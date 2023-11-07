EMPLOYMENT (07-11-2023)

Kapsha Royal Nest

construction solutions

CHOWADI Road, Jammu

Required

10 Nos of Driver

heavy vehicles (T.M)

Contact No:

9596945377, 8493823380

Online Researcher

App and Web Designer, Freelance, Social Media &

Online Marketing Developer

Also Required Salesman,

Helper & Auto Driver.

7889491876

REQUIRED

A Sales man for a Bakery shop at Talab Tillo Road, man must be matured and trained in the line.

Contact at

M- 7006427660

Requirement (For Jammu & Amritsar)

1. Branch Manager

2. Counselor

3. Faculty (only UPSC/APSC Mains Qualified can apply

4. Marketing Executive

4. Tellecaller

For more info please call:

87158 23064

Required

Urgently Required Male Nurse (MMPHW), Pharmacist and Sales Person for a reputed Medical Clinic at Nagrota.

Contact: 9070904040

GYM TRAINER REQUIRED

Gym trainer requires in Gangyal area.

Contact No 7889661989

Required

A Car Driver who can drive Automatic Car for Roop Nagar area with a minimum experience of 5-10 years.

Contact :

9622031474

INDIRA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

SHANT NAGAR JANIPUR

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Co-ordinator for Primary Classes

(Experienced will be preffered)

Contact immediately between

10 am to 12 pm

Email- indirapublicschool@yahoo.com

Principal

7889919654, 9149446366

CAREWELL JOB PLACEMENT

Jobs for all experience/freshers, no qualification bar/handsome salary. Needs delivery boys, 15000+ Salary.

House No. 86, near

Kundal Library, Rehari Chungi.

Timing 10 AM to 2 PM

Contact : 8899827285

Sahib Placement

100% job

Shop boy/office boy

Tellecaller/counsellor

Security guard/supervisor

Marketing boys/salesman

Computer operator/accountant

Office assistant/receptionist

Driver/Gym trainer

9103148251

REQUIRED

Computer and Steno Teacher for Computer Institution

(One or two years experience)

(Only Male)

Place: Durga Nagar, Kot Bhalwal

with Handsome Salary

Mob No: 7889346174