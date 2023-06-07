EMPLOYMENT (07-06-2023)

Required Teachers
For Institute Satwari/Channi
Class 9th/10th
Eng./S.St- 10 Nos.
Timing 4.00 to 7.00 pm
Contact No.: 7889715827, 7051258640
Vacancy
* IELTS trainer- Full/Part time
* Spoken english trainer- full/part time
* Tellecaller- office or work from home
* Counseller- Graduation with good communication skills & knowledge of computer
* Cyber cafe trainer required (Satwari Chowk)
Call/Whatsapp- CV- 7006127327, 9697035915
(Gandhi Nagar)
Staff Required
8th, 10th, 12 pass & Graduate can also apply
1. Nurses staff m/f, Receptionist.
2. Telle Caller, Billing Operator, Computer Operator.
3. Hotels & Restaurants staff m/f, Room boys.
4. Office Assistant, Floor Executive, Salesman m/f.
5. Security Guard, Driver, Packing boys.
Interview we’d to Friday.
Call 9086193986
Email vaman1226@gmail.com
Required
Required Male / Female Candidate for receptionist having minimum 1 year computer knowledge
Further Details Contact :- 9086963146 / 9018383101 / 0191-2451622
REQUIRED MANAGER
for Restaurant/Cafe
Location JAGTI
Starting Salary 15000
Must Have Requirements
Two wheeler
Experience of working in Food Sector
Contact number:
9419133496, 9796479820
Required
Required full time Care Taker for Girl’s PG. Preference will be given to couple/family. Accommodation and food will be provided.
Contact: 94191-91478
Required
Accountant for Shop
M/s Aashirwad Electronics
Auqaf Market,
Gandhi Nagar
Mob.: 94191-21655
99062-61655
Required
Required a full time/part time
Sweeper for girl’s PG at Canal Road
Contact : 94191-91478
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Staff for Coaching Institute
(1) Office Co-ordinator- (F)
(2) Education Counselor- (F)
(3) English, Maths, Science, S.St, Hindi, and Computer Teacher
(4) Teachers for Home Tuition (Gandhi Nagar area)
(5) Preference will be given to experienced candidates.
Location : Bantalab,Udeywalla, Akhnoor
Contact No. 6005516245, 9541265920
E Mail:- agrimsin07gmail.com
Send your latest CV on the email
Best Salary + Incentives
Required
Required One CASHIER for Operating cash counter machine.
Note:- For Accountant free accommodation & free all food meals
TIMING:- 7 A.M TO 6 P.M
HONEY MONEY FISH COMPANY
KANJI HOUSE FISH MARKET NEAR VIVEKANAND CHOWK JAMMU
M:- 9419110195.
M:- 8492010195.
Start Small Work
at home
(disposable work)
Earn 30,000 to 50,000 PM
& Req 1 Saleman for
Sunderbani
Add. Bus Stand Akhnoor
Cont : 9797174772
Required
1) A small plot about 5 marla, preferably corner for purchase.
2) A two bed rooms set with car parking preferably ground floor on rent.
3) A small house with two bed room lobby accommodation with car parking on about 5 marla land for purchase
Brokers please excuse
7006829308
HIRING
Computer Operator :
* Good command on MS Office.
* Good communication skills and fluency in English.
* Location : Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani, Jammu.
Post your resume at :
Whatsapp : 9419182555
Immediate Hiring!
Field Sales Executive, Jammu,
Salary 18k, age 25-35,
2 yrs Sales Experience,
result oriented, bike
mandatory. Don’t miss out!
Contact – 9329919470
JOB
Sales Executive – Rattan Textiles.
Join us, a leading manufacturer. Seeking sales-driven individuals to Generate leads and secure deals.
Join a vibrant and innovative company where you can unleash your potential, collaborate with a dynamic team, and shape the future of the textile industry.
Competitive salary + high commissions.
Call +91 99157 56026
JOB ALERT
Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling GEM, Proficient in MS-Office, Verbal & written communication and e-mail drafting.
Call: 7006014495, 9419140496
Timings: 9.00 AM to 7.00 PM
Salary as per skills & experience