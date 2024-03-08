EMPLOYMENT (08/03-2024)

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT
for a reputed playway school at Trikuta Nagar.
Experienced will be preferred.
Salary Negotiable
Send You Resume at :
dailyexcelsioracct@gmail.com
Urgenty Reqd Tutors
5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th CBSE & JKBOSE: 100 Nos
11th & 12th Medical/Non Medical, Commerce CBSE/JKBOSE: 100 Nos
NEET/jee (mains & advanced)
Ba, bcom, bsc, bba, bca
Jkssb, ssc, banking, nda, kas, computer courses, engineering subjects
Home tutors also contact
Receptionist also reqd
Whatsapp/Call 8716037925
Required
Advocate – 1 No. M/F
(Fresher/Experienced)
Call on : 6006561509, 9596983027
Email: rjipl.00@gmail.com
We are Hiring
We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)
Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)
Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.
Mb. No. 9890129883
Email: admin@sretchnomed.com
REQUIRED
Experienced Computer Operator having complete knowledge of Word ,
Excel and Accounts – 1 No. – Salary -11500/-
Office Boy / Peon minimum qualification 12 pass with driving license – 1 No. –
Salary – 9500/-
Office Timings :- 9:30 AM – 7PM
Requirement in Advocate Office situated in Channi Himmat Near Hotel Ritz Manor,Jammu
Contact:- 6006118511
REQUIRED
Urgently required team leaders and sales executives for personal loan, business Loan, Car Loan, at Jammu, Udhampur, RS Pura, Akhnoor, Samba and Kathua.
Fixed Salary with Lucrative Incentives.
Freshers preferred. (Two Wheeler Must)
Graduate/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S.D financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank LTd)
1st floor, KC Plaza, Residency Road, Jammu
Ph. 9419197314, 9419173549