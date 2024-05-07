EMPLOYMENT (07-05-2024)

REQUIRED
Computer Operator
having knowledge
of Busy Accounting Software, Word,
Excel & Internet
Interested mail your resume at:-
raj26kaushal@gmail.com
Required
Auto Driver
& Helper
Salary Negotiable
7051894342, 8713046677
Job Vacancy
Sales Manager (Female)
(Selection Criteria: Sales Experience and Computer knowledge)
Job Location: Godrej interio, Gangyal
& Patel Nagar, Jammu Interview Call
Timing: 10 am – 5pm
Contact: 8899700777 nfc@live.in
Job Vacancy
A Medical Company requires 28 Boys & Girls for official & Non-official staff in J&K UT
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above
Income : 10,400/- to 22600/- (P/M)
(As per Co. rules)
Note : Free hostel facility for outside candidates
Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Contact :
9682351305
9906029039
Staff Required
Sales Executive – Male (2)
Qualification : 10+2/Graduate
Must have Computer knowledge & Driving Licence.
Salary – 10,000/-
Come with your CV for Walk in Interview from 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm. on 07 May.
VENUE : NSF BAJAJ, SATWARI, JAMMU
(AUTHORIZED DEALER : BAJAJ AUTO LTD)
NEAR AMUL MILK SUPPLY PLANT
CONTACT : 9541904810
Vacancy
* Front Desk/Receptionist
* Lab Technician
(Pathology)
* Assistant
Location- Channi Himmat
Salary Negotiable
Contact No.: 7006853672
Job Vacancy
Salesman required for Electronics store at Nanak Nagar, computer knowing Minimum 12th pass. Timing 10.00 am to 8.30 pm. Salary 10000 per month plus incentive. Own conveyance must.
Contact: 7006504800
REQUIRED
FOS / SALES PERSON 2 No.
(for Phones / Accessories brand)
Accessories Sales – 1no.
(Udhampur/Doda/Banihal/ Kathua as Location towns)
Sales exp preferred for a Well reputed Brand at Distribution.
Meet with Resume & Doc’s
Fairdeal Marketing Co
ashutosh77785@gmail.com
Near Shri Ram School Jakh
7006350110
Required Teachers for Institute
at Channi and Satwari
1) Social Studies 8th, 9th, 10th, Class
Salary 8000/- Time (4.00 to 6.30 pm) Satwari
2) English Teacher for 7th, 8th, 9th & 10th
Salary 9000/- (2.30 to 5.30 pm) Channi
Opposite JK Medicity Channi
Contact : 7889715827
REQUIRED
ACCOUNTANT
Full Time / Part Time
Tally / Busy
OFFICE ASSISTANT
Send your resume
Placement2024.com@gmail.com
9419203926 8716943633