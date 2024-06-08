EMPLOYMENT (08-06-2024)

Urgently Required

Staff for Coaching Institute

* Education Counsellor -15,000/- Monthly= F

* Office Coordinator -18,000/- Monthly= F

* Receptionist 10,000/= F

* Social Media Handler- 8000/= F

* Telecallers- 11,000/= F

* Marketing Head Preferably MBA- 20,000 F

Location – Sidhra, Talab Tillo & Kot Bhalwal

Best Salary Plus Incentives

Drop ur latest resume

Contact : 9622046408

OPPORTUNITY FOR ELECTRICAL/

COMPUTER ENGINEERS

JK Electric Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Jammu is looking for “Electrical/ Computer Engineers” (MALE/FEMALE) having Degree or Diploma in Electrical/ Computer Engineering for their various ongoing Projects.

Candidates must have Experience in any Company, dealing with Electrical and Civil Infrastructure development.

Candidates should be well versed with work on computers and should have sufficient experience in Auto Cad.

Interested may send their CV / Resume to

hr@jkee.in within 7 days.

Manager (HR)

Required

Accountant, Clerk, PF/ESI and GEM Expert All the candidate should have computer knowledge

9906901530, 9906901504

Fashion E-Commerce

Staff Wanted!

Join Paisley Pop / Do Taara

Content Creator

Fashion Photographer

Client Manager

Social Media Strategist

Previous experience is a plus.

APPLY NOW

Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823

DO NOT CALL

Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu

Required

MUMBAI (VASAI) BASED AYURVEDIC COMPANY (GAHARWAR PHARMA) URGENTLY REQUIRED MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE RSM/ASM/BDO (ALL JAMMU – KASHMIR). EXPECTED SALARY. WHAT’S APP – 8146606970 EMAIL : gaharwarcompany@gmail.com. Mail your Resume with Photo

Required

1.Sales and markiting Asst. Manager qualification MBA

Experience 1 year +

2. Accountant Experience 2 years

Send Resume on what’sapp No 6006892813

URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR JAMMU TOP COMPANIES

1.Fireman: 18 (Males) Salary:10000pm (P/F & ESI) Education: 10th above

2.Securities Guards: 20 (Males)Salary : 12000pm ( P/F & ESI)

Education: 10th above

3.HR Recruiter Specialist: 10 (Females)Salary: 9000 to 10000 pm

4.International BPO (WORK FROM HOME)

Salary: 12000 to 20000

Education: 12th above

5.Data Entry Projects (simply Typing work)

Earning 10000 to 20000 per project.

9797053803,7889760586,8082067827

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Front Desk M/F Graduate+ Computer knowing Salary 12 to 15K

Admin Executive M/F 1 to 5 Years Exp. Salary 15 to 25K

Telle Caller M/F Fresher / Exp. Both Salary 8 to 12 K

Computer Operator M/F Salary 10 to 15K

Counsellor Female Graduate / PG Salary 12 to 20K

Marketing Executive M/F 1 to 5 Years Exp. Salary 15 to 30 K

90860-85474

Hr7colours2011@gmail.com