RSM and ASM
For Punjab & Himachal
Salary as per their experience
Send your resume: resumedevgon@gmail.com
Required
Service Technician for fast growing Electrical Appliances Company.
Candidates with experience and having ITI /Diploma in Electrical will be given preference.
Location 1. Jammu 2. Kashmir
Interested Candidates Feel Free to Contact on: 9858507832,
0191-2480965, 2481857
Urgently Required
AT
SHEETAL POLLUTION
CONTROL CENTRE
B. C. ROAD, JAMMU
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B.C. Road, Jammu.
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email id-sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com
Vikas Transport Company
79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
Required
1) Required one Billing Clerk experienced Graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer.
2) Required one computer operator experienced graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer.
Salary Negotiable
Send your resume at :
vikasarsh22@gmail.com
Mob.No.: 9622351955
Urgent Required
Female Councillor for Pre school at Channi Himmat sector 2 near sdm hospital Jammu Candidate must have fluency in English minimum qualification is Graduation
Contact No 8899783008
Kindly send your resume in whatsapp number mentioned above
DRIVER REQUIRED
REQUIRED GOOD CAR DRIVER WHO CAN DRIVE AUTOMATIC GEAR CAR ALSO..
CONTACT
TANDON, 47 SHOPPING
CENTRE,BAKSHI NAGAR..
9419187143,9596655567
Urgent Requirement
BVG India Limited
Walk in interview
EV Bus Drivers (250)
Heavy license with + 8 Yrs Experience
Venue: Ambulance office Bachitar complex Sector 7, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Timing: 10.00 AM to 4.00 PM
Contact No: 7780952013, 9103981006
Job Opportunity
HDFC LIFE
Preferbly 12th pass and above should have excellent communication skills
Salary and incentives
For interview call
Satnam- 9697627219
Anuj- 8825094054
Office Address:-
Gupta towers Bahu Plaza
Required Full Time Maid
at 405-C sainik Colony Jammu
Mob No: 7006441048
Urgent Staff Required
at FMCG Godown New Ring Road, Sarore
2 Person for Road Safety Leads
Having ITI (Electrical / Automobile), Computer Knowledge. Fresher can also apply.
Send your latest resume on below
mention mail ID sanchetna2008@yahoo.co.in
mrajat94.rm@gmail.com
ZEN4 SOLUTIONS
Hiring for International & Domestic Call Centre process for the position of Process Advisors – with atleast 1 year relevant experience in BPO sector/ In Outbound process.
Excellent English listening and speaking skills,
Kindly email your CV to hr.zen4@gmail.com or
WhatsApp to 7889337707
Urgent Required
Graphic Design Salary 10 to 15 K
Office Manager (Female) 20 K to 25 K
Front Office (Female) 10 K to 15 K
House Keeping (Male + female) 8 to 10 K
Feel free to call us
6006501901
HIRING ELECTRICIANS
Technical Qualification: Minimum ITI Diploma or 5 year working experience in electrical industries
Academic Qualification: 10th pass
Contract period: 01 Year
Address: Thakur complex, Near Janta Flour Mill, Gangyal, Jammu(J&K)
91494 27177
Date/Time: Sunday(09/07/23)
10AM to 4PM
We’re Hiring
Designation – Medical Representative
Salary upto : 60,000/-
Experience : 1-6 years, Area : Jammu
Walk in Interview: 9 July 2023
Last 3 months Salary Slip,
Sale Statement and Bank Statement
Interested candidates can mail us
on care.vintekjammu@gmail.com
Vintek Pharmaceuticals
Venue : Location will be shared to you on your email
REQUIRED MANAGER
for Restaurant/Cafe
Location Jagti
Starting Salary 15000
Must have Requirements
Two wheeler
Experience of working in
this sector
Contact number: 9796479820
Calling Timing 11 am to 6 pm
Urgent Required
Marketing Executive: 1 to 5 years of Exp. Salary: 15 to 25K
Recovery Boy: DL/2 Wheeler Compulsory Salary: 10 K
Driver: LMV/Heavy- Salary: 10K to 20 K
Sales Executive: 1 to 5 year exp. Salary: 10 to 20 K
Accountant: 1 to 5 years exp. Salary: 12 to 25K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Physics, Teacher for Coaching Institute
XI & XII
Only JKBOSE
Salary:- 10,000 PM for 2 hours
Add. Marh
9596280472, 7051391554