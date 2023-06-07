EMPLOYMENT (07-06-2023)

Required Teachers

For Institute Satwari/Channi

Class 9th/10th

Eng./S.St- 10 Nos.

Timing 4.00 to 7.00 pm

Contact No.: 7889715827, 7051258640

Vacancy

* IELTS trainer- Full/Part time

* Spoken english trainer- full/part time

* Tellecaller- office or work from home

* Counseller- Graduation with good communication skills & knowledge of computer

* Cyber cafe trainer required (Satwari Chowk)

Call/Whatsapp- CV- 7006127327, 9697035915

(Gandhi Nagar)

Staff Required

8th, 10th, 12 pass & Graduate can also apply

1. Nurses staff m/f, Receptionist.

2. Telle Caller, Billing Operator, Computer Operator.

3. Hotels & Restaurants staff m/f, Room boys.

4. Office Assistant, Floor Executive, Salesman m/f.

5. Security Guard, Driver, Packing boys.

Interview we’d to Friday.

Call 9086193986

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

Required

Required Male / Female Candidate for receptionist having minimum 1 year computer knowledge

Further Details Contact :- 9086963146 / 9018383101 / 0191-2451622

REQUIRED MANAGER

for Restaurant/Cafe

Location JAGTI

Starting Salary 15000

Must Have Requirements

Two wheeler

Experience of working in Food Sector

Contact number:

9419133496, 9796479820

Required

Required full time Care Taker for Girl’s PG. Preference will be given to couple/family. Accommodation and food will be provided.

Contact: 94191-91478

Required

Accountant for Shop

M/s Aashirwad Electronics

Auqaf Market,

Gandhi Nagar

Mob.: 94191-21655

99062-61655

Required

Required a full time/part time

Sweeper for girl’s PG at Canal Road

Contact : 94191-91478

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Staff for Coaching Institute

(1) Office Co-ordinator- (F)

(2) Education Counselor- (F)

(3) English, Maths, Science, S.St, Hindi, and Computer Teacher

(4) Teachers for Home Tuition (Gandhi Nagar area)

(5) Preference will be given to experienced candidates.

Location : Bantalab,Udeywalla, Akhnoor

Contact No. 6005516245, 9541265920

E Mail:- agrimsin07gmail.com

Send your latest CV on the email

Best Salary + Incentives

Required

Required One CASHIER for Operating cash counter machine.

Note:- For Accountant free accommodation & free all food meals

TIMING:- 7 A.M TO 6 P.M

HONEY MONEY FISH COMPANY

KANJI HOUSE FISH MARKET NEAR VIVEKANAND CHOWK JAMMU

M:- 9419110195.

M:- 8492010195.

Start Small Work

at home

(disposable work)

Earn 30,000 to 50,000 PM

& Req 1 Saleman for

Sunderbani

Add. Bus Stand Akhnoor

Cont : 9797174772

Required

1) A small plot about 5 marla, preferably corner for purchase.

2) A two bed rooms set with car parking preferably ground floor on rent.

3) A small house with two bed room lobby accommodation with car parking on about 5 marla land for purchase

Brokers please excuse

7006829308

HIRING

Computer Operator :

* Good command on MS Office.

* Good communication skills and fluency in English.

* Location : Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani, Jammu.

Post your resume at :

Whatsapp : 9419182555

Immediate Hiring!

Field Sales Executive, Jammu,

Salary 18k, age 25-35,

2 yrs Sales Experience,

result oriented, bike

mandatory. Don’t miss out!

Contact – 9329919470

JOB

Sales Executive – Rattan Textiles.

Join us, a leading manufacturer. Seeking sales-driven individuals to Generate leads and secure deals.

Join a vibrant and innovative company where you can unleash your potential, collaborate with a dynamic team, and shape the future of the textile industry.

Competitive salary + high commissions.

Call +91 99157 56026

JOB ALERT

Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling GEM, Proficient in MS-Office, Verbal & written communication and e-mail drafting.

Call: 7006014495, 9419140496

Timings: 9.00 AM to 7.00 PM

Salary as per skills & experience