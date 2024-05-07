EMPLOYMENT (07-05-2024)

REQUIRED

Computer Operator

having knowledge

of Busy Accounting Software, Word,

Excel & Internet

Interested mail your resume at:-

raj26kaushal@gmail.com

Required

Auto Driver

& Helper

Salary Negotiable

7051894342, 8713046677

Job Vacancy

Sales Manager (Female)

(Selection Criteria: Sales Experience and Computer knowledge)

Job Location: Godrej interio, Gangyal

& Patel Nagar, Jammu Interview Call

Timing: 10 am – 5pm

Contact: 8899700777 nfc@live.in

Job Vacancy

A Medical Company requires 28 Boys & Girls for official & Non-official staff in J&K UT

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above

Income : 10,400/- to 22600/- (P/M)

(As per Co. rules)

Note : Free hostel facility for outside candidates

Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Contact :

9682351305

9906029039

Staff Required

Sales Executive – Male (2)

Qualification : 10+2/Graduate

Must have Computer knowledge & Driving Licence.

Salary – 10,000/-

Come with your CV for Walk in Interview from 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm. on 07 May.

VENUE : NSF BAJAJ, SATWARI, JAMMU

(AUTHORIZED DEALER : BAJAJ AUTO LTD)

NEAR AMUL MILK SUPPLY PLANT

CONTACT : 9541904810

Vacancy

* Front Desk/Receptionist

* Lab Technician

(Pathology)

* Assistant

Location- Channi Himmat

Salary Negotiable

Contact No.: 7006853672

Job Vacancy

Salesman required for Electronics store at Nanak Nagar, computer knowing Minimum 12th pass. Timing 10.00 am to 8.30 pm. Salary 10000 per month plus incentive. Own conveyance must.

Contact: 7006504800

REQUIRED

FOS / SALES PERSON 2 No.

(for Phones / Accessories brand)

Accessories Sales – 1no.

(Udhampur/Doda/Banihal/ Kathua as Location towns)

Sales exp preferred for a Well reputed Brand at Distribution.

Meet with Resume & Doc’s

Fairdeal Marketing Co

ashutosh77785@gmail.com

Near Shri Ram School Jakh

7006350110

Required Teachers for Institute

at Channi and Satwari

1) Social Studies 8th, 9th, 10th, Class

Salary 8000/- Time (4.00 to 6.30 pm) Satwari

2) English Teacher for 7th, 8th, 9th & 10th

Salary 9000/- (2.30 to 5.30 pm) Channi

Opposite JK Medicity Channi

Contact : 7889715827

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT

Full Time / Part Time

Tally / Busy

OFFICE ASSISTANT

Send your resume

Placement2024.com@gmail.com

9419203926 8716943633