EMPLOYMENT (07-12-2023)

JOB
Full Time/Part Time
HDFC Life
Cell: 9906099069
LIFE INSURANCE
CORPORATION OF INDIA
Required LIC Advisors/Agents on fixed monthly STIPEND plus Commission & unlimited income. Also interest free loan for Bike, Car, House etc. Work part time or full time as per your Choice.
For more details Contact
Development Officer, Pardeep Khajuria
Mob. No.: 7006635962, 9419151226
Job Notice
Needed a young gentle girl 20 to 30 years of Age, atleast 12th pass for a design studio office in new plot jammu, timing 11.30 AM to 6.30 PM, Monday to Saturday. Salary Rs 6000/- per month.
Contact Number
9419133813, 9419105500
REQUIRED
Dynamic Female Teachers with good communication skills for KIDZEE Pre School, Mishriwala.
Fresh Graduates can also apply.
Ph: 9419292229
HIRING NOW
Accountant for E-commerce business – Age 25 to 35 years.
Should be comfortable with BUSY and computer skills.
Location – Sainik Colony (Jammu)
2-5 years of experience. No freshers.
WhatsApp your resume on
9796231333 / 9711288823
Do Not Call
Wanted
Wanted Ielts Tutor at Poonch Salary
negotiable. Apply at kiwiielts25@gmail.com Contact 8825007523
Required
Driver for College (With heavy driving licence)
Contact No.: 7006783546
E-mail: mem.in.health@gmail.com
WORK FROM HOME
An Opportunity that Rocks!!
Be Your Own Boss
Part Time/ Full Time Extra Income
Business Opportunity
with Multinational Co.
Training Provided, Work Min 2+ Hrs/ Day.
Work from wherever you are!
Professional/ Businessmen/ Employees/ Housewives/ retired Person/ Students
Contact No: 7710551777
Required
One Civil Engineer
having 5 year experience. Retired engineer may also apply. Interview to be held on 8th Dec. 2023 from 12 to 2 pm at B.C.Road Head office complex of Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust.
Mobile No. :- 9596955663, 9906397638, 9419193645.
Required for Family
MALE/FEMALE
Cook – 14000/=
Helper – 8000/=
Near DBN High School
Talab Tillo
Mob 9419143820 (Helper)
9419143817 (Cook)
Work from Home
An opportunity is becoming your own boss.
Part/Full Time Work
* Housewives * Employees
* Retired person * Students
Interested People can Contact
9530579680, 9914789121
Urgently Required
A leading Manpower consultancy required professionals
Accounts Executive:- B. Com/M.Com with 4-8 Yrs Exp with Accounts & GST knowing Sal-35000+
Sales coordinator (M) Independently Coordinating with sales team, dispatch & Sales order, Sal 25000+
Electrical Sr Executive (M) for Pharma BE Electrical /Diploma with Exp Sal 50,000+
GHK Supervisor (Female) Graduate, Computer Knowing with Industrial exp of House Keeping
B.Sc /B Pharma /M.Sc Chemistry/Fresher, Exp, Sal 15000+
Synergy Consultants
9 B/C, Gandhi Nagar Jammu (M) 9419310971
Vikas Transport Company
79/06 Transport Nagar, Jammu
Required Computer Operator
We are looking for experienced graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer and Tendering, Software like Gem (Government E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K.
Send your resume at:
vikastptco.jk@gmail.com
Contact: 6005773715
Cook Maid
Wanted
for house work
8 am to 6:30 pm
Call 8492911156
Urgently Required
Fresher & experience
100 posts
1. Salesman m/f, hotels staff m/f, hr manager
2. Telly caller receptionist m/f computer incharge
3. billing operator cashier,front desk executive
4. office assistant manager accountant
5. Driver, ola riders delivery boys security guard helper
6. Nurses staff teacher school & tutorial.
Interview 7-dec to 9-Dec
Call : 6006796637
Hurry up
8th pass 10th pass 12th & graduate