EMPLOYMENT (07-12-2022)

JOB OPPORTUNITY WITH A

LEADING COMPANY IN JAMMU

* GRAPHIC DESIGNER – 2

* TELECALLER – 4

* PHOTOGRAPHER – 2

* VIDEO EDITOR – 2

* CONTENT WRITER – 3

* SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT CREATOR – 3

INTERVIEW ON 9-10 DEC, EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES MAY SEND THEIR RESUME ON HR.VIEWSTODAY@GMAIL.COM

” FEMALE HELPER URGENTLY REQUIRED”

” ONE FEMALE HELPER REQUIRED FOR HOME WORKS IN GOLE PULI TALAB TILLO JAMMU ”

1.SALARY=RS15000

2.TIMINGS = FROM 10:00AM TO 6:00 PM

3. MUST DO COOKING,CLEANING FLOORS AND UTENSILS, WASHING CLOTHES , DUSTING…

” CALL FOR INTERVIEW ON 9419203350″…

TUTORS REQUIRED

FOR ENGLISH SPEAKING, READING &

WRITING SKILLS ( CHILDREN 10 -18 YRS)

QUALIFICATION :

GRADUATE(WITH ENGLISH SUBJECT)

M.A (ENGLISH) PREFERRED

DESIRABLE : TOEFL / IELTS

BATCH : 4PM – 5:30PM (MON-FRI)

LOCATION: NEW PLOT, JAMMU

CONTACT : 9419371433

JOB JOB JOB

A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM REQUIRED MANAGEMENT STAFF IN JAMMU OFFICE AND OTHER DISTRICTS OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR.

NOTE : FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

QUALIFICATION : 12TH, GRADUATION AND ABOVE.

INCOME : 10 K TO 20 K (AS PER CO. RULES)

WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM 07-12-2022 TILL 31-12-2022.

ONENESS NATION

ADDRESS : 153/6 BYE PASS KUNJWANI JAMMU

OPP. AUDI SHOWROOM

CONTACT : 7889866416, 9906211256

STAFF FOR RESTAURANT

* FRESHER : 8,000/-

* EXPERIENCED : 10,000/-

* COFFEE CHEF : 12,000/-

* LUNCH PROVIDED

* WEEKLY OFF

* 2000-4000 TIPS PER MONTH

* SALARY INCREASE AS PER PERFORMANCE

CALL : 7051116466/6005-759128.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. DRIVER 10 POST LICENSE MUST

2. OFFICE STAFF M/F.FRESHER & EXPERIENCE. COMPUTER OPERATOR

3. COORDINATOR. RECPTIONIST. TELLYCALLER.

4. CASHIER.STOREKEEPER.HOUSEKEEPING STAFF

5. SECURITY GUARD SALESMAN, FLOOR EXECUTIVE, SALES MANAGER

6. SALES ADVISOR, SALES MANAGER YOUTUBER.

PH 9086172757

INTERVIEW DATE 7-12-2022 TO 8-12-2022

FRESHER STUDENTS CAN ALSO APPLY

REQUIRED

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

JAMMU, UDHAMPUR

KATHUA, RAJOURI, POONCH SALARY

RS. 15000 & INCENTIVES

QUALIFICATIONS

GRADUATE WITH EXPERIENCE

SADRO WELLNESS

9070971888

JAMMU & KASHMIR EX-SERVICES LEAGUE

WELFARE HOUSING ORGANISATION

REQUIRES

1. REVENUE STAFF : 1 (NAIB /TEHSILDAR/PATWARI/CLERK-CUM COMPTR OPERATOR)

PREFERRED ARMY CLERK HAVING COMPUTER TYPING AND LAND DEALING EXPERIENCE

2.SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

3. SEND RESUME BY 10 DEC 2022 AT H NO. 1, DASHMESH NAGAR, DIGIANA, JAMMU ON ANY WORKING DAY BETWEEN 0900-1400 HOURS OR WHATSAPP AT MOBILE NO. 9419163402

REQUIRED

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST FOR HOTEL MANSAR

* KNOWS COMPUTER

* CAN SPEAK ENGLISH AND HINDI

* SALARY RS.12000/-(NEGOTIABLE)

* TIMING 9AM-7PM

CONTACT NO. 8715000091