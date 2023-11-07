EMPLOYMENT (07-11-2023)

Kapsha Royal Nest
construction solutions
CHOWADI Road, Jammu
Required
10 Nos of Driver
heavy vehicles (T.M)
Contact No:
9596945377, 8493823380
Online Researcher
App and Web Designer, Freelance, Social Media &
Online Marketing Developer
Also Required Salesman,
Helper & Auto Driver.
7889491876
REQUIRED
A Sales man for a Bakery shop at Talab Tillo Road, man must be matured and trained in the line.
Contact at
M- 7006427660
Requirement (For Jammu & Amritsar)
1. Branch Manager
2. Counselor
3. Faculty (only UPSC/APSC Mains Qualified can apply
4. Marketing Executive
4. Tellecaller
For more info please call:
87158 23064
Required
Urgently Required Male Nurse (MMPHW), Pharmacist and Sales Person for a reputed Medical Clinic at Nagrota.
Contact: 9070904040
GYM TRAINER REQUIRED
Gym trainer requires in Gangyal area.
Contact No 7889661989
Required
A Car Driver who can drive Automatic Car for Roop Nagar area with a minimum experience of 5-10 years.
Contact :
9622031474
INDIRA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
SHANT NAGAR JANIPUR
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Co-ordinator for Primary Classes
(Experienced will be preffered)
Contact immediately between
10 am to 12 pm
Email- indirapublicschool@yahoo.com
Principal
7889919654, 9149446366
CAREWELL JOB PLACEMENT
Jobs for all experience/freshers, no qualification bar/handsome salary. Needs delivery boys, 15000+ Salary.
House No. 86, near
Kundal Library, Rehari Chungi.
Timing 10 AM to 2 PM
Contact : 8899827285
Sahib Placement
100% job
Shop boy/office boy
Tellecaller/counsellor
Security guard/supervisor
Marketing boys/salesman
Computer operator/accountant
Office assistant/receptionist
Driver/Gym trainer
9103148251
REQUIRED
Computer and Steno Teacher for Computer Institution
(One or two years experience)
(Only Male)
Place: Durga Nagar, Kot Bhalwal
with Handsome Salary
Mob No: 7889346174