EMPLOYMENT (07-12-2023)

JOB

Full Time/Part Time

HDFC Life

Cell: 9906099069

LIFE INSURANCE

CORPORATION OF INDIA

Required LIC Advisors/Agents on fixed monthly STIPEND plus Commission & unlimited income. Also interest free loan for Bike, Car, House etc. Work part time or full time as per your Choice.

For more details Contact

Development Officer, Pardeep Khajuria

Mob. No.: 7006635962, 9419151226

Job Notice

Needed a young gentle girl 20 to 30 years of Age, atleast 12th pass for a design studio office in new plot jammu, timing 11.30 AM to 6.30 PM, Monday to Saturday. Salary Rs 6000/- per month.

Contact Number

9419133813, 9419105500

REQUIRED

Dynamic Female Teachers with good communication skills for KIDZEE Pre School, Mishriwala.

Fresh Graduates can also apply.

Ph: 9419292229

HIRING NOW

Accountant for E-commerce business – Age 25 to 35 years.

Should be comfortable with BUSY and computer skills.

Location – Sainik Colony (Jammu)

2-5 years of experience. No freshers.

WhatsApp your resume on

9796231333 / 9711288823

Do Not Call

Wanted

Wanted Ielts Tutor at Poonch Salary

negotiable. Apply at kiwiielts25@gmail.com Contact 8825007523

Required

Driver for College (With heavy driving licence)

Contact No.: 7006783546

E-mail: mem.in.health@gmail.com

WORK FROM HOME

An Opportunity that Rocks!!

Be Your Own Boss

Part Time/ Full Time Extra Income

Business Opportunity

with Multinational Co.

Training Provided, Work Min 2+ Hrs/ Day.

Work from wherever you are!

Professional/ Businessmen/ Employees/ Housewives/ retired Person/ Students

Contact No: 7710551777

Required

One Civil Engineer

having 5 year experience. Retired engineer may also apply. Interview to be held on 8th Dec. 2023 from 12 to 2 pm at B.C.Road Head office complex of Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust.

Mobile No. :- 9596955663, 9906397638, 9419193645.

Required for Family

MALE/FEMALE

Cook – 14000/=

Helper – 8000/=

Near DBN High School

Talab Tillo

Mob 9419143820 (Helper)

9419143817 (Cook)

Work from Home

An opportunity is becoming your own boss.

Part/Full Time Work

* Housewives * Employees

* Retired person * Students

Interested People can Contact

9530579680, 9914789121

Urgently Required

A leading Manpower consultancy required professionals

Accounts Executive:- B. Com/M.Com with 4-8 Yrs Exp with Accounts & GST knowing Sal-35000+

Sales coordinator (M) Independently Coordinating with sales team, dispatch & Sales order, Sal 25000+

Electrical Sr Executive (M) for Pharma BE Electrical /Diploma with Exp Sal 50,000+

GHK Supervisor (Female) Graduate, Computer Knowing with Industrial exp of House Keeping

B.Sc /B Pharma /M.Sc Chemistry/Fresher, Exp, Sal 15000+

Synergy Consultants

9 B/C, Gandhi Nagar Jammu (M) 9419310971

Vikas Transport Company

79/06 Transport Nagar, Jammu

Required Computer Operator

We are looking for experienced graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer and Tendering, Software like Gem (Government E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K.

Send your resume at:

vikastptco.jk@gmail.com

Contact: 6005773715

Cook Maid

Wanted

for house work

8 am to 6:30 pm

Call 8492911156

Urgently Required

Fresher & experience

100 posts

1. Salesman m/f, hotels staff m/f, hr manager

2. Telly caller receptionist m/f computer incharge

3. billing operator cashier,front desk executive

4. office assistant manager accountant

5. Driver, ola riders delivery boys security guard helper

6. Nurses staff teacher school & tutorial.

Interview 7-dec to 9-Dec

Call : 6006796637

Hurry up

8th pass 10th pass 12th & graduate