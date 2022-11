EMPLOYMENT (07-11-2022)

WANTED ACCOUNTANT

REQUIRED ONE ACCOUNTANT FOR OFFICE JOB AT SHAZADPUR WARD NO 72 JAMMU. MUST KNOW GST FILING AND PROFICIENT IN COMPUTER WORK.

MOBILE NO.: 9796200819

VACANCY

REQUIRED FULL TIME

1. ACCOUNTANT TALLY PRIME

2. SALES PERSON

3. TELECALLER

4. GODOWN HELPERS

TRIKUTA AGENCIES

OPP DOUBLE IRON BRIDGE

BSF AKHNOOR ROAD PALOURA

SEND YOUR RESUMES ON

9419109960

REQUIRED OFFICE STAFF

WE REQUIRE A GRAUDATUE FOR A OFFICE JOB IN SAINIK COLONY. THE BOY SHOULD HAVE HIS OWN BIKE/SCOOTY. PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO THE CANDIDATE WITH FLUENCY IN ENGLISH & PROFICIENT IN USING MICROSOFT EXCEL. THE OFFICE TIMINGS ARE 10 AM – 6.00 PM

*FOR APPOINTMENTS

PLEASE CONTACT +91-8825055960

URGENTLY REQUIRED

A LEADING MANPOWER CONSULTANCY REQUIRES PROFESSIONALS :-

1) MECHANICAL /ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS ENGG’S (M)

FOR MNC

DIPLOMA HOLDERS-FRESHER SAL-15,000+OT (4000)

2) HUMAN RESOURCE (HR)- FOR PROJECT CONSTRUCTION CO.

8-10 YRS EXP REQUIRED SAL- 7 LACS + OR

NEGOTIABLE FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES

3) ASSTT MANAGER/DY. MANAGER- ACCOUNTS, CA OR INTER CA

SYNERGY CONSULTANTS

GANDHI NAGAR JMU (M) 9419310971

URGENTLY REQUIRE

PATIENT CARE NURSES

& ATTENDANTS

MALES & FEMALES

DAY/NIGHT/24X7 SHIFTS

TECHNICALLY QUALIFIED & EXPERIENCED HANDS SHALL BE PREFERRED

BEST PACKAGE IN THE CITY

CONTACT NO. 8715866444

WALK IN INTERVIEW 10 AM TO 1 PM

W.E.F. 8TH OF NOV, 22 TO 15 NOV. 22

AT 5, RED CROSS BHAWAN

KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU

WE ARE HIRING !!

HUGE OPENING FOR TELECALING IN JAMMU

FULL TIME CALL CENTER JOB

MALE / FEMALE BOTH WELCOME

DIRECTLY JOINING ON COMPANY PAYROLL

FRESHER & EXPERIENCE CAN BOTH ARE WELCOME

SALARY STARTED 7000 TO 10000 RS

ATTRACTIVE INCENTIVES – 2000 – 15000 RS (EVERY MONTH )

WORKING HOUR – 9:30 AM TO 6:30 PM

QUALIFICATION MINIMUM HSC PASSED

WALKING – ENSER COMMUNICATION PVT LTD. LANE NO-17 , GREATER KAILASH , OPP TO CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA JAMMU.

INTERVIEW TIMINGS – 9:30 AM TO 6:30 PM

(MONDAY TO SATURDAY )

MOBILE NO – 7006176140/ 8097593872

(9796298813-WHATSAPP NO)

DIVINE LIGHT

ST. MARY’S CONVENT SCHOOL DOMANA

REQUIRED:

ENGLISH TEACHER (PGT)

KINDERGARTEN TEACHER

DRIVER FOR SCHOOL VEHICLE

FOR INTERVIEW

CONTACT: 9052116000

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) STORE MANAGER —– EXP.

2) RESERVATION MANAGER –EXP.

3) FLOOR MANAGER –EXP.

4) ACCOUNT MANAGER –EXP.

5) SALES MANAGER –EXP.

6) DATA ENTRY OPERATOR -F/E

7) B TECH/M TECH(JOBS)

8) SOFTWARE DEVELOPER –EXP.

9) SUPPORT ENGINEER/BDM

CONTACT

669 SECTOR-C, SAINIK COLONY NEAR

SIGNATURE TOWERS CHOWDHI ROAD, JAMMU

MOBILE NO:-9796733175 , 9682601135

EMAIL ID:-BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

SOUTH INDIAN CHEF

REQUIRED FOR RESTAURANT

SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU, J&K

BENEFITS: ACCOMMODATION AND MEALS.

CONTACT: 9906226289 , 9906001800

URGENT REQUIRED

1. MARKETING SALES OFFICER – 03 MALE SALARY 12000/- TO 20000/-M/F

2.WEB DESIGNER – 01

SALARY 8000/-TO 12000/-M/F

3.DRIVER: 02 SALARY 10000/- TO 12000/ –

4.SALES COORDINATOR: 01 M/F SALARY 12000/- TO 15000/-

CONTACT. SATGURU STEEL

9541820980, 8512815220

MAIL ID: SATGURUSTEEL82@GMAIL.COM

SATGURU STEEL

PURMANDAL MORH, BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU