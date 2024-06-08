EMPLOYMENT (08-06-2024)

Urgently Required
Staff for Coaching Institute
* Education Counsellor -15,000/- Monthly= F
* Office Coordinator -18,000/- Monthly= F
* Receptionist 10,000/= F
* Social Media Handler- 8000/= F
* Telecallers- 11,000/= F
* Marketing Head Preferably MBA- 20,000 F
Location – Sidhra, Talab Tillo & Kot Bhalwal
Best Salary Plus Incentives
Drop ur latest resume
Contact : 9622046408
OPPORTUNITY FOR ELECTRICAL/
COMPUTER ENGINEERS
JK Electric Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Jammu is looking for “Electrical/ Computer Engineers” (MALE/FEMALE) having Degree or Diploma in Electrical/ Computer Engineering for their various ongoing Projects.
Candidates must have Experience in any Company, dealing with Electrical and Civil Infrastructure development.
Candidates should be well versed with work on computers and should have sufficient experience in Auto Cad.
Interested may send their CV / Resume to
hr@jkee.in within 7 days.
Manager (HR)
Required
Accountant, Clerk, PF/ESI and GEM Expert All the candidate should have computer knowledge
9906901530, 9906901504
Fashion E-Commerce
Staff Wanted!
Join Paisley Pop / Do Taara
Content Creator
Fashion Photographer
Client Manager
Social Media Strategist
Previous experience is a plus.
APPLY NOW
Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823
DO NOT CALL
Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu
Required
MUMBAI (VASAI) BASED AYURVEDIC COMPANY (GAHARWAR PHARMA) URGENTLY REQUIRED MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE RSM/ASM/BDO (ALL JAMMU – KASHMIR). EXPECTED SALARY. WHAT’S APP – 8146606970 EMAIL : gaharwarcompany@gmail.com. Mail your Resume with Photo
Required
1.Sales and markiting Asst. Manager qualification MBA
Experience 1 year +
2. Accountant Experience 2 years
Send Resume on what’sapp No 6006892813
URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR JAMMU TOP COMPANIES
1.Fireman: 18 (Males) Salary:10000pm (P/F & ESI) Education: 10th above
2.Securities Guards: 20 (Males)Salary : 12000pm ( P/F & ESI)
Education: 10th above
3.HR Recruiter Specialist: 10 (Females)Salary: 9000 to 10000 pm
4.International BPO (WORK FROM HOME)
Salary: 12000 to 20000
Education: 12th above
5.Data Entry Projects (simply Typing work)
Earning 10000 to 20000 per project.
9797053803,7889760586,8082067827
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Front Desk M/F Graduate+ Computer knowing Salary 12 to 15K
Admin Executive M/F 1 to 5 Years Exp. Salary 15 to 25K
Telle Caller M/F Fresher / Exp. Both Salary 8 to 12 K
Computer Operator M/F Salary 10 to 15K
Counsellor Female Graduate / PG Salary 12 to 20K
Marketing Executive M/F 1 to 5 Years Exp. Salary 15 to 30 K
90860-85474
Hr7colours2011@gmail.com