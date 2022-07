EMPLOYMENT (07-07-2022)

VACANCY

SHIKSHA BHAVAN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

BAKSHI NAGAR, JAMMU

1. B.SC OR B.SC B.ED

2. BA OR B.A B.ED

3. 12TH PASS FOR NUR/LKG CLASS

CONTACT BETWEEN

10 AM TO 12 NOON

PRINCIPAL

MOB. 9419109264

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED EXPERT IN BUSY AND MINIMUM EXPERIENCE TWO YEAR SALARY NEGOTIABLE

ADDRESS :

BEST BUY ELECTRONIC PVT LTD

M. 8825019707

EMAIL ID: BESTBUY2983@GMAIL.COM

REQUIREMENT

JOB IN INSURANCE SECTOR I.E BANKING SECTOR.

JOB PROFILE – FINANCIAL CONSULTANT , ADVISOR , AGENTS (MALE/FEMALE)

REQUIREMENT- MIN 10TH PASS, UNEMPLOYED YOUTH , RETIRED EMPLOYEES, EX-SERVICEMEN , HOUSE WIVES, PRIVATE SECTOR EMPLOYEE,AND BUSINESSMEN, WORKED WITH BANKING SECTOR PEOPLE CAN ALSO APPLY

APPLY FOR INTERVIEW & SHARE CV @

ABHISHEKBHATTI1994@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT NO :- 9419955320

ANURADHA MISSION SCHOOL (10+2)

K B NAGAR, BANTALAB, JAMMU

0191-3533380

STAFF REQUIRED

NAME OF THE POSTS :

PGT : BIOLOGY (MSC BOT/ZOOLOGY

TGT : SCIENCE (BSC/MSC, B.ED)

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN SEND THEIR BIODATA ON WHATSAPP NUMBER 7889817609 PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO LOCAL AREA CANDIDATES.

SHANTI SWAROOP MEMORIAL

JAMMU PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

RECOGNISED & AFFILIATED TO J&K BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION

SARWAL/PATOLI, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

(1) BCA- 02

(2) M.SC (ZOOLOGY/BOTANY) -01

SEND YOUR RESUME ON SSMJPS1990@GMAIL.COM

FOR DETAILS CONTACT :

9419231999, 8825045494

JYOTI PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL, VIJAYPUR

STAFF REQUIRED

1. LEC IN CHEMISTRY 01

2. LEC IN BIO SCIENCE-01

CONTACT ON OR BEFORE 08-07-22

C. NO. 97962-12058

VACANCY

CIVIL ENGINEER (B.TECH) FRESHER,

ARCHITECT (B.ARCH) FRESHER

LOCATION : JAMMU PROVINCE

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN SEND RESUME TO MR. ANKIT GUPTA

ON WATT’S APP NUMBER : 9796200819

OFFICE ADDRESS : WARD NO. 72, SHAZADPUR, JAMMU

JOB VACANCY

URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF FOR OUR OFFICE IN JAMMU AND OTHER DISTRICT OF J&K (UT).

QUALIFICATION:- 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION & ABOVE.

NOTE :- FRESHER’S CAN ALSO APPLY.

INCOME : 11400 TO 22600 AS PER CO. RULES.

WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM TODAY TILL 31 JULY 2022.

ONENESS NATION

ADDRESS : 153/6 AMBIKA COLONY BYE PASS KUNJWANI, JAMMU OPP. AUDI SHOWROOM

CONTACT : 6005679763, 6005432961

ADARSH SHIVA HIGH SCHOOL

(RECOGNISED BY J&K GOVT.)

CHANDAN VIHAR ( MUTHI )

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR PRE-PRIMARY = 2

FOR PRIMARY = 2

FOR SCIENCE UPTO CLASS 8TH = 1

SEND YOUR RESUME ON SCHOOL WHATSAPP NO. 9906004828 BEFORE 9TH OF JULY 2022

PRINCIPAL

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR

EARN 25,000 TO 50,000

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR IN ALL J&K FOR

JEERA SODA, ENERGY DRINK, COCONUT WATER

INVESTMENT – 50000 TO 2.50 LAKH FULL SUPPORT PROVIDE BY COMPANY

ALSO REQUIRED SALE’S TEAM NO’S – 5

SALARY – 10,000 TO 15000

ONLY EXPERIENCED STAFF IN RETAILS

CALL NOW- 9906155071,

6283660315, 9086624550

ADDRESS: 400/A GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. DATA OPERATOR, BILLING OPERATOR, OFFICE COORDINATOR.

2. SENIOR MANAGER, SUPERVISOR INCHARGE.

3. TELLY CALLER RECEPTIONIST, COORDINATOR.

4. COMPUTER OPERATOR, SALES MAN, HELPER.

5. SECURITY GUARD DELIVERY BOYS, SHOPS BOYS, PACKING BOYS.

OFFICIAL & NON OFFICIAL JOB

FRESHER/EXPERIENCE STUDENTS CAN ALSO APPLY

MOB. 6006796637

SANFORT PRE-SCHOOL SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED PRE-SCHOOL TEACHERS HAVING GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS – 5 NOS

SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES

CALL AT 9796046468, 7006506673, 7006937641

320-A, SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU. OPP GOVT GIRLS HSS

URGENTLY REQUIRED

BUSINESS MANAGER – 1 MALE

EXPERIENCE – 5 TO 6 YRS IN TEAM HANDLING (FMCG)

EDUCATION :- MBA IN SALES & MARKETING

SALES TEAM LEADER 3 MALE

EXPERIENCE – 3 TO 4 YRS IN TEAM HANDLING (FMCG)

EDUCATION:- GRADUATES IN ANY DISCIPLINE

SALARY:- NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: A.M. AGENCIES,

OPP HOTEL RITZ, CHANNI, JAMMU

DISTRIBUTOR OF PROCTER & GAMBLE (FMCG)

INTERVIEW ON 08-07-2022 & 09-07-2022

TIME: 11.00 AM TO 01.00 PM

MOB NO: 7780870031